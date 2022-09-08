A ‘Baby Aaron Donald’ on Ohio State’s defensive line, Cam Brown’s stamina and Donovan Jackson’s big start: Buckeye Bits

Read full article on original website
Three recruits who were impressed with Ohio State football last weekend
The Ohio State football team started their season about the best as they possibly could have hoped. They beat a top-five team in the preseason polls and showed how good their defense has the potential to be. It was a really good night for Buckeye nation. It was also a...
saturdaytradition.com
Jaxon Smith-Njigba injury update: Key Buckeye receiver seen in full pads at practice
Ohio State caught a tough break when they lost star wide receiver Jaxson Smith-Njigba early in the 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre Dame with a hamstring injury. On Wednesday, Smith-Njigba was seen in full pads, walking lightly off-the-field, per a video from Eleven Warriors’ Griffin Strom. After practice,...
Ohio State Buckeyes
The Ohio State football team takes the field ahead of the Ohio State-Notre Dame game Saturday. Ohio State won 21-10. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. Plenty of hype surrounded Ohio State entering the season after making sweeping changes to the Buckeye coaching staff.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State wideout seen leaving practice field with WR coach Brian Hartline
Ohio State not only missed the presence of Jaxon Smith-Njigba for the majority of the game against Notre Dame, but also Julian Fleming. Griffin Strom of Eleven Warriors posted a video of Fleming leaving practice with his pads in his hand with Buckeye WR coach Brian Hartline. Ryan Day confirmed...
Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II sees No. 5 Avon reclaim Silver Rail Trophy at No. 9 Avon Lake: Highlights, by the numbers
AVON LAKE, Ohio — Among the jam-packed crowd Friday night at Avon Lake Memorial Stadium stood Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II. Before the Browns’ trip to Carolina for Sunday’s NFL regular-season opener, Newsome stood on the sidelines in a Bernie Kosar throwback jersey to watch Avon’s 42-21 win at Avon Lake in their Southwestern Conference high school football opener.
Yardbarker
Emeka Egbuka Believes Ohio State’s WRs Will Step Up Against Arkansas State
Sophomore wide receiver Emeka Egbuka provided some insight into Ohio State’s strategy at wide receiver ahead of Saturday’s game against Arkansas State. He recalled his development as a main receiving option from the end of last season until now, and mentioned a pair of fellow position members in sophomore Marvin Harrison Jr. and junior Julian Fleming as players who saw similar growth.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day addresses Mike Hall-Aaron Donald comparison: 'One thing we can't do is listen to the noise'
Ryan Day learned about who Mike Hall’s teammates J.T. Tuimoloau and Zach Harrison compared him to. He is hoping that Hall doesn’t let it go to his head per Griffin Strom of Eleven Warriors. Hall has impressed his teammates so far, which is what inspired the comparison to...
Live updates: Ohio State 45 Arkansas State 12; 3rd qtr
COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 3 Ohio State is underway in the 2022 college football season. The Buckeyes kicked off the year with a big game last week against top-10 foe Notre Dame, earning a 21-10 win. On Saturday, the Scarlet and Gray welcome Arkansas State to Ohio Stadium to begin Week 2.
saturdaytradition.com
Former Ohio State stars try their hand at drawing Brutus Buckeye
Some former Ohio State football players took on the challenge of drawing the Buckeyes’ mascot, Brutus, on Big Ten Network this morning. Joshua Perry and Tyvis Powell were the lucky contestants. It’s safe to say there’s a reason these guys went to college to play football rather than to...
Scarlet Sunrise: Buckeyes set to host Arkansas State in nonconference matchup
Good morning, Ohio State fans, and welcome to the Scarlet Sunrise. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Buckeyes sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Buckeyes football, recruiting, basketball and more in Scarlet Sunrise.
No. 15 Riverside snaps No. 3 Chardon’s 31-game winning streak with 21-7 defensive gem
PAINESVILLE, Ohio -- All good things must come to an end. For Chardon, it was a 31-game winning streak that featured two Division III state titles and two undefeated seasons. The Hilltoppers were upended by Riverside, 21-7, in a Western Reserve Conference Reserve opener at Riverside Stadium on Friday night, ending an incredible run.
No. 22 Elyria Catholic grounds out a 28-14 win against Holy Name
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio – A powerful ground game helped No. 22 Elyria Catholic beat Holy Name on Friday night, 28-14, in a Great Lakes Conference cross-division game. For the Panthers, senior running back Levi Ellis was the game-changer, rushing for 260 yards on 23 attempts. Ellis scored the opening points of the game with a 9-yard TD run up the middle. He broke free along the sideline at the start of the third quarter and raced 59 yards for a touchdown. Then he sealed the victory with a touchdown run of 84 yards in the fourth quarter.
