ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

A ‘Baby Aaron Donald’ on Ohio State’s defensive line, Cam Brown’s stamina and Donovan Jackson’s big start: Buckeye Bits

By Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Lantern

Ohio State Buckeyes

The Ohio State football team takes the field ahead of the Ohio State-Notre Dame game Saturday. Ohio State won 21-10. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. Plenty of hype surrounded Ohio State entering the season after making sweeping changes to the Buckeye coaching staff.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Cleveland.com

Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II sees No. 5 Avon reclaim Silver Rail Trophy at No. 9 Avon Lake: Highlights, by the numbers

AVON LAKE, Ohio — Among the jam-packed crowd Friday night at Avon Lake Memorial Stadium stood Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II. Before the Browns’ trip to Carolina for Sunday’s NFL regular-season opener, Newsome stood on the sidelines in a Bernie Kosar throwback jersey to watch Avon’s 42-21 win at Avon Lake in their Southwestern Conference high school football opener.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Emeka Egbuka Believes Ohio State’s WRs Will Step Up Against Arkansas State

Sophomore wide receiver Emeka Egbuka provided some insight into Ohio State’s strategy at wide receiver ahead of Saturday’s game against Arkansas State. He recalled his development as a main receiving option from the end of last season until now, and mentioned a pair of fellow position members in sophomore Marvin Harrison Jr. and junior Julian Fleming as players who saw similar growth.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Live updates: Ohio State 45 Arkansas State 12; 3rd qtr

COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 3 Ohio State is underway in the 2022 college football season. The Buckeyes kicked off the year with a big game last week against top-10 foe Notre Dame, earning a 21-10 win. On Saturday, the Scarlet and Gray welcome Arkansas State to Ohio Stadium to begin Week 2.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buckeye State#American Football#Ohio State#Buckeye Bits#The Los Angeles Rams#Osu
saturdaytradition.com

Former Ohio State stars try their hand at drawing Brutus Buckeye

Some former Ohio State football players took on the challenge of drawing the Buckeyes’ mascot, Brutus, on Big Ten Network this morning. Joshua Perry and Tyvis Powell were the lucky contestants. It’s safe to say there’s a reason these guys went to college to play football rather than to...
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

No. 22 Elyria Catholic grounds out a 28-14 win against Holy Name

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio – A powerful ground game helped No. 22 Elyria Catholic beat Holy Name on Friday night, 28-14, in a Great Lakes Conference cross-division game. For the Panthers, senior running back Levi Ellis was the game-changer, rushing for 260 yards on 23 attempts. Ellis scored the opening points of the game with a 9-yard TD run up the middle. He broke free along the sideline at the start of the third quarter and raced 59 yards for a touchdown. Then he sealed the victory with a touchdown run of 84 yards in the fourth quarter.
PARMA HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
82K+
Followers
80K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy