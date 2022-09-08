A ‘Baby Aaron Donald’ on Ohio State’s defensive line, Cam Brown’s stamina and Donovan Jackson’s big start: Buckeye Bits

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio – A powerful ground game helped No. 22 Elyria Catholic beat Holy Name on Friday night, 28-14, in a Great Lakes Conference cross-division game. For the Panthers, senior running back Levi Ellis was the game-changer, rushing for 260 yards on 23 attempts. Ellis scored the opening points of the game with a 9-yard TD run up the middle. He broke free along the sideline at the start of the third quarter and raced 59 yards for a touchdown. Then he sealed the victory with a touchdown run of 84 yards in the fourth quarter.

PARMA HEIGHTS, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO