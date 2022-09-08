ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Fortune

'Each passing day life is becoming unbearable': How Putin's war in Ukraine is wreaking economic havoc from Pakistan to Sri Lanka and destabilizing governments worldwide

Chinthamba Gama, who runs a small business in the African country of Malawi that is involved in fish farming, raising livestock, and growing crops like maize, chilies, and beans, is more than ready for Russia’s war on Ukraine to end. “I hope that by the grace of God, something will happen,” he told Fortune.
ECONOMY
Axios

Blinken announces $2B in aid for Europe during surprise Kyiv trip

Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced during a visit to Kyiv Thursday that the U.S. will provide $2.2 billion in military aid to Ukraine and 18 other European countries that are "potentially at risk of future Russian aggression." Why it matters: The new aid comes after Ukraine launched its first...
POLITICS
Axios

The energy tragedy was avoidable

The world's energy infrastructure is failing, in entirely foreseeable — and foreseen — ways. Why it matters: For more than a decade, policy wonks urged global governments to take advantage of low interest rates by spending trillions of dollars on making our economies resilient to inevitable climate change. Now, that window of opportunity has closed, and the necessary investments are going to be a lot more expensive.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Axios

U.S. sanctions Iranian drone producers over shipments to Russia

The U.S. Treasury announced new sanctions Thursday against Iranian companies for their involvement in the production and transportation of unmanned aerial vehicles to Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. Why it matters: The U.S. said last month that Russia received an initial batch of Iran-produced military drones to deploy on...
FOREIGN POLICY
investing.com

Europe's Energy Ministers Set for Difficult Talks on Measures to Ease Crisis

Investing.com -- Divisions over how best to tackle Europe's energy crisis were on full display early Friday as energy ministers from the European Union met to discuss radical proposals on capping prices, raising taxes, and reducing demand. Expectations for decisive action at the meeting are low, due to differing opinions...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

South Korea objects to World Bank's order to pay Lone Star

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says it plans to challenge a World Bank tribunal’s order to pay $216.5 million plus interest to Texas-based Lone Star Funds following a decade-long dispute over the private equity firm’s sale of the Korea Exchange Bank. South Korean Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon said Wednesday that his government finds the ruling unacceptable because there is no fault in the way financial authorities handled the 2012 sale. He said the ministry is considering seeking an annulment of the order and other steps so that “not a penny of our nation’s blood-like taxpayer money is spilt.”...
ECONOMY
Axios

IAEA calls for security zone around Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, on Friday called for a safety protection zone around the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine. Driving the news: Grossi said shelling on Thursday cut the nuclear power plant off from its only reliable source of offsite power and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

EU eyes overhaul of debt rules as crises pile up

BRUSSELS, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Byzantine, politicised or just plain stupid, European Union fiscal rules have been called many names and changed many times. Now the EU is starting another debate to reform them as it faces overlapping crises the rules were not designed to deal with.
ECONOMY
Fox News

European governments, citizens gear up for worsening energy crisis

JERUSALEM, Israel – In Italy last Saturday, people burned their electricity and gas bills; on the same day in the Czech Republic capital of Prague, 70,000 people protested the government’s approach to skyrocketing consumer prices; and, on Tuesday in Britain, incoming Prime Minister Liz Truss vowed to immediately tackle the energy crisis and address the soaring cost of living.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Axios

U.S. urges Israel to take steps to stabilize Palestinian Authority

The Biden administration urged the Israeli government to take urgent steps to stabilize the Palestinian Authority, which officials say is increasingly weakening and losing its control in the occupied West Bank, two Israeli officials told me. Why it matters: U.S. officials are deeply concerned that the deteriorating situation in the...
U.S. POLITICS
Axios

North Korea adopts more aggressive nuclear position

North Korea is toughening its nuclear policy with a new law saying the country will preemptively strike the United States or South Korea if they attempt to remove Kim Jong-un from power, state media reported Friday, according to the New York Times. Why it matters: The law, passed by North...
MILITARY
Axios

Ukraine's lightning offensive catches Russia off guard

A surprise two-pronged offensive by Ukrainian forces is reshaping the battlefield and forcing the Russians to scramble for reinforcements. Driving the news: Ukraine launched its long-awaited push on Kherson in southern Ukraine last week, before following up with a rapid advance near Kharkiv in the northeast that seems to have caught Vladimir Putin's troops by surprise.
POLITICS
Axios

Biden's big climate bill isn't a venture capital fund

The Inflation Reduction Act, signed into law last month by President Biden, includes around $370 billion for clean energy development and adoption. But it is not a venture capital fund, despite viral tweets to that effect. Why it matters: $370 billion is a ton of taxpayer money, and it will...
AGRICULTURE
