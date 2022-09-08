Read full article on original website
London agricultural futures markets to close on Sept. 19
LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - ICE Futures Europe's white sugar, robusta coffee, London cocoa and UK feed wheat futures and options markets will be shut on Sept. 19, it said on Monday. The amendment to the exchange's trading schedule follows announcement by the UK government that the state funeral of...
France to agree deal with Romania to increase Ukraine grain exports - minister
PARIS, Sept 11 (Reuters) - France's transport minister said on Sunday he would sign an agreement with Romania to increase Ukrainian grain exports to developing countries including to the Mediterranean. "Tomorrow, I will sign an accord with Romania that will allow Ukraine to get even more grains out ... towards...
GRAINS-Chicago futures dip on Ukraine supply deal; USDA report in focus
Sept 12 (Reuters) - Chicago grain futures dipped in early Asian trading on Monday after France's transport minister said he would sign an agreement with Romania to help increase Ukrainian grain exports to developing countries. Losses, however, were capped ahead of a monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) supply-and-demand report,...
USDA Supply and Demand Report | September 12, 2022
In its report, the USDA pegged the U.S. wheat ending stocks at 610 million bushels, reflecting no change from August’s estimate of 610. The trade’s expectation was 622 million. Read the full report here.
U.S. wheat futures rally on technical buying, Ukraine export concern
CHICAGO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rallied on Friday in a technical and speculative-buying bounce from a sharp drop in the prior session as the U.S. dollar eased, equities gained and the market assessed Russian criticism of a Ukrainian grain export deal. * Grain traders also took positions ahead of a monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture crop supply-and-demand report due on Monday. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade December soft red winter wheat contract jumped 40-1/2 cents to settle at $8.69-1/2 a bushel after coming within a penny of a two-month high posted on Wednesday. * CBOT December wheat gained 7.2% in the week, the contract's third straight weekly advance. * K.C. December hard red winter wheat futures rose 36-1/4 cents to $9.29-1/4 a bushel and MGEX December spring wheat was up 29-1/4 cents at $9.27-1/2 a bushel. * President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan plan to discuss the implementation of a deal on Ukrainian grain exports, which both have criticized, when they meet in Uzbekistan next week, the Kremlin said. * Frosts recorded in the last two weeks in Argentina have caused some damage to the South American country's 2022/23 wheat crop, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Leslie Adler)
UPDATE 1-U.S. government cuts corn, soy supply view on harvest setbacks
CHICAGO, Sept 12 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybean supplies will fall to multi-year lows as hot and dry weather during August in western growing areas cut into the harvest potential for both crops, the government said on Monday. The U.S. Agriculture Department cut its outlook for U.S. corn end...
U.S. working with U.N. on Russia food, fertilizer export complaints
NEW YORK, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The United States is working with the United Nations to address Russian complaints that sanctions are hindering its food and fertilizer shipments, even though there has been no disruption to Moscow's exports of the commodities, a senior U.S. official said on Friday. The United...
India's rice export curbs paralyse trade in Asia as prices rise
MUMBAI, Sept 12 (Reuters) - India's restrictions on rice exports have paralysed trading in Asia, with buyers scouring for alternative supplies from Vietnam, Thailand and Myanmar where seller are holding off on deals as prices rise, industry officials said. India, the world's biggest exporter of the grain, banned shipments of...
Indian shares rise on tech rally; inflation data eyed
BENGALURU, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Indian shares were on track for a third straight session of gains on Monday, boosted by technology stocks, while investors awaited domestic inflation data for cues on the pace of the central bank's rate hikes. The NSE Nifty 50 index, with most of its major...
LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures gain on strong demand, tightening supplies
CHICAGO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures rose on Friday in tandem with higher equities and energy markets as a robust slaughter pace and concerns about reduced cattle supplies in the coming months fueled buying. Packers have accelerated their daily slaughter pace following plant downtime around...
Russian wheat prices rise with global benchmarks, demand - analyst
* This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine MOSCOW, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Russian wheat export prices rose last week with global benchmarks and demand from importers, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said on Monday. Russian prices for wheat with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports rose by $2 to $312 a tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, IKAR said in a note. Russia exported 640,000 tonnes of grain last week, down from 760,000 tonnes the previous week, fellow consultancy Sovecon said, citing port data. Sovecon expects Russian grain exports to grow to 4.95 million tonnes in September, up from 4.20 million in August. Domestic wheat prices in roubles also rose last week amid demand from traders seeking to secure more grain for approaching vessels, it added. Rains are expected to arrive in Russia's southern, central and Volga regions this week, Sovecon said, adding that farmers had already sown winter grain for the 2023 crop on 4.8 million hectares. That compares with 5.4 million hectares around the same date in 2021. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 12,250 rbls/t +275 rbls wheat, European part ($201.81) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 24,850 rbls/t -825 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 72,500 rbls/t -175 rbls oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 31,900 rbls/t -2,350 rbls (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,270/t -$90 oil (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,110/t -$80 oil (IKAR) - White sugar, $805.9/t -$32.4 Russia's south (IKAR) Harvesting data provided by Sovecon as of Sept 8: All grains: Wheat Barley Crop, mln tonnes 126.5 92.7 22.2 Crop, as of same 96.0 69.3 17.2 date in 2021 Yield, 3.50 3.83 3.14 tonnes/hectare Yield, as of same 2.67 2.92 2.42 date in 2021 Harvested area, 36.1 24.2 7.1 mln hectares Harvested area, as 36.0 23.7 7.1 of same date in 2021 * Russia's agriculture ministry has yet to publish harvesting data in detail for the current season. ($1 = 60.7000 roubles) (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
GRAINS-Corn, soybeans, wheat rally ahead of USDA report next week
CHICAGO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - U.S. corn, soybean and wheat futures rallied on Friday, lifted by technical buying and short covering along with spillover support from higher equities and energy markets. Wheat and corn drew additional support from a weaker dollar and concerns about continued grain shipments from Ukraine amid...
UPDATE 1-Malaysia end-Aug palm oil stocks jump to 33-month high
* End-Aug stocks rise to highest since Nov, 2019 * Output climbs 9.7%, up for third straight month * Exports fall 1.9% (Writes through with details, quotes) By Mei Mei Chu KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Malaysia's palm oil stocks at the end of August climbed to their highest in 33 months, as output rose with peak production season getting underway, palm oil board data showed on Monday. Inventories rose 18.16% from the previous month to 2.09 million tonnes, hitting the highest level since November 2019, data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board showed. <MYPOMS-TPO> Crude palm oil (CPO) production rose for a third straight month, expanding 9.67% from July to 1.73 million tonnes. <MYPOMP-CPOTT> Exports fell 1.94% to 1.3 million tonnes, MPOB said. <MYPOME-PO> Overseas shipments will remain robust above 1.3 million tonnes both in September and October as weakening palm prices will draw greater interest from India, said Paramalingam Supramaniam, director at Selangor-based brokerage Pelindung Bestari. "Concerns remain over demand for Malaysian CPO as neighbour Indonesia revises taxes and raises exportable volumes to clear its inventories, which could potentially weigh on the benchmark CPO prices and render tough competition," Joseph Tek, Malaysian Palm Oil Association (MPOA) chief executive said in a statement last week. The MPOA had warned that weather uncertainties and a triple-dip La Nina weather phenomenon, the first of this century, will hit production in the months ahead. La Nina is forecast to last through the end of this year, with heavy rainfall and floods expected to force plantations to their limits, Tek said. Further hammered by a labour shortage, 2022 production in the world's second-largest producer is forecast to decline for a third year, or at best remain unchanged from last year's 18.8 million tonnes. Following is a breakdown of the Malaysian Palm Oil Board figures and Reuters estimates for August (volumes in tonnes) : August 2022 August 2022 July 2022* August poll 2021 Output 1,725,781 1,699,445 1,573,560 1,710,356 Stocks 2,094,667 2,030,000 1,772,804 1,877,773 Exports 1,299,654 1,320,000 1,325,342 1,167,425 Imports 145,452 150,000 130,615 91,408 *indicates revised figures by the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)
Chicago futures firm as USDA report looms
PARIS/MANILA, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Chicago grain futures edged higher on Monday with support from a weaker dollar as the market focused on U.S. government forecasts later in the day for a gauge of Midwest crops and global supply. Traders were also assessing the situation in the Black Sea region...
USDA projects smaller harvest and tighter supplies for 2022
Today USDA released the latest World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report. For corn, the USDA pegged the U.S. 2022-23 projected ending stocks at 1.219 billion bushels. This is above the trade estimate of 1.180 billion bushels but a far cry from USDA's August estimate of 1.388 billion bushels.
Corn and soybeans close up | Monday, September 12, 2022
Corn finished the day up 9¢. Soybeans are up 73¢. Wheat prices are all still down to end the day. CBOT wheat is down 11¢. KC is down a penny. Minneapolis is down a penny. Live cattle are up 8¢. Feeder cattle are down $2.45. Lean hogs are down $1.30.
A study wants to know how much consumers will pay for steaks
Why are consumers willing to pay high prices for steaks?. A simple question from a Texas Tech doctoral candidate who wanted to know why consumers would pay $75 for a steak when much cheaper options are available led to a research project to answer that question. It has evolved into...
Drought pares U.S. corn and soy harvest, say traders
With the fall harvest getting under way, traders expect the USDA to trim its estimate of the U.S. corn crop by more than a quarter-billion bushels on Monday but to stick to its forecast of the largest soybean crop ever, at roughly 4.5 billion bushels. Dry weather in the western Corn Belt, including powerhouses Iowa and Nebraska, will lower corn production to just below 14.1 billion bushels, or 1 billion bushels less than last year, according to the average estimate from traders surveyed by wire services.
