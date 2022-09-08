HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Things look to be getting drier across the Cornhusker State with the newly issued drought monitor update. We do have some rain on the way the next few days but it won’t be enough. So, how much rain would it take to completely get us out of the drought? Looking at the the drought conditions across the state this week, the entire region is now back to 100% abnormally dry. All categories have increased in coverage with the most noticeable being the expansion of extreme drought conditions in north central counties and exceptional drought now present in northeast areas. The numbers on your screen are the average yearly rainfall deficits this year from Januray 1st through the end of July. It doesn’t seem like too much precipitation to make up. I mean we could easily get 4 to 7 inches of rain from a weather system, right? Unfortunately, droughts are more complicated than simply making up the difference between a deficit and normal. There are a lot of factors to consider including longevity of the drought and climate. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association website, using the Palmer Severity Drought Index it would take 6 to 9 inches of rain over a 4 week period to relieve us from the drought here in south central Nebraska, 9 to 12 inches in north central and northeast spots and a whopping 12 to 15 inches southwest areas. And with the way the weather pattern has been this summer, things will more than likely continue to be dry heading into fall. Hopefully, the pattern changes soon allowing for more precipitation to fall in the coming months.

