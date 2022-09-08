Read full article on original website
kiwaradio.com
This Week’s Iowa DNR Fishing Report
Northwest Iowa — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has released their weekly fishing report for northwest Iowa, effective Thursday, September 8, 2022. Lake temperature is in the mid-70s. The water level is 2 inches below crest. Bigger fish are out deeper in 12-17 feet of water; smaller fish are closer to shore. Trolling has been working very well. Try fishing weed lines where there is new vegetation growth. Black Crappie – Good: Best bite is in 10-15 feet of water along weed lines. Bluegill – Good. Walleye – Fair: Try spinners, crankbaits and long and shallow shad raps in the main basins. Best bite is an hour before and after sunset. Yellow Bass – Good.
WOWT
Iowa DNR: Crane falls into river after bridge collapse, causes fuel spill
CASS COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - A river cleanup is underway after a fuel spill in Iowa. According to the Iowa Division of Natural Resources, on Thursday, a crane fell into the West Nodaway River, roughly two-to-three miles northeast of Massena in Cass County, Iowa. Iowa DNR says the crane was...
The Very Drunkest City In Minnesota, Iowa, And South Dakota
You'd better keep your head up and be careful if you are driving through these Drunkest Cities in Minnesota, Iowa, & South Dakota. Folks in the midwest have been known to party a lot. There is nothing wrong with having a few drinks if that is your thing. But there...
Radio Iowa
Lake City author’s book chronicles Iowa connection to Titanic
An author from Lake City is publishing a book later this year on Iowa’s connection to the sinking of the Titanic in 1912. Darcy Maulsby says she first became fascinated with the story of the doomed ship when it was discovered in the mid 1980s at the bottom of the North Atlantic Ocean. In recent years, she heard another author give a lecture that included the mention of some Swedish immigrants who were onboard and headed for Iowa — who survived the disaster.
bleedingheartland.com
Six Iowa creeks have new names, replacing derogatory term
The U.S. Department of Interior announced on September 8 that its Board on Geographic Names voted to approve new names "for nearly 650 geographic features" formerly containing the word "squaw," including six creek segments in Iowa. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the first Native American to serve in that role, created...
Facing record drought, Louisa, Des Moines County farmers say there's still hope
MORNING SUN, Iowa — Parts of Southeastern Iowa are experiencing the tenth driest summer on record. But after a wet spring, area farmers say the lack of late-summer moisture isn't erasing all hope heading into a busy harvest season. Since mid-July, rainfall has been scarce has sparse throughout Iowa's...
KCRG.com
Drought expands in Iowa after another dry month
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (Iowa DNR) have confirmed that statewide average precipitation has been below the mark for the 5th month in a row. Iowa’s August precipitation was 3.53 inches which was 0.6 inches below normal for the month. Drought...
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Friday, September 9th, 2022
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa is starting to get in shipments of the latest COVID-19 booster shots, and the experts say we should consult with our doctors on the best timing to get vaccinated. The new m-R-N-A booster doses from Moderna and Pfizer are bi-valent, meaning, they protect against two strains of coronavirus. Federal guidance recommends those 12 and older get the shot at least two months after their last dose. Leah Veach, an infectious disease specialist with UnityPoint, says some people may want to wait a little longer between shots if they’ve recently had another booster or a COVID infection. Federal figures show 63-percent of all Iowans have received their initial vaccinations against the virus, but only slightly more than half of this group has received their first booster dose.
8 Haunted Places in Iowa You Can Visit or Stay the Night At [PHOTOS]
Want to check out one of Iowa's "haunted" locations this spooky season? Here are eight of the places you can visit:. Malvern Manor was built in the 1880s and it was originally called the Cottage Hotel. According to the Des Moines Register, the hotel changed hands many times over the years. In the mid-1900s, the manor was home to the Gibson Family. Paranormal Dares reports that 12-year-old Inez Gibson died by suicide in the home. Malvern Manor became both a nursing home and a group home in the 20th century. It has been featured on TLC's Paranormal Lockdown and Travel Channel's Destination Fear.
kiwaradio.com
Sioux County Has Second-Highest Average Cropland Rent In Iowa
Northwest Iowa — It costs more to rent cropland in Sioux County than in almost any other county in Iowa. That’s according to the most recent cash rent survey. According to the latest report released by USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, non-irrigated cropland cash rent averaged $256 per acre in Iowa during 2022, $23 higher than 2021.
Iowa Landowners Are Being Sued By Carbon Pipeline Companies
Debates continue to heat up as three companies are trying to obtain hundreds of miles of land to install carbon pipelines. Much of the debate is over how the pipelines are gaining access to all this land, and whether or not using eminent domain is the best way to get this land procured. However, one company, Navigator CO2 Ventures, is turning to the courts.
Iowans Need To Get Ahead Of Propane Challenges This Fall
Last spring, parts of Iowa saw late panting as weather and soil moisture prevented farmers from taking to the field. Now we are seeing drought conditions that have been impacting the corn crop in Iowa in ways we still cannot predict. As we see different obstacles pop up around our...
How to avoid an animal-welfare inspection in Iowa: Don’t answer the door
On Nov. 21, 2019, a state inspector named Wayne Grier visited an Ottumwa cat breeding operation called CelesTrail Cats to conduct a legally mandated annual inspection and to check on the welfare of the animals there. Grier couldn’t gain entry to the building and left. “Not available,” he wrote in his inspection report after driving […] The post How to avoid an animal-welfare inspection in Iowa: Don’t answer the door appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Dash Cam Video of Iowa’s Derecho Storm Up Over 21 Million Views
In August 2020, a derecho storm rolled through the state of Iowa and caused horrific damage throughout the region. Not only was it a storm that many had never heard of before, the pure volume of damage accompanied by the huge winds, truly was unique and scary. One family's dash...
Carbon pipeline company takes unwilling landowners to court
Navigator CO2 Ventures, one of three companies that have proposed liquid carbon pipelines in Iowa, recently sued four sets of landowners to gain access to their properties to survey the land, according to court records. The company filed petitions in August for injunctive relief against landowners in Butler, Clay and Woodbury counties. The company claims […] The post Carbon pipeline company takes unwilling landowners to court appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kiwaradio.com
(First Installment Of) Iowa 2022-23 Property Taxes Due Now
Northwest Iowa — The first installment of your 2022-23 property taxes (also called real estate taxes) is due. County treasurers in northwest Iowa are reminding you that the payment may be made without penalty on or before Friday, September 30th. If you own real estate you’re required to pay...
KSNB Local4
How much rain would it take to end the drought?
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Things look to be getting drier across the Cornhusker State with the newly issued drought monitor update. We do have some rain on the way the next few days but it won’t be enough. So, how much rain would it take to completely get us out of the drought? Looking at the the drought conditions across the state this week, the entire region is now back to 100% abnormally dry. All categories have increased in coverage with the most noticeable being the expansion of extreme drought conditions in north central counties and exceptional drought now present in northeast areas. The numbers on your screen are the average yearly rainfall deficits this year from Januray 1st through the end of July. It doesn’t seem like too much precipitation to make up. I mean we could easily get 4 to 7 inches of rain from a weather system, right? Unfortunately, droughts are more complicated than simply making up the difference between a deficit and normal. There are a lot of factors to consider including longevity of the drought and climate. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association website, using the Palmer Severity Drought Index it would take 6 to 9 inches of rain over a 4 week period to relieve us from the drought here in south central Nebraska, 9 to 12 inches in north central and northeast spots and a whopping 12 to 15 inches southwest areas. And with the way the weather pattern has been this summer, things will more than likely continue to be dry heading into fall. Hopefully, the pattern changes soon allowing for more precipitation to fall in the coming months.
Siouxland farm receives award for community work
A family-owned farm in Siouxland earned recognition from the state of Iowa.
KCCI.com
Iowa finishes 30-day study on high-speed internet
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa is making plans to update its access to high-speed internet. The state just wrapped up a 30-day initiative to map out areas in need of broadband. The governor's office asked homeowners and businesses to report whether or not the current map was accurate and where updates were needed.
Comments / 0