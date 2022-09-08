Read full article on original website
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Assisted living communities should be integrated into greater community, report recommends
Assisted living communities and other congregate care settings are “vital” and should be more fully integrated into surrounding communities through short-term respite care, adult day services, and mental health and cognitive care resources, recommends a new report released Wednesday by the Convergence Center for Policy Resolution. The report,...
WTVC
Senator Bo Watson talks importance of raising childhood literacy rates at summit Thursday
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee Senator Bo Watson spoke at a summit Thursday about his ongoing efforts to share the importance of raising literacy rates in early childhood. The timing of the summit comes at an important time, with data earlier this month showing Hamilton county schools made less...
Walmart And UnitedHealth Group Set To Launch Preventive Health Program For Seniors
Walmart issued a public statement this week announcing that it has partnered with UnitedHealth Group to expand services offered at Walmart Health centers.
