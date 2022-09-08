ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berks County, PA

3 Must-Visit Farmers Markets in Chester County

These farmers markets in Chester County are the perfect place to get your hands on locally grown produce, fresh meat and cheeses along with unique home goods while – in many cases – enjoying some live music, writes Claire Chmiel for Main Line Today. Luckily, there are plenty...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Winery in York County announces it's closing its doors

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County winery announced its closure after 14 years of serving the community. Logan's View Winery announced Friday that it will close its doors when the wine runs out. As for an exact date, the owners are not sure when exactly the wine will sell out, but they plan for it to be around the end of 2022.
YORK COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

Berks County Board of Commissioners Meeting 9-8-22

The County of Berks Board of Commissioners’ meeting from Thursday, September 8th, 2022. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community - the things you love, and the places you care about, by the people you know.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

Berks County Heritage Center to Host Museum Day & Grist Mill Open House

The Berks County Heritage Center will celebrate the 18th annual Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day on Saturday, September 17, from 10 am to 4pm with exciting demonstrations and free admission to all the Heritage Center sites, including the Gruber Wagon Works and the C. Howard Hiester Canal Museum. During the day...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Major expansion begins at WellSpan York hospital

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The 30-year-old WellSpan hospital in York is making room for a major expansion. Hospital leaders say they’re doing things that would have been science-fiction when the original building was constructed. One major upgrade is called ECMO, which involves adding oxygen to blood. “It’s a...
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

Flashes of blue in historically red South-Central Pennsylvania | Opinion

In South Central Pennsylvania, Republican extremism and Democratic voter registration gains could sweep Democrats into regional relevance for the first time in decades. While Republicans have made registration gains statewide in recent years, they still trail Democrats by about half a million voters and the critical South Central region — specifically Dauphin and Cumberland Counties — is evidently bucking the trend.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

New seasonal outdoor farmers market opens in Cumberland County

A new outdoor farmers market on the West Shore is celebrating its arrival with a grand opening. “Market on Market” operates from 3-7 p.m. Tuesdays at Trinity Lutheran Church’s parking lot at 2000 Chestnut St. in Camp Hill with more than a dozen vendors. While the market officially opened in early August, organizers are hosting a grand opening on Sept. 13.
CAMP HILL, PA
WBRE

Drought, heavy rain cause mountain wall collapse

SAINT CLAIR, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews worked to clean up a mountainside wall that collapsed late Wednesday night. The call came in around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night for the collapsed mountainside in Saint Clair, Schuylkill County. An outside contractor hired by a mining company located near the Home Depot was setting up to create a […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Threat closes Pa. school for 2nd day

Schools will remain closed Friday in the Parkland School District in Allentown for a second day, with students switching to virtual instruction, as an investigation continues into a threat. The Lehigh County school district announced the continued closure Thursday night, following the threat toward Orefield Middle School reported via Pennsylvania’s...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Lancaster Hot Air Balloon Festival & Country Fair Provides a Bucket-List Experience in a Basket

The 2022 Lancaster Hot Air Balloon Festival floats over the Sept. 16–18 timeframe. The 2022 Lancaster Hot Air Balloon festival lifts off Sept. 16 in nearby Bird-in-Hand Pa. By the time it lands on Sept. 18, attendees will have gazed at the sight of dozens of onsite technicolor balloons, perhaps ridden in one themselves, enjoyed a steady rotation of multi-genre musicians, enjoyed local dishes, engaged with their kids, and perhaps taken a deeper dive into the unique Amish culture.
LANCASTER, PA
wkok.com

UPDATE: Route 147 Open After Early Morning Crash, Car vs. Tree

HERNDON — A car vs. tree incident in Lower Northumberland County caused Route 147 to be closed for a time Friday morning. PennDOT is doing their final clean-up at the scene right now. Northumberland County 9-1-1 tells us the crash happened around 4am a car vs. downed tree in the area of the Jackson Township/Lower Augusta Township. One person was injured.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

GoggleWorks’ Pumpkin Palooza is Growing

Art center’s beloved fall event returns with new activities for creativity and family fun. GoggleWorks Center for the Arts (GoggleWorks) announced the kickoff of its autumn season with the return of its beloved Pumpkin Palooza event, taking place on Sunday, October 9, 2022. Pumpkin Palooza, now in its 8th year, is an admission free, family-friendly event held outdoors on GoggleWorks’ impressive 145,000 square foot campus. The event celebrates all things fall, with opportunities for families to get creative and have fun.
READING, PA

