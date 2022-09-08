Read full article on original website
Related
Burning metal, hay bring dozens of fire crews to central Pa. barn: officials
A fire at a hay barn in Adams County brought in dozens of first responders on Friday evening, according to officials. The fire was reported around 5 p.m. on Round Hill Road in Reading Township, according to Adams County Dispatch logs. United Hook and Ladder Fire Chief Steve Rabine told...
3 Must-Visit Farmers Markets in Chester County
These farmers markets in Chester County are the perfect place to get your hands on locally grown produce, fresh meat and cheeses along with unique home goods while – in many cases – enjoying some live music, writes Claire Chmiel for Main Line Today. Luckily, there are plenty...
Winery in York County announces it's closing its doors
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County winery announced its closure after 14 years of serving the community. Logan's View Winery announced Friday that it will close its doors when the wine runs out. As for an exact date, the owners are not sure when exactly the wine will sell out, but they plan for it to be around the end of 2022.
7 of Delaware County’s Towns Are in the Top 50 for Best Places to Live in PA
Delaware County is home to seven of the 50 Best Places to Live in Pennsylvania, according to rankings published by Niche.com. Niche.com ranked places based on several key factors, including the cost of living, quality of local schools, employment rates, crime statistics, and housing trends, among many others. Swarthmore, with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bctv.org
Berks County Board of Commissioners Meeting 9-8-22
The County of Berks Board of Commissioners’ meeting from Thursday, September 8th, 2022. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community - the things you love, and the places you care about, by the people you know.
bctv.org
Berks County Heritage Center to Host Museum Day & Grist Mill Open House
The Berks County Heritage Center will celebrate the 18th annual Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day on Saturday, September 17, from 10 am to 4pm with exciting demonstrations and free admission to all the Heritage Center sites, including the Gruber Wagon Works and the C. Howard Hiester Canal Museum. During the day...
Pa. Turnpike to be closed this weekend between the Lehigh Valley and Quakertown
Both sides of the Northeast Extension of the Pennsylvania Turnpike will be closed for part of this weekend between the Lehigh Valley and Quakertown interchanges. The closures are for crews to install new overhead beams for a new bridge carrying Vera Cruz Road over the turnpike at mile marker A49.67 in Lehigh County.
montcopa.org
County Announces Free Distribution of Potassium Iodide Tablets for Limerick Area Residents
NORRISTOWN, PA – On Thursday, September 15, 2022, the Montgomery County Office of Public Health (OPH) will provide free potassium iodide (KI) tablets to Montgomery County residents who live, work, or attend schools within a 10-mile radius of the Limerick Generating Station. Distribution events will take place on Thursday,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc27.com
Major expansion begins at WellSpan York hospital
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The 30-year-old WellSpan hospital in York is making room for a major expansion. Hospital leaders say they’re doing things that would have been science-fiction when the original building was constructed. One major upgrade is called ECMO, which involves adding oxygen to blood. “It’s a...
Flashes of blue in historically red South-Central Pennsylvania | Opinion
In South Central Pennsylvania, Republican extremism and Democratic voter registration gains could sweep Democrats into regional relevance for the first time in decades. While Republicans have made registration gains statewide in recent years, they still trail Democrats by about half a million voters and the critical South Central region — specifically Dauphin and Cumberland Counties — is evidently bucking the trend.
New seasonal outdoor farmers market opens in Cumberland County
A new outdoor farmers market on the West Shore is celebrating its arrival with a grand opening. “Market on Market” operates from 3-7 p.m. Tuesdays at Trinity Lutheran Church’s parking lot at 2000 Chestnut St. in Camp Hill with more than a dozen vendors. While the market officially opened in early August, organizers are hosting a grand opening on Sept. 13.
Free breakfasts for all Pa. schoolchildren to start on Oct. 1
Pennsylvania parents will soon be able to check making breakfast off their list of things to do in the morning rush to get their children ready for school. Starting Oct. 1 and running through the remainder of the 2022-23 school year, that morning meal will be provided in schools. Gov....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Drought, heavy rain cause mountain wall collapse
SAINT CLAIR, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews worked to clean up a mountainside wall that collapsed late Wednesday night. The call came in around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night for the collapsed mountainside in Saint Clair, Schuylkill County. An outside contractor hired by a mining company located near the Home Depot was setting up to create a […]
New purpose for historic Schuylkill County building
ORWIGSBURG, Pa. — A building on West Market Street in Orwigsburg has served as an orphanage, an assisted living home, and an adult day care over the past century. Now it's being turned into an apartment building to help ease the shortage of rental properties in Schuylkill County. "This...
Threat closes Pa. school for 2nd day
Schools will remain closed Friday in the Parkland School District in Allentown for a second day, with students switching to virtual instruction, as an investigation continues into a threat. The Lehigh County school district announced the continued closure Thursday night, following the threat toward Orefield Middle School reported via Pennsylvania’s...
Lebanon County apartment fire reportedly stems from meth lab explosion
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A fire in a Lebanon apartment building on Sept. 4 was reportedly caused by a methamphetamine lab explosion. The Lebanon City Fire Department responded to a fire at 207 E. Cumberland Street that was caused by an explosion of chemicals. Police suspected a small meth...
Lancaster Hot Air Balloon Festival & Country Fair Provides a Bucket-List Experience in a Basket
The 2022 Lancaster Hot Air Balloon Festival floats over the Sept. 16–18 timeframe. The 2022 Lancaster Hot Air Balloon festival lifts off Sept. 16 in nearby Bird-in-Hand Pa. By the time it lands on Sept. 18, attendees will have gazed at the sight of dozens of onsite technicolor balloons, perhaps ridden in one themselves, enjoyed a steady rotation of multi-genre musicians, enjoyed local dishes, engaged with their kids, and perhaps taken a deeper dive into the unique Amish culture.
Former Dairy Barn on Chester Springs Property — Once Home to Owen J. Roberts — Boldly Reimagined
In 2007, Erik Kolar bought the former residence of Owen J. Roberts, the former Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, in Chester Springs to transform it into a home for his family to be together, writes Bill Donahue for Suburban Life Magazine. Kolar, the CEO of Patriot Equities in Wayne,...
wkok.com
UPDATE: Route 147 Open After Early Morning Crash, Car vs. Tree
HERNDON — A car vs. tree incident in Lower Northumberland County caused Route 147 to be closed for a time Friday morning. PennDOT is doing their final clean-up at the scene right now. Northumberland County 9-1-1 tells us the crash happened around 4am a car vs. downed tree in the area of the Jackson Township/Lower Augusta Township. One person was injured.
bctv.org
GoggleWorks’ Pumpkin Palooza is Growing
Art center’s beloved fall event returns with new activities for creativity and family fun. GoggleWorks Center for the Arts (GoggleWorks) announced the kickoff of its autumn season with the return of its beloved Pumpkin Palooza event, taking place on Sunday, October 9, 2022. Pumpkin Palooza, now in its 8th year, is an admission free, family-friendly event held outdoors on GoggleWorks’ impressive 145,000 square foot campus. The event celebrates all things fall, with opportunities for families to get creative and have fun.
Comments / 0