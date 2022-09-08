Read full article on original website
Grand Forks PD: Woman charged after attempted kidnapping
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Dept. reported that a woman was charged after attempting to kidnap a child in the downtown area. The incident happened on September 4, and GFPD said the woman appeared to be having a mental health crisis. A woman and her...
Jurors shown video of man following 14-year-old girl moments before fatal attack
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - More than 15 months after the grisly murder of a 14-year-old West Fargo girl, surveillance video captured from the attack has been released. The second day of testimony continued Friday, Sept. 9 in the trial of 23-year-old Arthur Kollie who’s accused of stabbing and strangling Jupiter Paulsen to death in a Fargo strip mall parking lot last June. Kollie is charged with murder, robbery and aggravated assault. If convicted on the murder charge, he faces the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Drugs found in vehicle involved in deadly officer-involved shooting in Fargo in July
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Fargo Police release new information to the Police Advisory and Oversight Board surrounding the fatal officer-involved shooting of Shane Netterville on July 8. Captain George Vinson says drugs were found in the stolen vehicle Shane Netterville, Cody Dunn and Derek Stanley were in the day...
No charges against ND Highway Patrol trooper in July shooting
FARGO (KFGO) – Cass County State’s Attorney Birch Burdick has cleared a state trooper of a crime in the shooting of a man during a July crime spree in south Fargo. Burdick said his review of the investigation into the July 19 shooting of Maichael Yousa showed that Yousa displayed unpredictable, erratic and dangerous behavior and that North Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper Miles Rhonemus “could reasonably conclude Yousa posed an immediate threat to public safety and the trooper.”
4 detained by Moorhead police after high-speed chase on I-94
MOORHEAD, Minn. — Four people were detained on Wednesday night after fleeing from police on I-94 at speeds greater than 100 mph. According to Moorhead Police Sergeant Scott Kostohryz, around 11:00 p.m. Wednesday, officers were alerted that a vehicle believed to be involved in a shooting in Fargo was heading east toward Moorhead.
Fargo Police Release Internal Review of Fatal Shooting
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – Fargo Police released its internal review of the fatal shooting of Shane Netterville during the police advisory and oversight board meeting. Deputy Police Chief Joe Anderson said the department’s internal investigation determined officer Adam O’Brien didn’t violate use of force policies during the July shooting.
Man jailed after 2 armed robberies at liquor stores
MOORHEAD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man is in the Cass County Jail, accused of armed robberies at two liquor stores Tuesday night. Moorhead Police identified the suspect in the armed robbery that occurred at the Bottle Shoppe, 1314 1 Ave N, in Moorhead, as Monico Espinoza, age 37, with no permanent address. A long-form complaint will be filed with the Clay County Attorney’s Office for felony armed robbery charges from the incident in Moorhead.
Fargo Police searching for man after break-in, robbery at Royal Liquors
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are searching for a robbery suspect after a break-in Tuesday at Royal Liquors. Police say a man was caught on camera showing up to the store on Main Ave. around midnight Sept. 6. Authorities say he used a hammer to break out...
Man wanted for manslaughter still on the run, victim identified
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police are still searching for a man they believe is connected to the death of another man they found in downtown Fargo on August 14. At 8:42 a.m., the Fargo Police Department, Fargo Fire Department and Sanford Ambulance were dispatched to the 50 block of North Broadway for a medical assist call. Upon arrival, responding personnel located the body of Cirilo Sustaita Contreras, a 53-year-old male with no permanent address, on the east side of a structure. Contreras was pronounced deceased by responding personnel.
Man arrested for armed robbery at Fargo bar
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police have arrested a man tied to a robbery at Rooters Bar, in Downtown Fargo. Police say they got the call around 11:40, Tuesday night. They say Monico Espinoza, 37, entered the bar and pointed a gun at the bar manager, then demanded all the money.
Testimony begins in trial of man accused of brutally murdering 14-year-old girl
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The trial of a man accused of brutally killing a 14-year-old West Fargo girl last summer began late Thursday afternoon at the Cass County Courthouse. 23-year-old Arthur Kollie is charged with murder, robbery and aggravated assault in the death of Jupiter Paulsen who was...
‘No rock should be unturned’: Advisory board questions FPD after July 8th fatal shooting
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Months after the officer involved shooting where Shane Netterville died, Fargo PD presented their analysis to the police advisory and oversight board. While North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley argued that FPD did everything right in the incident, there are some that are not happy with what went down on July 8.
Detroit Lakes Father and Son Seriously Injured after being Rear-ended while Attending to Boat Trailer
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – A Detroit Lakes father and son were seriously injured after being rear-ended while attending to a boat they were trailering. The crash was reported around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday when Randy Hunter of Detroit Lakes, was traveling with his son, Caleb Hunter on County Road 6. Their truck pulled off the road to attend to their boat and trailer attachment. As they were attending to the trailer, a truck driven by a 16 year-old from Audubon rear-ended the vehicle.
Trial for man accused of murdering teen in South Fargo set to begin
(Fargo, ND) -- The trial of a Fargo man accused of killing a teenage girl is set to get underway in Cass County Tuesday. Arthur Prince Kollie is charged with the 2021 stabbing death of 14-year-old Jupiter Paulsen. Prosecutors say they have surveillance video that shows the attack. They also...
One person injured in disturbance in downtown Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police say a person suffered a broken nose following a disturbance in downtown Fargo. They say they responded to the 10 block of Broadway North around 2:15 a.m. Sunday for the disturbance call. Authorities say the individual would not say how they received...
UPDATE: I-94 Motorcycle injury crash sends 2 to hospital
DOWNER, Minn. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The driver of the motorcycle has been identified as 48-year-old Paul Christophe Otto. The passenger has been identified as 47-year-old Jillian Jeanette Thompson. Both of their conditions are still believed to be with non-life threatening injuries. ---------------------------- ORIGINAL STORY: Just after noon Wednesday,...
International Market Plaza vandalized with Patriot Front graffiti
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - We’re told management thinks it happened yesterday. Patriot Front graffiti was painted on top of the murals outside of the International Market Plaza in Fargo at 1345 Main Avenue. An organizer of the GoFundMe setup for the Immigrant Development Center says they are...
13-year-old girl dies in Minnesota boating accident
A teenager died in a boating accident in northern Minnesota over the Labor Day weekend. The Cass County Sheriff's Office said a 13-year-old girl from Motley was thrown from a boat on Ten Mile Lake — in Hackensack, Minnesota — and later pronounced dead. According to the sheriff's...
Valley City man faces attempted luring and solicitation charges
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) -The Barnes County State’s Attorney’s office charged 64-year-old Davy M. Zinke with one count of Felony (Class B) Luring Minors by a computer and a second count of Felony (Class C) Attempted Solicitation of a minor under the age of 15. According to court...
13-year-old killed in boating crash on northern Minnesota lake
(FOX 9) - A 13-year-old girl was killed in a boating crash on Ten Mile Lake in Cass County, Minnesota, on Sunday, authorities said on Tuesday. The Cass County Sheriff's Office said it responded to the lake, located in rural Hackensack, at 10 p.m. Sunday for a boat crash with injuries.
