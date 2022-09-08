ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moorhead, MN

Comments / 0

Related
valleynewslive.com

Grand Forks PD: Woman charged after attempted kidnapping

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Dept. reported that a woman was charged after attempting to kidnap a child in the downtown area. The incident happened on September 4, and GFPD said the woman appeared to be having a mental health crisis. A woman and her...
GRAND FORKS, ND
valleynewslive.com

Jurors shown video of man following 14-year-old girl moments before fatal attack

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - More than 15 months after the grisly murder of a 14-year-old West Fargo girl, surveillance video captured from the attack has been released. The second day of testimony continued Friday, Sept. 9 in the trial of 23-year-old Arthur Kollie who’s accused of stabbing and strangling Jupiter Paulsen to death in a Fargo strip mall parking lot last June. Kollie is charged with murder, robbery and aggravated assault. If convicted on the murder charge, he faces the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole.
FARGO, ND
froggyweb.com

No charges against ND Highway Patrol trooper in July shooting

FARGO (KFGO) – Cass County State’s Attorney Birch Burdick has cleared a state trooper of a crime in the shooting of a man during a July crime spree in south Fargo. Burdick said his review of the investigation into the July 19 shooting of Maichael Yousa showed that Yousa displayed unpredictable, erratic and dangerous behavior and that North Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper Miles Rhonemus “could reasonably conclude Yousa posed an immediate threat to public safety and the trooper.”
FARGO, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fargo, ND
Moorhead, MN
Crime & Safety
Fargo, ND
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Moorhead, MN
KARE 11

4 detained by Moorhead police after high-speed chase on I-94

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Four people were detained on Wednesday night after fleeing from police on I-94 at speeds greater than 100 mph. According to Moorhead Police Sergeant Scott Kostohryz, around 11:00 p.m. Wednesday, officers were alerted that a vehicle believed to be involved in a shooting in Fargo was heading east toward Moorhead.
MOORHEAD, MN
newsdakota.com

Fargo Police Release Internal Review of Fatal Shooting

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – Fargo Police released its internal review of the fatal shooting of Shane Netterville during the police advisory and oversight board meeting. Deputy Police Chief Joe Anderson said the department’s internal investigation determined officer Adam O’Brien didn’t violate use of force policies during the July shooting.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Man jailed after 2 armed robberies at liquor stores

MOORHEAD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man is in the Cass County Jail, accused of armed robberies at two liquor stores Tuesday night. Moorhead Police identified the suspect in the armed robbery that occurred at the Bottle Shoppe, 1314 1 Ave N, in Moorhead, as Monico Espinoza, age 37, with no permanent address. A long-form complaint will be filed with the Clay County Attorney’s Office for felony armed robbery charges from the incident in Moorhead.
MOORHEAD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police Dog#Violent Crime#Moorhead Police#Chase#I 94#The Main Ave
valleynewslive.com

Man wanted for manslaughter still on the run, victim identified

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police are still searching for a man they believe is connected to the death of another man they found in downtown Fargo on August 14. At 8:42 a.m., the Fargo Police Department, Fargo Fire Department and Sanford Ambulance were dispatched to the 50 block of North Broadway for a medical assist call. Upon arrival, responding personnel located the body of Cirilo Sustaita Contreras, a 53-year-old male with no permanent address, on the east side of a structure. Contreras was pronounced deceased by responding personnel.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Man arrested for armed robbery at Fargo bar

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police have arrested a man tied to a robbery at Rooters Bar, in Downtown Fargo. Police say they got the call around 11:40, Tuesday night. They say Monico Espinoza, 37, entered the bar and pointed a gun at the bar manager, then demanded all the money.
FARGO, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
lakesarearadio.net

Detroit Lakes Father and Son Seriously Injured after being Rear-ended while Attending to Boat Trailer

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – A Detroit Lakes father and son were seriously injured after being rear-ended while attending to a boat they were trailering. The crash was reported around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday when Randy Hunter of Detroit Lakes, was traveling with his son, Caleb Hunter on County Road 6. Their truck pulled off the road to attend to their boat and trailer attachment. As they were attending to the trailer, a truck driven by a 16 year-old from Audubon rear-ended the vehicle.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Trial for man accused of murdering teen in South Fargo set to begin

(Fargo, ND) -- The trial of a Fargo man accused of killing a teenage girl is set to get underway in Cass County Tuesday. Arthur Prince Kollie is charged with the 2021 stabbing death of 14-year-old Jupiter Paulsen. Prosecutors say they have surveillance video that shows the attack. They also...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

One person injured in disturbance in downtown Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police say a person suffered a broken nose following a disturbance in downtown Fargo. They say they responded to the 10 block of Broadway North around 2:15 a.m. Sunday for the disturbance call. Authorities say the individual would not say how they received...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: I-94 Motorcycle injury crash sends 2 to hospital

DOWNER, Minn. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The driver of the motorcycle has been identified as 48-year-old Paul Christophe Otto. The passenger has been identified as 47-year-old Jillian Jeanette Thompson. Both of their conditions are still believed to be with non-life threatening injuries. ---------------------------- ORIGINAL STORY: Just after noon Wednesday,...
DOWNER, MN
valleynewslive.com

International Market Plaza vandalized with Patriot Front graffiti

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - We’re told management thinks it happened yesterday. Patriot Front graffiti was painted on top of the murals outside of the International Market Plaza in Fargo at 1345 Main Avenue. An organizer of the GoFundMe setup for the Immigrant Development Center says they are...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Valley City man faces attempted luring and solicitation charges

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) -The Barnes County State’s Attorney’s office charged 64-year-old Davy M. Zinke with one count of Felony (Class B) Luring Minors by a computer and a second count of Felony (Class C) Attempted Solicitation of a minor under the age of 15. According to court...
VALLEY CITY, ND
fox9.com

13-year-old killed in boating crash on northern Minnesota lake

(FOX 9) - A 13-year-old girl was killed in a boating crash on Ten Mile Lake in Cass County, Minnesota, on Sunday, authorities said on Tuesday. The Cass County Sheriff's Office said it responded to the lake, located in rural Hackensack, at 10 p.m. Sunday for a boat crash with injuries.
CASS COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy