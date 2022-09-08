Read full article on original website
What to Eat at the L.A. ColiseumCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Nicolas Cage became a father of many childrenCelebrity News | Car NewsLos Angeles, CA
From LA to Syn City in Luna Joya’s Latest NovelEcho SheaLos Angeles, CA
American and European museums are working in "blockbuster mode."DwayneLos Angeles, CA
Orange Chicken Turns 35-Year-Old: Here Are the Facts To KnowLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Hypebae
Rosalía Releases New Deluxe Album 'MOTOMAMI +'
Rosalía released a deluxe version of MOTOMAMI titled MOTOMAMI +. The new version of the album includes a total of 24 tracks — 8 more than the original LP, which she released in March. “For all my Motomamis for always being there and for singing the songs when...
Catherine Deneuve in Venice: It Is “Much Better to Be in Europe Than in America If You Are an Actress and Are Older”
French cinema legend Catherine Deneuve was all smiles as she glided into the press conference room of the Venice International Film Festival on Wednesday. Deneuve is being honored in Venice this year with the festival’s Golden Lion award for lifetime achievement.More from The Hollywood Reporter'White Noise' Review: Adam Driver and Noah Baumbach Take a Bold Stab but Don DeLillo's Novel Still Seems UnfilmableVenice Film Festival Kicks Off With Netflix's 'White Noise' and a Message From Ukraine's Volodymyr ZelenskyNoah Baumbach on Getting LCD Soundsystem to Create New Track for 'White Noise': I Told James Murphy to Write a "Catchy, Fun Song About...
The Best Movies On Netflix Right Now - September 2022
From stunning originals to modern classics, these are the best movies on Netflix...
Ana de Armas, Brad Pitt attend 'Blonde' premiere in Venice
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Blonde star Ana de Armas walked the red carpet at the 2022 Venice International Film Festival. De Armas, who plays late Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe in the new film, attended the movie's premiere Thursday at the 79th annual festival. The actress was joined by her co-star...
realitytitbit.com
Kourtney Kardashian proud to be Mrs Barker as she shares bedroom sneak peek
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been spending a couple of days in the capital of the United Kingdom. The reality star took to Instagram to share a few snapshots of her getaway with her husband, as a Mrs Barker pillow leaves fans in frenzy. Last Sunday, Kourtney shared photos...
People Are Sharing The Things They Secretly Judge Others For, And I'm Wondering If You Agree With Any Of These
"I don’t like when people come in right before a business closes and just leisurely stroll around with their cart."
Zulu Nation Epic ‘King Shaka’ Starring Charles Babalola To Air On Showtime
King Shaka, a new series about the Zulu Empire starring Charles Babalola is set to air on Showtime, according to Deadline. Babalola is currently starring in the BBC One series, The Outlaws. Antoine Fuqua will executive produce the drama series. The series will be based on true events as it...
‘Blonde’ With Ana De Armas As Marilyn Monroe Gets 11-Minute Standing Ovation At Venice Film Festival – Watch The Video
Blonde, Andrew Dominik’s long-awaited and anticipated Marilyn Monroe biopic starring Ana de Armas, just had its world premiere Thursday night at the Venice Film Festival, where the audience greeted it with an 11-minute standing ovation after the credits rolled. The Sala Grande audience chanted “Ana, Ana, Ana” at the conclusion of the Netflix movie, which clocks in at 2 hours and 46 minutes. Brad Pitt, who was there in his capacity as a producer on the film, also seemed to energize the crowd in the theater. ‘Blonde’ Premiere Photo Gallery: Ana de Armas Channels Marilyn Monroe At Venice Film Festival See both their...
Where Matty Matheson, the Only Real Chef on ‘The Bear,’ Eats in Toronto
On the Hulu hit show The Bear, set in the anarchic disarray of a malfunctioning Italian sandwich shop in Chicago, Matty Matheson plays Neil Fak, a handyman who never handles food. In real life, Matheson is the only trained chef among the cast. The Bear centers on “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), an uncompromising culinary prodigy struggling with the recent suicide of his brother and the psychological pressure cooker of his own psyche while having to take care of the family restaurant. Matheson is also a producer on the show, which was created by his close friend, Chicago native Christopher...
Flight Attendant Hailed an 'Angel' for Soothing Screaming Baby on Flight
A mom, whose TikTok video of a Southwest attendant calming her baby on a flight has had more than 1.5 million TikTok views, says the woman "deserves a raise."
‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Sequel Adds Joseph Gordon-Levitt & Taylour Paige; Netflix Pic Starring Eddie Murphy Gets New Title
EXCLUSIVE: The long-awaited sequel to the classic comedy franchise is a go as sources tell Deadline that Taylour Paige and Joseph Gordon-Levitt have joined series star Eddie Murphy in Netflix’s newly titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley. Production on the sequel is underway with Mark Molloy directing. Murphy is back as Axel Foley and will produce along with Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer Films. Will Beall penned the script. The franchise moved from Paramount to Netflix in the winter of 2019 and follows the adventures of Detroit cop Foley, who first appeared in the 1984 smash hit that...
Michael Mando joins Brian Tyree Henry in 'Sinking Spring' from Apple TV+
Michael Mando will join Brian Tyree Henry in the upcoming crime drama series "Sinking Spring" from Apple TV+.
Hypebae
Ciara’s '90s Supermodel Nails Give a New Meaning To "Clean" Beauty
When it comes to trends and setting the standard, Ciara has never been the one to disappoint, so it makes sense that she hopped on the supermodel nails bandwagon. Ahead of the launch of her skincare line OAM, the star and her manicurist, Miho Okawara, gave fans an up close and personal look at her minimalist appearance that screams “Trés Chic.” Captioning the photo, “Beautiful Lady,” the manicure was kept very clean, speaking clearly to the ’90s supermodel look. Okawara shaped Ciara’s nails in a crisp squoval shape completed with a simple flesh-toned color. No additional details made the nail moment stand out, bringing more attention to the artist’s perfect bare face.
‘Sr.’ Review: Robert Downey Jr. Pays Affectionate Tribute to His Indie Film Pioneer Father
Among all the diverse documentaries that had their premieres at this year’s Telluride Film Festival, Chris Smith’s Sr. stands as one of the most unique and affecting. The film is on one level a portrait of indie film pioneer Robert Downey Sr., who was part of the American New Wave that energized cinema in the late 1960s. But the film is also a loving tribute to a father by his very famous son, Robert Downey Jr., who participated in the filming with his wife and fellow producer, Susan Downey. While the film chronicles Downey Sr.’s career and sometimes tumultuous personal life,...
Hypebae
Hello Kitty Joins the adidas Family With Three-Part Drop
Following a Nike Presto and apparel collection released back in May, everyone’s favorite Sanrio character broadens her sneaker portfolio with three adidas silhouettes. Comprised of a Superstar, Forum Low and Astir, the Hello Kitty x adidas capsule employs the character’s signature bow detail alongside a black, pink, red and white color story. As expected, each pair comes in collectible packaging with a hangtag featuring Hello Kitty in an adidas tracksuit.
Hypebae
This Is Not a Drill: Paramore Is Teasing Their New Era
Is finally back? It sure seems like it. The band has dropped hints on social media, leading fans to believe a new album is on the way. For starters, each band member has changed their Instagram profile pictures on their respective personal accounts; the photos are a similar aesthetic, featuring their faces smashed against a wet glass. On the other hand, all posts from the official Paramore IG account have been archived with the exception of two posts.
hotnewhiphop.com
Fabolous Confirms Story About "Confronting" Suge Knight Over A Radio Diss
There was a time in music history when Suge Knight ruled the industry by force. The Death Row boss was tied to some of the largest Hip Hop acts during his reign, with artists like Tupac Shakur and Snoop Dogg by his side, but his commanding presence—and reported tendency to use violence to get his way—made Suge both respected and feared.
thebrag.com
Bam Margera spotted at a bar after fleeing rehab again
In another sad turn of events for former Jackass star Bam Margera, it seems he’s once again relapsed after he was spotted leaving rehab once again to hit up a local bar. According to a video obtained by TMZ, Bam was leaving a bar in Florida with a mystery woman at 57 Tavern in Sarasota until about 1 am Monday, with the publication revealing that it looked “like he needed help walking out the front door.”
ComicBook
Netflix Loses Gore Verbinski's New Animated Movie, Will Be Shopped Elsewhere
It has been more than a decade since Pirates of the Caribbean and The Ring director Gore Verbinski made Rango, his Academy Award-winning animated feature starring Johnny Depp. Now, he's shopping around Cattywumpus, his next animated feature, after it was dropped by Netflix, where it was in development. The change comes as the U.S. animation industry is reeling from layoffs and cancellations at Netflix and HBO Max. Given the long and often expensive nature of animation development, it isn't uncommon for movies to be fairly deep into production, and for things to go completely sideways.
