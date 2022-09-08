When it comes to trends and setting the standard, Ciara has never been the one to disappoint, so it makes sense that she hopped on the supermodel nails bandwagon. Ahead of the launch of her skincare line OAM, the star and her manicurist, Miho Okawara, gave fans an up close and personal look at her minimalist appearance that screams “Trés Chic.” Captioning the photo, “Beautiful Lady,” the manicure was kept very clean, speaking clearly to the ’90s supermodel look. Okawara shaped Ciara’s nails in a crisp squoval shape completed with a simple flesh-toned color. No additional details made the nail moment stand out, bringing more attention to the artist’s perfect bare face.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 2 DAYS AGO