Country Club Apologizes for ‘Appalling’ 9/11-Themed Seafood Menu

Gary Hershorn

The manager of a country club in Virginia issued a public apology Tuesday over a planned menu themed around the September 11 terror attacks. Despite being taken down by the The Clubhouse at Aquia Harbour in Manassas, the menu—which promoted a seafood Sunday special to mark the anniversary of the attacks—was captured by outraged social media users and shared online. Items on the menu included a “Remember-tini,” a “2977 Chowder,” (an apparent reference to the death toll from the attacks), and a “Flight 93 Redirect” hot crab dip with crostini. One person sharing an image of the menu on Twitter called it “appalling.” George White, the manager of the country club, responded to the backlash in a Facebook post saying: “I apologize for those I offended with the 9/11 seafood Sunday post. My attention was to bring attention to that horrific day 21 years ago. To honor those who lost so much as well as those who gave everything that day. We will have a new theme tomorrow.”

