Photos: Dozens of dogs in need of loving homes in OKC
Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is still working to find loving homes for hundreds of abandoned animals.
Heard on Hurd returns to Edmond with festivities
Heard on Hurd is coming back to Edmond and bringing with it plenty of festivities.
4 Things to Do in OKC This Weekend: September 8-11
This weekend is packed full of festivities. With live performances, interactive artwork and deals in downtown OKC, you’re in store for a great end of the week. Automobile Alley will be loaded with sales and celebrations this Friday. With immersive artwork, local pop-up shops, live music and more, bring your friends to experience this community-wide event. Local food and beverage options will be available along with photo opportunities and exciting deals at your favorite places. The 9th Street businesses will feature either $9 or 9% off deals all day long, as most shops will be open past – you guessed it – 9 p.m. If you make a purchase at a participating 9th Street business, you get a chance to win a basket full of gift cards and free treats from a variety of shops on the street. Not sure where to start? We’ve got you covered. Here’s a list of businesses that are offering sweet deals this Friday:
3rd Annual Battle Of The Bands And Art Show Happening In El Reno This Weekend
The third annual Battle of the Bands and Art show is making its way back to El Reno this weekend. Kristin Richardson with Centre Theatre for the Arts joined News 9 at 9 a.m. Saturday to discuss the event.
Drive-thru dinosaur attraction roars into Sooner Mall
A prehistoric event for all ages is being featured at Sooner Mall this weekend. Jurassic Empire has set up a family-friendly dinosaur attraction in the Sooner Mall in Norman. It is a drive-thru event available September 2-4 and September 8-11. Driving through the attraction lasts anywhere from 20 minutes to...
'Entirely possible': Rumored black bear sightings in Edmond leave residents fearful
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Word is spreading in Edmond about some black bears roaming the town. Someone claims they saw two bears near the Showbiz Cinemas, but that's not the only rumor going around. Kelly Adams with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation tells Fox 25 her team didn't...
Where to Thrift and Shop Vintage in Oklahoma City
Secondhand clothes have quickly become the first choice for many people who want to liven up their wardrobes. There are a multitude of reasons for the used clothing upsurge, all are well documented: cheap prices, recent vintage trends and the general understanding that buying used clothes is better for the environment that buying new ones. But it’s hard to look past the treasure-hunting rush of discovering a worthwhile item, which has created a (sometimes questionable) thrifting culture with younger shoppers.
Wiener Dog Races at Cleveland County Fair
Fox 25's Wayne Stafford talks with Richard Peters, the Vice President of the Cleveland County Fair and Director of the Wiener Dog Races. Wayne also meets Arlo, and his owner Laura Holloway. Arlo has been in the wiener dog races for 5 years and will be competing again this year.
Surprised by Stonecloud: A review of Stillwater's new, trendy brewery
I was shocked to find out something as cool as Stonecloud opened in Stillwater. Stillwater is home to many classic, dive-bar drinking establishments, bringing the “Cowboy” aesthetic full-force. Now, a new drinking establishment is in town, bringing a whole new vibe to Stillwater. I'm not sure what my...
Paramount+ drops teaser trailer for Stallone 'Tulsa King' series
Paramount+ released a teaser trailer Wednesday for the upcoming series "Tulsa King" starring Sylvester Stallone.
Airbnb boom causing licensing headaches, complaints across OKC
So far, Airbnb, Vrbo and other short-term rentals in neighborhoods across the metro are causing complaints and licensing woes. The post Airbnb boom causing licensing headaches, complaints across OKC appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Library seeking help identifying portraits from legendary photographer
A library in Oklahoma City is preparing to showcase the work of a legendary photographer, and is asking for the public's help.
Hello Kitty Café pop-up truck to make stop in OKC
The pink café-on-wheels will be parked at Penn Square Mall near Texas de Brazil from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.
An eyesore in Shawnee finally getting cleaned up
Several Shawnee residents are concerned about what’s left of the abandoned hotel on East Main Street. Months after the building caught fire and burned, the charred rubble is now being hauled off. For many Shawnee residents who live nearby, the cleanup couldn’t come soon enough.
Records show OU oversold thousands of parking permits
NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Although the fall semester just started, it appears parking problems are already plaguing the University of Oklahoma this year. “It’s been crazy in Norman this year. I can’t even find a spot when I’m trying to go to class,” said Grayson Russell, an OU student.
History and Haunts at the Overholser Mansion
OKLAHOMA CITY — Visit the Henry and Anna Overholser Mansion during the month of October for History and Haunts at the Overholser! These evening tours at the historic home will take place on Saturday, October 8, 15 and 22, as well as Friday and Saturday, October 28 and 29, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Blake Shelton to make stop in Oklahoma during upcoming 'Honky Tonk' tour
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma native and country music superstar Blake Shelton will bring his upcoming tour to the Paycom Center in early 2023. Shelton kicks off his "Back to the Honky Tonk" tour in mid-February in Nebraska and will make a stop in Oklahoma City on March 17. The 18-date tour will feature Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean.
Oklahoma Bookstore Sharing QR Code for Banned Books in the State
Some folks are not happy with a bookstore in Oklahoma right now and it looks like some Oklahoma teachers are helping get their message out. Banning books is nothing new. I remember Harry Potter books were illegal at my school because they were promoting magic and witchcraft. If anything, it made me want to read those books even more. However, schools and parents will continue to ban books for years to come I imagine.
Construction bolts flatten tires in Oklahoma City
An unusual road hazard flattened the tires of several vehicles traveling on the Broadway Extension in Oklahoma City.
Woman finds hidden cameras in Northwest Oklahoma City Airbnb
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police filed a search warrant for a NW OKC Airbnb after a woman found hidden cameras all over the bedroom and bathroom area of her room. Police say a woman was intending to stay at the Air BnB for the weekend of Aug. 5.
