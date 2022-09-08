ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

4 Things to Do in OKC This Weekend: September 8-11

This weekend is packed full of festivities. With live performances, interactive artwork and deals in downtown OKC, you’re in store for a great end of the week. Automobile Alley will be loaded with sales and celebrations this Friday. With immersive artwork, local pop-up shops, live music and more, bring your friends to experience this community-wide event. Local food and beverage options will be available along with photo opportunities and exciting deals at your favorite places. The 9th Street businesses will feature either $9 or 9% off deals all day long, as most shops will be open past – you guessed it – 9 p.m. If you make a purchase at a participating 9th Street business, you get a chance to win a basket full of gift cards and free treats from a variety of shops on the street. Not sure where to start? We’ve got you covered. Here’s a list of businesses that are offering sweet deals this Friday:
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Drive-thru dinosaur attraction roars into Sooner Mall

A prehistoric event for all ages is being featured at Sooner Mall this weekend. Jurassic Empire has set up a family-friendly dinosaur attraction in the Sooner Mall in Norman. It is a drive-thru event available September 2-4 and September 8-11. Driving through the attraction lasts anywhere from 20 minutes to...
NORMAN, OK
Where to Thrift and Shop Vintage in Oklahoma City

Secondhand clothes have quickly become the first choice for many people who want to liven up their wardrobes. There are a multitude of reasons for the used clothing upsurge, all are well documented: cheap prices, recent vintage trends and the general understanding that buying used clothes is better for the environment that buying new ones. But it’s hard to look past the treasure-hunting rush of discovering a worthwhile item, which has created a (sometimes questionable) thrifting culture with younger shoppers.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Wiener Dog Races at Cleveland County Fair

Fox 25's Wayne Stafford talks with Richard Peters, the Vice President of the Cleveland County Fair and Director of the Wiener Dog Races. Wayne also meets Arlo, and his owner Laura Holloway. Arlo has been in the wiener dog races for 5 years and will be competing again this year.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
Surprised by Stonecloud: A review of Stillwater's new, trendy brewery

I was shocked to find out something as cool as Stonecloud opened in Stillwater. Stillwater is home to many classic, dive-bar drinking establishments, bringing the “Cowboy” aesthetic full-force. Now, a new drinking establishment is in town, bringing a whole new vibe to Stillwater. I'm not sure what my...
STILLWATER, OK
An eyesore in Shawnee finally getting cleaned up

Several Shawnee residents are concerned about what’s left of the abandoned hotel on East Main Street. Months after the building caught fire and burned, the charred rubble is now being hauled off. For many Shawnee residents who live nearby, the cleanup couldn’t come soon enough.
SHAWNEE, OK
Records show OU oversold thousands of parking permits

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Although the fall semester just started, it appears parking problems are already plaguing the University of Oklahoma this year. “It’s been crazy in Norman this year. I can’t even find a spot when I’m trying to go to class,” said Grayson Russell, an OU student.
NORMAN, OK
History and Haunts at the Overholser Mansion

OKLAHOMA CITY — Visit the Henry and Anna Overholser Mansion during the month of October for History and Haunts at the Overholser! These evening tours at the historic home will take place on Saturday, October 8, 15 and 22, as well as Friday and Saturday, October 28 and 29, from 6 to 8 p.m.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Blake Shelton to make stop in Oklahoma during upcoming 'Honky Tonk' tour

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma native and country music superstar Blake Shelton will bring his upcoming tour to the Paycom Center in early 2023. Shelton kicks off his "Back to the Honky Tonk" tour in mid-February in Nebraska and will make a stop in Oklahoma City on March 17. The 18-date tour will feature Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma Bookstore Sharing QR Code for Banned Books in the State

Some folks are not happy with a bookstore in Oklahoma right now and it looks like some Oklahoma teachers are helping get their message out. Banning books is nothing new. I remember Harry Potter books were illegal at my school because they were promoting magic and witchcraft. If anything, it made me want to read those books even more. However, schools and parents will continue to ban books for years to come I imagine.
OKLAHOMA STATE

