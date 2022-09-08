The following is a press release issued by the County of Mendocino:. Waste Management resumed collection of containers from previous customers who they no longer served on September 7, 2022, and will continue through Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Residents of County Solid Waste Collection Area No. 2 (which includes unincorporated areas of Ukiah, Redwood Valley, Potter Valley, Hopland, Yorkville, Fort Bragg, Mendocino, Little River, Albion, Comptche and surrounding areas), who were previously served by Waste Management but are now served by Redwood Waste Solutions, may place their old Waste Management containers out for collection according to the following schedule: Inland areas will be collected between September 7th and September 11th. Coastal areas will be collected between September 10th and September 14th. Please leave your containers out for collection during those days.

MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO