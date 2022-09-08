ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeport, CA

Lake County News

Caltrans plans major roadwork through Sept. 15

NORTH‌‌ ‌‌COAST, ‌‌ ‌‌Calif. —‌ Caltrans‌‌ ‌‌reports‌‌ ‌‌that‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌following‌‌ ‌‌road‌‌ ‌‌projects‌‌ ‌‌will‌‌ ‌‌be‌‌ ‌‌taking‌‌ ‌‌place‌‌ ‌‌‌around‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌North‌‌ ‌‌Coast‌‌ ‌‌during‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌coming‌‌ ‌‌week. ‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌
LAKE COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

Lakeport ‌Police‌ ‌logs:‌ Tuesday, Aug. 30

Occurred at Bevins Court Apartments on Bevins Ct. UNK PERSON JUST THREW A ROCK THROUGH RP'S WINDOW - UNK WHERE RESP IS NOW - NFI. Disposition: REPORT TAKEN. Occurred at City Fitness on Bevins. RP ADV THAT IT WAS ACCIDENTAL - HER WATCH DIALED - NO EMERGENCY. Disposition: GENERAL SERVICES RENDERED.
LAKEPORT, CA
mendofever.com

Waste Management Will Resume Collection of Containers

The following is a press release issued by the County of Mendocino:. Waste Management resumed collection of containers from previous customers who they no longer served on September 7, 2022, and will continue through Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Residents of County Solid Waste Collection Area No. 2 (which includes unincorporated areas of Ukiah, Redwood Valley, Potter Valley, Hopland, Yorkville, Fort Bragg, Mendocino, Little River, Albion, Comptche and surrounding areas), who were previously served by Waste Management but are now served by Redwood Waste Solutions, may place their old Waste Management containers out for collection according to the following schedule: Inland areas will be collected between September 7th and September 11th. Coastal areas will be collected between September 10th and September 14th. Please leave your containers out for collection during those days.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

Estate Planning: Legal identification and estate planning

Sufficient proof of a person’s identity, such as a state issued driver’s license, is needed in many situations related to estate planning and estate administration. Consider, for example, notarizing estate planning documents, obtaining a medallion signature guarantee to transfer securities, opening a bank account, obtaining possession of legal documents, and receiving an inheritance. Let us discuss.
LAKEPORT, CA
Lake County News

Citizens for Healing group meets Sept. 11

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Citizens for Healing, or C4H, will hold its next meeting in Lucerne’s Alpine Park, located between Second Avenue and Third Avenue on Highway 20, on Sunday, Sept. 11, at 4 p.m. C4H, the group wishing to change the name of Kelseyville to Konocti,...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

Tana fire prompts evacuations in Clearlake

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — A structure fire that’s moved into vegetation has prompted evacuations in a portion of the city of Clearlake. The Tana fire was first reported shortly before 4 p.m. in the area of Crawford and Tana avenues. Shortly after 4 p.m., the Clearlake Police Department...
CLEARLAKE, CA
Lake County News

September is Library Card Signup Month

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — A Lake County Library card is more powerful and even easier to get than ever before. This small but mighty card unlocks a world of print resources at the four branches of the Lake County Library. In the last three years, the library has made...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Athena House, Santa Rosa treatment center for women, finds new home

A 33-year-old Santa Rosa residential treatment program for women has found a new home after being forced to close in July. Athena House, for women struggling with substance use, will reopen with new management at the site of its sister sober-living facility Hope Village, which was also slated to close.
SANTA ROSA, CA
The Mendocino Voice

Protests continue over JDSF logging; activists block road Wednesday￼

MENDOCINO Co, 9/8/22 — Feeling blindsided after Cal Fire resumed work on timber harvest plans (THP) in Jackson Demonstration State Forest (JDSF) in the midst of negotiations for tribal co-management, activists protested logging in the forest several times over the past week. Several people blocked an access road to the Red Tail THP near the Camp One campground on Wednesday morning, according to a news release from Redwood Nation Earth First!.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Trees Need Water as Temperatures Soar, Drought Drags On

As a crushing heat wave hammers the Bay Area, residents are advised to not only drink water themselves, but give their trees a drink as well. Temperatures soared across the Bay on Tuesday, hitting a record-breaking 116 degrees in Livermore, smashing records in King City, Santa Rosa, Napa, Redwood City and San Jose as well. As a result, drought-stressed trees in the Bay Area are suffering even more, said arborist Darya Barar of East Bay-based HortScience Bartlett Consulting.
LIVERMORE, CA
sonomamag.com

Beloved Windsor Bakery Gets Santa Rosa Outpost

Like peanut butter meeting chocolate, two of Sonoma County’s yummiest businesses are joining forces to create a perfectly delicious collaboration. Miracle Plum, a natural wine bar and market in Santa Rosa’s Railroad Square, is permanently pairing up with Marla Bakery at their Davis Street location in early October, according to Sallie Miller, co-owner of Miracle Plum.
SANTA ROSA, CA
7x7.com

Bodega Head + Spud Point Crab Co., Sonoma

The supplies: One of Sonoma’s best fish shacks, Spud Point Crab Co. (1910 Westshore Rd, Bodega Bay), is right on the way to Bodega Head in Sonoma Coast State Park (Westshore Rd, Bodega Bay). The hike is short and mostly flat so go ahead and order their famous clam chowder (don’t forget a lid for your to-go container), or stick with more portable options like seafood sandwiches and crab cakes.
SONOMA, CA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Lake County News

Edward Fayle

LAKEPORT, Calif. — Edward George Fayle was born in Bakersfield, California, on Aug. 8, 1935, to Leonard Ray Fayle and Anna Louise (Trapnell) Fayle of Delano, California. Ed died in his long-term home city of Lakeport, on Aug. 14, 2022. In 1942, the family moved to Las Vegas, Nevada,...
LAKEPORT, CA
mendofever.com

Mendocino County Infant Passes Away with the COVID-19 Virus

The following is a press release issued by Mendocino County Public Health:. An infant in Mendocino County recently passed away with COVID-19. Our heartfelt condolences are with the family. Death #135: Infant not eligible for vaccination. Mendocino County Health Officer Dr. Andy Coren stated: “COVID-19 has become one of the...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

Clearlake‌ ‌Police‌ ‌logs:‌ Friday, Sept. 2

Occurred at Speedway on Lakeshore Dr. RP STATES THAT SOMEONE WAS DRIVING RECKLESS IN THE AREA/ RP STARTED YELLING AT THE RESP AND THEN SOMEONE AT THE GAS STATION STARTED YELLING AT HER/ RP IS THREATENING TO 242 THE PEOPLE AT THE GAS STATION IF THEY DONT STOP 'RUNNING THEIR MOUTH'/ WANTS OFC CONTACT. Disposition: Counseled.
CLEARLAKE, CA

