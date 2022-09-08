ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Bow County, MT

NBCMontana

Smoke continues to fill the air across western Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. — Smoke continues to clog the skies in western Montana, causing unhealthy conditions for sensitive groups. A full breakdown can be found on the Montana DEQ website here. Missoula County's air quality specialist released the following information:. Conditions are currently Unhealthy in Frenchtown and trending toward Unhealthy...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Gallatin River Cleanup underway this weekend

MISSOULA, Mont. — The annual Gallatin River Cleanup began Friday and continues through the weekend. The Gallatin River Task Force teamed up with the Gallatin Watershed Council for the event. The cleanup takes place in Gallatin Canyon from Spanish Creek to the Yellowstone National Park boundary and Big Sky.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Boulder Lake Fire grows to 1,500 acres

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Boulder Lake Fire, burning in the Rattlesnake Wilderness, has grown to 1,500 acres after wind gusts pushed the fire south and west of the Gold Creek Cabin. The following was sent out by the Missoula Ranger District:. On Thursday, wind gusts pushed the fire to...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Two floaters rescued after becoming stranded on Jefferson River

MISSOULA, Mont. — Floaters are okay after getting stranded in the dark and cold on the Jefferson River. Two of the party stayed behind with their gear, while four hiked out. A lifeflight helicopter ran the length of the river with a searchlight and found the two very cold and very dehydrated.
MISSOULA, MT
#Canadian
NBCMontana

Mullan BUILD project slightly delayed, eyeing spring completion

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Mullan BUILD project in Missoula is slightly delayed entering the end of summer and beginning of fall, with the hopes of completing the project before winter. However, there have been a few bumps in the road including getting certain materials on time and relocating utilities.
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Trail Ridge Fire grows to 13,200 acres

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Trail Ridge Fire burning in the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest, near the Continental Divide Trail, has grown to 13,200 acres, according to overnight infrared mapping. That's an increase of 627 acres from Thursday. The daily flight log notes the following: "Growth along the north, east, and...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Power outage affects thousands in Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. — Northwestern Energy said a power outage was reported around 4:21 p.m. in Missoula. According to a Northwestern Energy employee, power is estimated to be up and running around 6:43 p.m. Although an exact cause wasn't given for the power outage, Northwestern Energy believes an old breaker...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Moose Fire grows to 125,004 acres

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Moose Fire, burning 17 miles north of Salmon, Idaho, has grown to 125,004 acres, according to overnight infrared mapping. That's an increase of 2,392 acres from Thursday's total. "The southeast edge is still most active area, but intensity appears less than previous night. Still, spotting...
SALMON, ID
NBCMontana

Flathead National Forest celebrates Hornet Lookout's 100th birthday

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Flathead National Forest, along with the Glacier Institute and Northwest Montana Lookout Association, will celebrate the 100th birthday of Hornet Lookout. The event includes history presentations, tours, live demonstrations, forest information and a visit from Smokey Bear. The celebration takes place at the Big Creek...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Owner of historic business calls '1923' production a mixed bag

MISSOULA, Mont. — As “1923,” a prequel to the hit series “Yellowstone,” continues filming in Uptown Butte, one business owner says the experience has been a mixed bag. Robert McMurray is the owner of Old Butte Historical Adventures, which is located on Main Street between...
BUTTE, MT
NBCMontana

MDT seeks volunteers for Reserve St. bridge cleanup

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation is looking for volunteers to help pick up trash off the east side of the Reserve Street bridge in Missoula. The cleanup is from 8:30 to 2 p.m. on Thursday, and volunteers can show up during those times. The area was...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

American Red Cross, partners to install free smoke alarms in Missoula homes

MISSOULA, MT — First Interstate Bank is partnering with the American Red Cross to install smoke detectors and help families with fire safety planning in Missoula. Through the Red Cross Sound the Alarm campaign, Missoula residents can have the opportunity for a free smoke alarm installation from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday.
MISSOULA, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Two MDT Employees Assaulted During Reserve Street Cleanup Effort

We have learned that during the volunteer cleanup day near the Reserve Street Bridge on Thursday that two Montana Department of Transportation workers were allegedly assaulted by an individual in the former camp area. Bob Vosen, Missoula District Administrator with the Montana Department of Transportation described how the day began.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Murray Fire grows to 65 acres

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Murray Fire southwest of Helmville has grown to 65 acres with zero containment. Currently, 195 personnel are on the scene using aircraft to slow the fire’s progress while ground crews attack from below. The fire was reported on Monday.
HELMVILLE, MT

