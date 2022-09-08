Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Cool temperatures and better air quality are coming as is potential valley frost
AIR QUALITY ALERT for Beaverhead, Deer Lodge, Gallatin, Granite, Madison, Missoula, Powell, Ravalli, and Silver Bow counties is in effect until 8 AM Friday. Air quality currently ranges from Moderate to Unhealthy. Limit prolonged outdoor exposure when possible in these areas, especially children, the elderly, or those with heart or respiratory concerns.
Expert Says Missoula Air Quality is Taking a Turn For the Worse
Air Quality Specialist Sarah Coefield with the Missoula City-County Health Department told us on Thursday that shifting winds are worsening air quality throughout western Montana. “The winds high overhead right now are coming at us from the northwest, and there was quite a bit of smoke that had made its...
NBCMontana
Smoke continues to fill the air across western Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — Smoke continues to clog the skies in western Montana, causing unhealthy conditions for sensitive groups. A full breakdown can be found on the Montana DEQ website here. Missoula County's air quality specialist released the following information:. Conditions are currently Unhealthy in Frenchtown and trending toward Unhealthy...
NBCMontana
Gallatin River Cleanup underway this weekend
MISSOULA, Mont. — The annual Gallatin River Cleanup began Friday and continues through the weekend. The Gallatin River Task Force teamed up with the Gallatin Watershed Council for the event. The cleanup takes place in Gallatin Canyon from Spanish Creek to the Yellowstone National Park boundary and Big Sky.
Western Montana's smoky conditions expected to continue for much of the week
Western Montana residents are suffering from itchy eyes, coughing, and headaches from widespread fire smoke for the first time this summer,
NBCMontana
Boulder Lake Fire grows to 1,500 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Boulder Lake Fire, burning in the Rattlesnake Wilderness, has grown to 1,500 acres after wind gusts pushed the fire south and west of the Gold Creek Cabin. The following was sent out by the Missoula Ranger District:. On Thursday, wind gusts pushed the fire to...
Mill Lake Fire grows to 1,589 acres
The Mill Lake Fire in the Bitterroot National Forest which is 12 miles west of Corvallis has burned 1,589 acres.
NBCMontana
Two floaters rescued after becoming stranded on Jefferson River
MISSOULA, Mont. — Floaters are okay after getting stranded in the dark and cold on the Jefferson River. Two of the party stayed behind with their gear, while four hiked out. A lifeflight helicopter ran the length of the river with a searchlight and found the two very cold and very dehydrated.
NBCMontana
Mullan BUILD project slightly delayed, eyeing spring completion
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Mullan BUILD project in Missoula is slightly delayed entering the end of summer and beginning of fall, with the hopes of completing the project before winter. However, there have been a few bumps in the road including getting certain materials on time and relocating utilities.
NBCMontana
Trail Ridge Fire grows to 13,200 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Trail Ridge Fire burning in the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest, near the Continental Divide Trail, has grown to 13,200 acres, according to overnight infrared mapping. That's an increase of 627 acres from Thursday. The daily flight log notes the following: "Growth along the north, east, and...
NBCMontana
Power outage affects thousands in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — Northwestern Energy said a power outage was reported around 4:21 p.m. in Missoula. According to a Northwestern Energy employee, power is estimated to be up and running around 6:43 p.m. Although an exact cause wasn't given for the power outage, Northwestern Energy believes an old breaker...
NBCMontana
Moose Fire grows to 125,004 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Moose Fire, burning 17 miles north of Salmon, Idaho, has grown to 125,004 acres, according to overnight infrared mapping. That's an increase of 2,392 acres from Thursday's total. "The southeast edge is still most active area, but intensity appears less than previous night. Still, spotting...
NBCMontana
Flathead National Forest celebrates Hornet Lookout’s 100th birthday
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Flathead National Forest, along with the Glacier Institute and Northwest Montana Lookout Association, will celebrate the 100th birthday of Hornet Lookout. The event includes history presentations, tours, live demonstrations, forest information and a visit from Smokey Bear. The celebration takes place at the Big Creek...
NBCMontana
Owner of historic business calls '1923' production a mixed bag
MISSOULA, Mont. — As “1923,” a prequel to the hit series “Yellowstone,” continues filming in Uptown Butte, one business owner says the experience has been a mixed bag. Robert McMurray is the owner of Old Butte Historical Adventures, which is located on Main Street between...
Montana Children's Center in Twin Bridges: A Compendium
Montana Children's Center in Twin Bridges: A Compendium High up in the Pioneer Mountains, about halfway between Wise River and Polaris, sits a small cemetery and one of Montana's many historical markers. ...
NBCMontana
MDT seeks volunteers for Reserve St. bridge cleanup
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation is looking for volunteers to help pick up trash off the east side of the Reserve Street bridge in Missoula. The cleanup is from 8:30 to 2 p.m. on Thursday, and volunteers can show up during those times. The area was...
NBCMontana
American Red Cross, partners to install free smoke alarms in Missoula homes
MISSOULA, MT — First Interstate Bank is partnering with the American Red Cross to install smoke detectors and help families with fire safety planning in Missoula. Through the Red Cross Sound the Alarm campaign, Missoula residents can have the opportunity for a free smoke alarm installation from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Two MDT Employees Assaulted During Reserve Street Cleanup Effort
We have learned that during the volunteer cleanup day near the Reserve Street Bridge on Thursday that two Montana Department of Transportation workers were allegedly assaulted by an individual in the former camp area. Bob Vosen, Missoula District Administrator with the Montana Department of Transportation described how the day began.
NBCMontana
Murray Fire grows to 65 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Murray Fire southwest of Helmville has grown to 65 acres with zero containment. Currently, 195 personnel are on the scene using aircraft to slow the fire’s progress while ground crews attack from below. The fire was reported on Monday.
NBCMontana
Traffic on Reserve St. in Missoula blocked due to motorcycle-vehicle crash
MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials have opened one lane of traffic after a motorcycle versus vehicle crash happened just before 8:50 p.m. at the intersection of West Central and Reserve Street in Missoula. Missoula police and EMS services are on the scene. One lane on Reserve is currently blocked. Injuries...
