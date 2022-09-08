Read full article on original website
Carjackers tried stealing Land Rover from NJ Gov Murphy’s neighbor, reports say
MIDDLETOWN — Police are increasing their patrols around Governor Phil Murphy's private mansion after his next-door neighbor was targeted by carjackers, according to reports. News 12 New Jersey first reported on the attempted car theft that took place in broad daylight. Two men pulled up at the neighbor's home...
Ocean County, NJ based non-profit doing outstanding work for many communities
There is a uniqueness about the Ocean County-based non-profit JF Party Dragon and that's in part because they are middle-man -- there to help out wherever the need is great. Tom Nuara, President, Chief Executive Director, and Co-Founder of JF Party Dragon along with Justin Greco, Treasurer, and CFO of JF Party Dragon, joined us on 'Shore Time with Vin and Dave' on Sunday morning to discuss who they are, what they do, and how they continue to be there for all of you.
Ocean County Provides Free Residential Document Shredding
OCEAN COUNTY – The County’s Residential Document Shredding Program will start its second string of dates on September 17 in Lacey. The program is sponsored by the Ocean County Board of Commissioners and is free to Ocean County residents only. Commercial documents will not be accepted at the collection sites.
Who killed these 3 men? Monmouth County, NJ authorities want public’s help
Authorities in Monmouth County are seeking the public's help to identify who's responsible for recent homicides that took the lives of three local men. All of the victims died of gunshot wounds, but authorities do not believe the shootings are related. "One of them had just spent time with his...
Monmouth County, NJ Prosecutor’s ask for your help solving three separate homicides
There are three homicide investigations in Monmouth County that have slowed down a bit as police search for who did took the lives of these three men. In hopes of finding these men, the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office is turning to you to help them gather information that can identify those responsible for these murders so law enforcement can make arrests.
Lakewood Woman Buried by Manalapan Funeral Home in Stranger’s Clothes and Wrong Cemetery
This is a crazy and unbelievable mistake. As reported by NJ.com this is one of the worst things that a grieving family could experience. Bloomfield-Cooper Jewish Chapels of Manalapan is being sued by the family of Janet Kay, who was not only buried in the wrong cemetery, but she was also dressed in someone else’s clothes.
Former Aberdeen, NJ Police Officer sentenced for tampering with evidence twice at ATPD
A former police officer in Aberdeen Township has received a jail sentence after he was found to have tampered with evidence on two separate occasions. The details from the case and sentence were announced by the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office. Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said that 35-year-old Philip...
Pedestrian Critical, Struck By Unlicensed Driver In Toms River: Police
A 33-year-old pedestrian from Forked River was listed in critical condition after being struck by an unlicensed driver in Toms River, authorities said. On Monday, Sept. 12 at approximately 2:20 p.m., police were dispatched to Hooper Avenue, just north of Washington Street, for a reported pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
Jersey City, NJ teens charged as adults with murder of 16-year-old
JERSEY CITY — Two young men have now been charged as adults stemming from the shooting death of a 16-year-old on a city street last winter. On Friday, charges were waived up to the Law Division of the Superior Court for 18-year-old Juan Crawford and 17-year-old Leo Barker, both of Jersey City, stemming from the murder of Pedro Rodriguez.
Driver in fatal Freehold Township crash receives moving violations summonses
More than two months after three members of the same Marlboro family died in a motor vehicle collision on Route 9 in Freehold Township, the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident remains ongoing. Marlboro residents Masoud B. Salib, 61, Hanaa I. Salib, 52, and Mark M. Salib, 21, died...
Pedestrian Crash Reported On Jersey Shore
A pedestrian crash occurred on the Jersey Shore, authorities said. The crash was reported before 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13 on Route 35 northbound north of Route 33 in Neptune Township, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said. All lanes were closed, the DOT said. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES.
Wow! How to Survive a Bear Attack in New Jersey
The largest land mammal in New Jersey is the bear, in fact, the "black" bear is the most common bear in the Garden State. According to the New Herald, Black Bears have been reported in most of New Jersey except for some "coastal towns along the Delaware Bay, South Jersey and along the Hudson River."
Still Waiting, Here’s What You Want in this Toms River, NJ Shopping Center
This location in the Toms River Shopping Center at Kohl's plaza has been empty for quite a while and we got so many responses on what you'd like to see there. The building and business is definitely shaped like a supermarket because that's what it was at one time. I remember that the supermarket was so busy all the time, it was sad when it closed. What type of business would be a good fit for the Toms River Shopping Center?
NJ postal worker admits to stealing iPhones from the mail
NEWARK – A postal worker from Jersey City pleaded guilty Monday to stealing 15 to 20 cell phones passing through the post office where she worked. Federal prosecutors said Nyasia Hutchinson, 26, pleaded guilty by videoconference before U.S. District Judge John Michael Vazquez to one count of theft of mail by a postal employee. That charge carries a potential penalty of up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
OCEAN COUNTY: OC SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT … “WHERE WERE YOU …..”
The following post was put up by the Ocean County Sheriff’s Department. We thought it would be nice to share. We have attached some of the lyrics for a song sung by Allan Jackson which asks the following question to those who remember that tragic day in our country. Feel free to share your memories that day.
Bridgewater-Raritan, NJ graduate dies in New York car crash
An Ithaca College sophomore from Bridgewater was killed in a single car crash Saturday morning in New York. Shea Colbert, 20, a member of the Bridgewater-Raritan High School Class of 2021, was killed when his car went off Coddington Road in Ithaca around 8 a.m. and into a wooded area hitting several trees, according to New York State Police. Colbert was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was in the vehicle.
Another town OKs cannabis shop amid NJ backlog for retail marijuana permits
NEWTON — A Sussex County municipality is moving forward with local approvals for a retail cannabis shop, even as the state continues to lag on allowing any “legal weed” sales beyond expansions of medical dispensaries. In Newton, an adult-use marijuana dispensary at 117 Water St. has gotten...
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 9/13
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night. At the Shore. Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning. Rip Current RiskModerate. Waves2...
Elizabeth, NJ man charged with murder of 30-year-old woman
ELIZABETH — Murder and weapons charges have been filed in connection with the death of a 30-year-old woman over the weekend. According to the Union County Prosecutor's Office, Elizabeth resident Victor Rodriguez Gomez, 33, is responsible for the death of Carmen Lopez Barahona, of Elizabeth. Elizabeth police officers responded...
N.J. weighs bringing back paper bags as unwanted reusable bags pile up
More than 50. No wait, definitely at least 100. Katiuska Tejada-Rivera can’t quite put her finger on how many reusable bags she’s accumulated in the more than four months since New Jersey’s single-use plastic bag ban began. It’s hard to tell based on how she organizes them — stacked and stuffed inside other reusable bags.
