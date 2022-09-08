ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ based non-profit doing outstanding work for many communities

There is a uniqueness about the Ocean County-based non-profit JF Party Dragon and that's in part because they are middle-man -- there to help out wherever the need is great. Tom Nuara, President, Chief Executive Director, and Co-Founder of JF Party Dragon along with Justin Greco, Treasurer, and CFO of JF Party Dragon, joined us on 'Shore Time with Vin and Dave' on Sunday morning to discuss who they are, what they do, and how they continue to be there for all of you.
Jersey City, NJ teens charged as adults with murder of 16-year-old

JERSEY CITY — Two young men have now been charged as adults stemming from the shooting death of a 16-year-old on a city street last winter. On Friday, charges were waived up to the Law Division of the Superior Court for 18-year-old Juan Crawford and 17-year-old Leo Barker, both of Jersey City, stemming from the murder of Pedro Rodriguez.
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Crash Reported On Jersey Shore

A pedestrian crash occurred on the Jersey Shore, authorities said. The crash was reported before 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13 on Route 35 northbound north of Route 33 in Neptune Township, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said. All lanes were closed, the DOT said. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES.
92.7 WOBM

Wow! How to Survive a Bear Attack in New Jersey

The largest land mammal in New Jersey is the bear, in fact, the "black" bear is the most common bear in the Garden State. According to the New Herald, Black Bears have been reported in most of New Jersey except for some "coastal towns along the Delaware Bay, South Jersey and along the Hudson River."
Still Waiting, Here’s What You Want in this Toms River, NJ Shopping Center

This location in the Toms River Shopping Center at Kohl's plaza has been empty for quite a while and we got so many responses on what you'd like to see there. The building and business is definitely shaped like a supermarket because that's what it was at one time. I remember that the supermarket was so busy all the time, it was sad when it closed. What type of business would be a good fit for the Toms River Shopping Center?
92.7 WOBM

NJ postal worker admits to stealing iPhones from the mail

NEWARK – A postal worker from Jersey City pleaded guilty Monday to stealing 15 to 20 cell phones passing through the post office where she worked. Federal prosecutors said Nyasia Hutchinson, 26, pleaded guilty by videoconference before U.S. District Judge John Michael Vazquez to one count of theft of mail by a postal employee. That charge carries a potential penalty of up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: OC SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT … “WHERE WERE YOU …..”

The following post was put up by the Ocean County Sheriff’s Department. We thought it would be nice to share. We have attached some of the lyrics for a song sung by Allan Jackson which asks the following question to those who remember that tragic day in our country. Feel free to share your memories that day.
92.7 WOBM

Bridgewater-Raritan, NJ graduate dies in New York car crash

An Ithaca College sophomore from Bridgewater was killed in a single car crash Saturday morning in New York. Shea Colbert, 20, a member of the Bridgewater-Raritan High School Class of 2021, was killed when his car went off Coddington Road in Ithaca around 8 a.m. and into a wooded area hitting several trees, according to New York State Police. Colbert was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was in the vehicle.
92.7 WOBM

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 9/13

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night. At the Shore. Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning. Rip Current RiskModerate. Waves2...
92.7 WOBM

Elizabeth, NJ man charged with murder of 30-year-old woman

ELIZABETH — Murder and weapons charges have been filed in connection with the death of a 30-year-old woman over the weekend. According to the Union County Prosecutor's Office, Elizabeth resident Victor Rodriguez Gomez, 33, is responsible for the death of Carmen Lopez Barahona, of Elizabeth. Elizabeth police officers responded...
NJ.com

N.J. weighs bringing back paper bags as unwanted reusable bags pile up

More than 50. No wait, definitely at least 100. Katiuska Tejada-Rivera can’t quite put her finger on how many reusable bags she’s accumulated in the more than four months since New Jersey’s single-use plastic bag ban began. It’s hard to tell based on how she organizes them — stacked and stuffed inside other reusable bags.
