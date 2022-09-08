ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Rodriguez, Suarez 2 HRs each, connect in 9th, M's top Braves

SEATTLE (AP) — After the Seattle Mariners gave up five runs in the top of the ninth to trail by a run, it was rookie Julio Rodriguez who came into the dugout fired up and rallying his teammates. Rodriguez led by example as well, hitting his second home run of the game to tie the score in the bottom of the ninth. Eugenio Suarez then hit his second homer of the day as well as the Mariners rallied for a 8-7 win over the Atlanta Braves on Sunday. The Braves trailed 6-2 going into the ninth, but Michael Harris II and Robbie Grossman hit two-out homers during a five-run comeback. Down 7-6, the Mariners tied it when Rodriguez hit his 25th home run with one out off Kenley Jansen (5-2). With two outs, Suarez hit his 30th homer to win it.
Murray unable to spark Cardinals offense in loss to Chiefs

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals put their future in Kyler Murray’s hands, rewarding the dynamic quarterback with a massive long-term contract. Their first dividend was a dud. Murray had an uneven first game since signing the $230.5 million deal, leading a sputtering offense that had no chance of keeping up with the high-scoring Kansas Chiefs in a 44-21 loss on Sunday. “You can come into the game with the best feeling in the world and still get your (butt) beat if you don’t execute,” Murray said.
