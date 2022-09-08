SEATTLE (AP) — After the Seattle Mariners gave up five runs in the top of the ninth to trail by a run, it was rookie Julio Rodriguez who came into the dugout fired up and rallying his teammates. Rodriguez led by example as well, hitting his second home run of the game to tie the score in the bottom of the ninth. Eugenio Suarez then hit his second homer of the day as well as the Mariners rallied for a 8-7 win over the Atlanta Braves on Sunday. The Braves trailed 6-2 going into the ninth, but Michael Harris II and Robbie Grossman hit two-out homers during a five-run comeback. Down 7-6, the Mariners tied it when Rodriguez hit his 25th home run with one out off Kenley Jansen (5-2). With two outs, Suarez hit his 30th homer to win it.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 40 MINUTES AGO