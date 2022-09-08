Read full article on original website
WSLS
Bedford County Schools show substantial SOL score increases, expected to be fully accredited
BEDFORD, Va. – Bedford County Public Schools saw substantial increases in their preliminary Standards of Learning (SOL) scores this year. Math, science and history showed higher scores while reading continues to surpass scores across the state. With the increase in scores, the division expects its schools to be fully...
cardinalnews.org
New Danville Police Department has tech that is rare in the region
The new Danville Police Department building is a major upgrade. Not only is it over four times bigger than the previous space, it also has technology that only exists in two other police departments in the western half of the state. The Multiple Interactive Learning Objectives simulator, or MILO, is...
WSLS
Blue Ridge Rock Festival organizers respond to traffic, wait time complaints
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – Thursday was the first day of the Blue Ridge Rock Festival, and while traffic delays were expected in the Halifax area, organizers said that event-goers are experiencing long lines and delays. Last year, people said they’d never go back after calling the event chaotic, and...
WDBJ7.com
P.E.A.C.E Community Center to hold community yard sale for Danville Police Department
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The P.E.A.C.E Community Center is hosting a community yard sale Saturday to raise money for the Danville Police Department. The P.E.A.C.E Community Center focuses on building positive relationships between the youth and local law enforcement. Community members can rent a space to sell items in the...
caswellmessenger.com
The Community Foundation of the Dan River Region Announces Seven New Board Members
The Community Foundation of the Dan River Region is pleased to welcome seven new members to its Board of Directors. The members are Howard Graves, Tiffany Hairston, Jennifer Hiltwine, Lisa Johnson-Knight, Kunal Patel, and Sandy Saunders. Angeles Atkinson, who served on the board for many years, rejoins as president. “I am honored to have the opportunity to help The Foundation build on the tremendous momentum of the past twenty-six years, making a positive difference in the lives of so many in our community,” said Angeles Atkinson.
WSET
Fallen officer's family donates animal care kits to the Danville Police Dept.
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department is thanking the family of a fallen officer for a generous donation given to officers for their patrol cars. Friday is the anniversary of fallen Officer Bonnie Jones. To honor her, her family prepared kits to be placed in each of the patrol cars for whenever they encounter a "four-legged friend."
WDBJ7.com
Crash cleared along Rt. 750N in Floyd Co.
FLOYD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A crash in Floyd County along Route 750N has lead to at least one lane being closed Friday. The crash was near Posey Rd; Posey Rd NW; Rt. 740N/S. Delays should be expected, according to VDOT.
wfirnews.com
Roanoke Fire-EMS appoints its first female fire marshal
NEWS RELEASE: Roanoke Fire-EMS is pleased to announce that Rebecca “Becky” Smith has been appointed to the position of Fire Marshal/Battalion Chief of Fire Prevention. Chief Smith has served Roanoke Fire-EMS for almost 19 years, beginning as a firefighter/EMT in 2003. In 2007, she became a certified fire investigator for the department, and a fire inspector in 2010. Smith was promoted to Assistant Fire Marshal in 2019, and was promoted to Deputy Fire Marshal in 2021. In addition to her service with Roanoke Fire-EMS, she worked for Franklin County Public Safety as a firefighter/EMT and fire investigator from 2008 to 2019, and she has served on the staff of the Virginia Fire Officer Academy since 2015. Smith is a graduate of the Virginia Fire Marshal Academy Fire Marshal Law Enforcement School, the Virginia Fire Officers’ Academy, and she holds an Executive Certificate in Leadership from the Hollins University Batten Leadership Institute.
cardinalnews.org
Lynchburg community group to receive $75,000 grant
Want more Lynchburg news? Help us fund a full-time Lynchburg reporter. The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Lynchburg was approved for more than $75,000 in federal funding to offer workforce development programs and establish six-week summer training programs that provide hands-on vocational experiences to high school graduates. “Our program...
wfirnews.com
Roanoke City emergency crews responding to morning fire
Roanoke Fire-EMS crews are currently on the scene of a working fire on the 1500 block of Wise Ave SE. No word on possible injuries.
WDBJ7.com
Sinkhole closes Rt. 1428 in Pittsylvania Co.
PITTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A sinkhole has closed Route 1428 in Pittsylvania County near Callands Rd; VA-57E/W, according to VDOT. Delays should be expected.
chathamstartribune.com
Danville Museum has new interim director
The Board of Directors of the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History is pleased to welcome Tina Cornely as its interim executive director. An innovative educator and accomplished art historian, museum administrator, and author, Tina Cornely, a Georgia native, has more than 36 years of experience at some of America’s top arts institutions — the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum and the Pérez Art Museum Miami.
WSET
Winners announced for Bedford 2022 Excellence in Business Awards
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its 2022 Excellence in Business Awards Thursday evening, bringing businesspeople from the area to attend as the winners were announced. "The BACC could not do what we do without the help of our amazing board members, ambassadors and...
WDBJ7.com
Blue Ridge Rock Festival moves to bigger Virginia International Raceway venue
ALTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia International Raceway is hosting this year’s Blue Ridge Rock Festival, which is expected to bring over 150,000 people to the area. The Blue Ridge Rock Festival is the second largest rock festival in the country with 186 artists scheduled to perform. The festival...
WDBJ7.com
Riverside Lanes returns to Danville after being closed for two years
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Attention all bowlers, bowling is back in the River District. Riverside Lanes is now open in Danville under new management. The bowling alley shut down two years ago after being open for 60 years due to the pandemic. The closest bowling alley for locals prior to...
wakg.com
Danville Leaders Receive Power 500 Recognition
Two Danville Leaders received major recognition this week on the Virginia 500 Power List. Corrie Bobe the Director of Economic Development and Tourism and Telly Tucker the President of the Institute were both named to the list. Bobe received recognition for landing numerous investments for the city including a deal with Caesars Entertainment for a $650 million resort casino, as well as new manufacturing facilities for Tyson Foods, Staunton River Plastics and vertical farm company AeroFarms. Tucker served as the Director of Economic Development until 2020 and helped the city land Morgan Olson and Aerofarms.
wakg.com
Sing or Tell a Joke and Win Valley Star Credit Union Tickets! Details HERE!
VALLEYSTAR CREDIT UNION 300 – General Admission – MyProVenue™ (tickets.com) Big Jon’s got your chance to show off your talents in order to win tickets to the Valley Star Credit Union 300 at Martinsville Speedway Saturday, September 24th!. Mornings after the 8:30 news, be caller #3…then...
wfxrtv.com
Crews on scene of house fire in Southeast Roanoke
Roanoke, Va. (WFXR)– Roanoke Fire-EMS crews are on the scene of a house fire that broke out Thursday morning in southeast Roanoke. Crews are battling that blaze in the 1500 block of Wise Ave. We’re told several streets in the area are closed. This is a breaking story,...
Henry County Fair returns for its second year
The Henry County Fair is set to take place at the Martinsville Speedway from Wednesday, Sept. 21 to Saturday, Sept. 24. Hosted by Henry County Parks and Recreation, the fair includes rides, games, and food provided by Cole Rides. Roger Adams, director of the county’s Parks and Recreation Department, said...
wakg.com
Danville Sheriff’s Office Holding 9-11 Ceremony
The Danville Sheriff’s office will hold their 21st annual 9-11 remembrance ceremony on Saturday morning at the Danville courthouse. The tragic events of September 11 2001 killed nearly 3,000 people as four hijacked planes were crashed into the twin towers, the pentagon, and in Pennsylvania. The ceremony will begin at 8:45 will feature speakers and bagpipes.
