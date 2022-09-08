Read full article on original website
Related
The US puts an end to any plans Intel may have to make more chips in China
Intel will be banned from building fabs in China for a decade if it accepts any CHIPS Act cash. Which it absolutely will. Update 8/9/22: This story previously referenced Intel's fab in Dalian, China, which has since been sold to SK Hynix. Intel continues to operate assembly plants in Chengdu, China.
Phone Arena
Samsung likes the Galaxy S22 so much that it will only swap the S23's processor
Old wine ages best, said Samsung, and didn't change a thing about the Galaxy S23 and S23+ from their predecessors but the processing power upgrade. We kid, but that's exactly what comparatively credible Samsung leaker Ice Universe tips for the S23 series phones that don't carry the Ultra moniker. "Same...
Phone Arena
Amazon is selling Samsung's Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra at some of their lowest prices ever
Completely and predictably overshadowed by the hot new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 over the last few weeks, Samsung's latest "conventional" ultra-high-end phones are back in the spotlight today all of a sudden thanks to some... surprising Amazon offers. These are by far the best Labor Day...
hypebeast.com
Samsung Reported to Remove Chargers and USB Cables From Smartphone Sales
Samsung has reportedly decided to exclude USB cables and chargers from its Galaxy smartphone sales in the near future. According to South Korean sources, the tech giant is looking to further its Galaxy for the Planet initiative to create a greener future by completely removing all plastic from its packaging by 2025, as well as reducing power consumption from its chargers and landfill waste at its business sites across the globe.
IN THIS ARTICLE
China's top energy firms are sending natural gas to European nations struggling with Russia's supply cuts
Traders told Bloomberg that Chinese energy groups are sending liquefied natural gas to European nations. Major firms including Sinopec have send natural gas shipments to Europe throughout the year, per the report. China, the world's biggest buyer of the key fuel, has seen demand slump amid strict COVID-19 policies in...
Apple’s iPhone 14 will bring back beloved feature that everyone has missed
APPLE has plans to revive an old iPhone feature for its upcoming iPhone 14 models, a new report claims. An Apple leaker claims that the old battery percentage indicator will return to the iPhone 14 Pro models, according to BGR. This feature will supposedly look like the classic battery indicator...
Phone Arena
The iPhone 14 Pro Max price increase explained by ultrawide camera specs leak
Apart from the main iPhone 14 Pro camera sensor, Apple is expected to upgrade the ultrawide camera of the Pro models, advises reputed analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, and this time around he gives the exact specifications. We've heard from other sources that the ultrawide cameras of the iPhone 14 Pro and...
Digital Trends
This 55-inch OLED TV from Samsung is $500 off for Labor Day
Labor Day weekend is shaping up to be a great time to buy a new 4K TV for your home theater, and Samsung has discounted its 55-inch S95B OLED 4K TV an impressive $500. This brings the price down to $1,700 from its regular price of $2,200, and makes for one of the best 4K TV deals you’ll find right now. You can get the price down even further if you have eligible devices to trade in, and Samsung is even including free shipping, which is a nice bit of savings with this 4K TV being such a large piece of tech.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New report confirms Samsung's Wear OS dominance with the Galaxy Watch 4
Smartwatches are ubiquitous today with innumerable brands rolling out their low-cost and premium offerings across the globe. Samsung, for instance, unveiled the Galaxy Watch 5 last month while Apple took the wraps off its premium smartwatches — the Apple Watch Series 8 and the Apple Watch Ultra — earlier this week. Its common practice among smartwatch producers to slash the prices of their existing products ahead of a big release, which is exactly what Samsung did with the Galaxy Watch 4 a few months ago. Combining those extra discounts with already-strong sales performance, Samsung has plenty to crow about to its investors.
Phone Arena
Samsung's strong Q2 cuts Apple's global lead in smartwatch shipments
During the second quarter of this year, Apple remained the leader in global deliveries of basic watches and smartwatches with a 26.4% share, well ahead of Samsung's 8.9% slice of the pie. But Samsung made some real inroads hacking away at Apple's lead during the second quarter. According to Canalys, the Korean manufacturer saw its watch shipments soar by 58% year-over-year during the second quarter while Apple's shipments of the Apple Watch rose only 6%.
Hindu nationalism in India ratchets up tensions among immigrants in the U.S.
Indian Independence Day means vastly different things across a country shaped by religious and ethnic conflicts, as well as caste discrimination.
kitco.com
LG Electronics to launch its NFT marketplace on the Hedera Network
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Through the integration, television owners whose TVs are updated to LG’s most recent software will now be able...
investing.com
China Overtakes US With $306 Billion Corporate Credit Boom
(Bloomberg) -- China has surged ahead of the US for corporate bond deals in its yuan credit market in recent months, a rare shift that highlights the deepening impact of the two countries’ diverging monetary policies. Yuan-denominated bond issuance by non-financial firms exceeded that in the greenback in both...
How does the iPhone 14 stack up against its Android rivals? Apple's 'Dynamic Island' and crash detection features are genuinely unique - but Huawei and Samsung beat it to the punch with satellite connectivity and 'Always-on' display
After almost a year of anticipation from tech enthusiasts across the world, the new iPhone 14 series was finally unveiled at Apple's 'Far Out' event on Wednesday. CEO Tim Cook announced four variations of the iPhone 14 - the standard iPhone 14 model, the iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.
Apple ordered to stop selling iPhones without chargers in Brazil
Editor's take: Perhaps having the option to buy phones with or without a wall charger included would be a good compromise. Some consumers might prefer a bundled first-party charger that supports the phone's maximum charging speed, as most brands opt for proprietary fast charging technologies over USB-PD. Other people might feel they have enough chargers filling their drawers and could opt to save a few bucks by buying one without a charger, helping the environment in the process.
Phone Arena
The iPhone 14 Pro Max could be a very heavy phone
What appears to be the iPhone 14 lineup's specs sheet has now surfaced on the Chinese social networking platform Weibo. It was brought to notice by tipster Tommy Boi and comes from an unverified source, so it's best to take it with a grain of salt. The image appears to...
Analysis-U.S. ban on Nvidia, AMD chips seen boosting Chinese rivals
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. ban on exports to China of Nvidia and AMD's flagship artificial intelligence chips will create new business opportunities for domestic startups jockeying for a piece of China's fast-growing data center chip market, industry executives and analysts told Reuters.
Phone Arena
Analyst predicts March 2023 for a possible release of Google's first foldable phone
Samsung's foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Fold 4, is still hot in people's minds and we hear about yet another exciting foldable to join the innovative phone market. This time, we are talking about Google's first foldable phone (which currently doesn't have a name, but we may refer to it as the '
Phone Arena
T-Mobile's killer iPhone 14 series launch deal leaks out hours ahead of announcement
The big day is finally here, boys and girls, but just because we're mere hours away from the official announcement of the iPhone 14 family at the time of this writing, that doesn't mean said family of highly anticipated premium handsets has stopped leaking. The latest (last?) juicy information spill...
Where are all the dual-screen phones like the Surface Duo?
Dual screen phones aren't exactly new, but now might be the time for them to shine. Especially since foldables aren't getting much cheaper.
Comments / 0