The Post and Courier
Some SC manufacturers rethinking tax deals amid law change
COLUMBIA — Owen Steel had already gone before the Richland County Council once seeking a reduction in its property tax rate as it prepared to invest $3 million in its Bluff Road facility when the company's lawyer called. State lawmakers had just passed legislation that would automatically take Owen...
McMaster pushed to sue over failed Panthers HQ: 'Act like a governor and not a fan'
COLUMBIA — A South Carolina lawmaker has called on Gov. Henry McMaster to sue billionaire Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper over the team's failed headquarters and practice facility complex in Rock Hill. State Sen. Dick Harpootlian, D-Columbia, said he thinks the state should be reimbursed for its portion of...
South Carolina State Fair discount tickets are now available
Buy early and save up to 50% off now through Oct. 11. Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 (Columbia, S.C.) — Discount admission and ride tickets for the 153rd annual South Carolina State Fair are on sale now through Tuesday, Oct. 11. Patrons can save up to 50% by purchasing S.C. State Fair tickets in advance at SCStateFair.org or at a participating Circle K location.
One of SC's biggest movie theater chains is in bankruptcy
The fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic caught up with the parent of South Carolina's largest movie theater chain on Sept. 7, when the global holding company filed for U.S. bankruptcy protection in Texas. Cineworld Group LLC is struggling under nearly $5 billion in debt at a time when box-office sales...
Bond denied for Columbia-area teen accused of shooting at police, fleeing to Alabama
COLUMBIA — A 19-year-old accused of firing shots at a Forest Acres police officer was denied bond Sept. 9 and is charged with attempted murder. Following the July shooting in Richland County, U.S. Marshals arrested the suspect, Ladre Smith, a month later and two states away in Birmingham, Alabama.
Week 4: Hawks' Craig going back to St. Stephen
When Hanahan High School’s football team packs into buses and rolls up Highway 52 toward St. Stephen on Sept. 16, there will be a bit more energy on both sidelines for the rivalry matchup. The clash marks Art Craig’s return to Timberland High School after piling up most of...
