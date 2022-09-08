ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

The Post and Courier

Some SC manufacturers rethinking tax deals amid law change

COLUMBIA — Owen Steel had already gone before the Richland County Council once seeking a reduction in its property tax rate as it prepared to invest $3 million in its Bluff Road facility when the company's lawyer called. State lawmakers had just passed legislation that would automatically take Owen...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

South Carolina State Fair discount tickets are now available

Buy early and save up to 50% off now through Oct. 11. Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 (Columbia, S.C.) — Discount admission and ride tickets for the 153rd annual South Carolina State Fair are on sale now through Tuesday, Oct. 11. Patrons can save up to 50% by purchasing S.C. State Fair tickets in advance at SCStateFair.org or at a participating Circle K location.
TRAVEL
The Post and Courier

One of SC's biggest movie theater chains is in bankruptcy

The fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic caught up with the parent of South Carolina's largest movie theater chain on Sept. 7, when the global holding company filed for U.S. bankruptcy protection in Texas. Cineworld Group LLC is struggling under nearly $5 billion in debt at a time when box-office sales...
ECONOMY
State
South Carolina State
The Post and Courier

Week 4: Hawks' Craig going back to St. Stephen

When Hanahan High School’s football team packs into buses and rolls up Highway 52 toward St. Stephen on Sept. 16, there will be a bit more energy on both sidelines for the rivalry matchup. The clash marks Art Craig’s return to Timberland High School after piling up most of...
HANAHAN, SC

