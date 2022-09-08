7 practical laptops for the multiple needs of students

All laptops are not created equal and they vary in features and performance depending on their price range. However, if you plan to use your laptop for school or college work, then it’s important that you choose one that has the right specifications.

When it comes to buying a laptop for college, there are many factors to consider. For example, the amount of storage you need and the type of processor that is available. You should also consider the battery life, portability, and weight of the laptop.

Some laptops come with speakers that can be used to provide audio when needed or a webcam for video conferencing. They are also lightweight and portable, making them easier to carry around and store in your locker or backpack.

On that note, let’s take a glance at some of the best laptops students can buy for their many needs.

HP Laptop

This HP laptop is lightweight and powerful, meaning you can easily take it with you anywhere on the go. It comes with the Windows 11 operating system and an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor to deliver a smooth and fast performance.

HP is one of the most preferred brands when it comes to laptops, and their Laptop for College Students is no exception. This laptop features a screen size of 17.3 inches and a 1TB SSD. It has an IPS anti-glare display that provides sharper picture quality and makes it more suitable for outdoor use.

This laptop is ideal for students who are looking for a portable, lightweight device that will give them great performance in the classroom or outside. It also gets good reviews from consumers due to its attractive price point and HP’s standard reliability.

Acer Inspire 5

This is one of the newest laptops on the market that offers power and durability at an affordable price tag. Its impressive performance makes it suitable for both work and play. Overall, a great machine that offers everything a student would need on a daily basis.

The Acer Aspire 5 is a 15.6-inch laptop that offers a good mix of performance and affordability. This laptop offers quick boot time, good battery life, plenty of storage space, and the Windows 10 operating system - every feature that you would want for your daily computing needs. Also, it has 7.5 hours of battery life post a single charging session.

This Acer laptop comes with 128 GB SSD storage. It is a compact laptop with a 15.6-inch IPS display and 7.5 hours of battery life, which is perfect for home or school. It also boasts 4GB DDR4 RAM that provides fast and powerful performance, so you can work seamlessly on this laptop.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3

The Lenovo IdeaPad 320 is a powerful laptop for those who are always on the go and need a portable workstation that ensures productivity at the same time. It’s a laptop that can easily fit in your backpack without weighing you down.

The 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display provides crisp visuals with vivid colors. The Intel Core i3 processor makes multitasking and gaming easy for users, as well as providing an excellent battery life of up to 7 hours. It also features the Windows 10 operating system that delivers steady power, stunning visuals, and great performance.

The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 is an affordable laptop that has all the necessary features to meet your needs, like 12GB DDR4 RAM and 128GB SSD storage, at an affordable price tag. It is an example of how Lenovo has been able to combine performance and style in one product.

ASUS 14" Thin Business Laptop

The ASUS 14" Thin Business Laptop has been designed to meet the needs of professionals who are always on the go and ready to work within minutes. It is the ideal laptop for people who need a machine that is both stylish and functional.

The ASUS 14" Thin Business Laptop is as versatile as it gets. It's a laptop that can be easily carried around with you at all times and works well for both school and work. It has a sleek design, eye-catching colors, and Windows 11 operating system, which makes it easy to use for everyone.

The ASUS 14" Thin Business Laptop has 4GB DDR4 RAM for powerful performance on the go. It’s an ideal laptop for students looking for a powerful device with long battery life. This laptop features great specs, and the most important one is that they come at a very affordable price.

HP Stream 14" Thin Business Laptop

This is a budget-friendly, high-performance laptop that delivers on all fronts. The laptop can be better suited for small business owners who need portability and mobility while they are working or on the go. Also, it provides commendable battery life post a single charging session.

The HP Stream 14" Laptop offers crisp graphics and has a lightweight frame that makes it durable to carry around. This laptop has an HD display that has great color vibrancy and wide-viewing angles and a 4GB of RAM for high-performance computing tasks. In addition, it has preinstalled features such as Windows 11 OS that provide a hassle-free working experience.

It also comes with 128 GB SSD storage that ensures you get more performance from the computer. The HP Stream 14" is designed in a way that it provides security, privacy, and manageability to the IT professional so they can stay productive on the go.

Dell Inspiron

This is one of the best laptop options for users who want to make their computing experience more efficient, productive, and entertaining. It is the perfect laptop for students and those looking for a lightweight yet powerful laptop to get their work done.

The Dell Inspiron 15 comes with an Intel Celeron N4020 processor that delivers a long battery life. The laptop is equipped with 16 GB DDR4 RAM and storage space of 1 TB SSD. It has a 15.6-inch screen, which is good for gaming and general activities.

With its sleek design and powerful performance, the Dell Inspiron 15 is perfect for everyday use. It also comes with a good-sized keyboard with keys that are well-spaced out and large enough for typing comfort. It also features a 15.6-inch display that has an LED-backlit panel.

Acer Spin 5

This is a laptop with a strong processor, huge hard drive, and sleek design. It works quickly in order to ensure smooth performance especially when multitasking. Its light and slim design can easily fit in your bag, making it easy to carry with you wherever you go.

With this Acer Spin 5, you'll be able to take advantage of solid performance and sleek design. You'll also be able to manage your work and your life with the addition of efficient storage and gorgeous visuals.

The Acer Spin 5 is a 2-in-1 laptop that can be used as both a laptop and tablet in two different modes. Its 13.5-inch display makes it easy to view content on the go, while its Intel Core i7 Processor offers speed for everyday tasks such as watching videos, browsing the web, editing photos, or streaming music.

This model comes with Windows 10 Home operating system pre-installed for compatibility with different devices, so you will always have access to your favorite apps when away from home. It is also equipped with 16 GB RAM, which ensures fast and impressive performance.