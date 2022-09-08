Wilmington shooting leaves 2 men critical, woman injured

A triple shooting brought a city block to a standstill in Wilmington, Delaware.

It happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday on the unit block of 27th Street.

Police responded to the scene for the reports of gunfire and found three shooting victims.

A 30-year-old male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Another male was also listed as critical after being shot in the torso.

A 22-year-old female, who was shot in the foot, was listed as stable.

The Action Cam showed police scouring the area for evidence and taking a close look at a front porch.

No arrests have been made.