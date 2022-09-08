Sunny skies dominate Friday
High pressure to our north will help insure that sunshine dominates your Friday forecast. Afternoon temperatures will return to the lower 80s with manageable humidity—which will make Friday a picture perfect September afternoon! Dry conditions will linger Saturday as more clouds trickle in. Showers will begin to build in during the day on Sunday leaving us a bit dreary again. The showers then continue as this slow moving weather system does not exit until Wednesday night.
Stay tuned!
7 day forecast:
Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday Sunny, with a high near 84. East wind 3 to 8 mph.
Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Light east wind.
Saturday Areas of fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning.
Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light southeast wind.
Sunday A chance of showers, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday Night A chance of showers before 8pm, then a chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Monday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tuesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Wednesday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday Sunny, with a high near 85.
