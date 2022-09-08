ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Sunny skies dominate Friday

By Patrick Pete
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nYKeq_0hmmXaCr00

High pressure to our north will help insure that sunshine dominates your Friday forecast. Afternoon temperatures will return to the lower 80s with manageable humidity—which will make Friday a picture perfect September afternoon! Dry conditions will linger Saturday as more clouds trickle in. Showers will begin to build in during the day on Sunday leaving us a bit dreary again. The showers then continue as this slow moving weather system does not exit until Wednesday night.

Stay tuned!

WMAR

7 day forecast:

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday Sunny, with a high near 84. East wind 3 to 8 mph.
Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Light east wind.
Saturday Areas of fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning.
Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light southeast wind.
Sunday A chance of showers, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday Night A chance of showers before 8pm, then a chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Monday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tuesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Wednesday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday Sunny, with a high near 85.

