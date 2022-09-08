Read full article on original website
Related
GoFundMe for correction officer on life support nearing $100K; Matthew Tidman attacked by inmate last week
A GoFundMe fundraiser is accepting donations for a correction officer currently hospitalized and on life support after an alleged brutal attack by an inmate with a piece of lead gym equipment last week. As of Friday afternoon, Matthew Tidman remains on life support and investigators are pursuing criminal charges, according...
whdh.com
Just One Station: Family of victim killed by wrong-way driver speaks out over possible jail time reduction for suspect
BOSTON (WHDH) - The family of a woman killed by a wrong-way driver in Boston is speaking out after learning the man behind the wheel could get a reduction in jail time. Lisa Ann Vadeboncoeur was 59-years-old when she was hit and killed by a vehicle driven by Kevin McCaffery. A grand jury later indicted McCaffery on vehicular homicide, operating under the influence of drugs and negligent driving charges. The Bellingham resident pleaded not guilty at the time.
NECN
Family ‘Devastated' by Attack That Left MCI Shirley Correction Officer on Life Support
A correction officer at the Massachusetts Correctional Institute in Shirley is fighting for his life after an inmate attacked him last week. Matthew Tidman, 36, is on life support. He was hit repeatedly with a 10-15-pound piece of gym equipment. "To see him lying on a hospital bed in this...
Athol man convicted, sentenced to life in 2019 killing of Leominster woman
GREENFIELD — An 25-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty Wednesday of the 2019 killing of Kelsey Clifford in Athol. The verdict and sentencing followed a seven-day trial which ended with a jury convicting Keith D. Hamel of Athol of murder and other charges Wednesday in Franklin Superior Court.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCVB
Massachusetts court officer arraigned on assault and battery charge in after North End attack
BOSTON — A Massachusetts trial court officer is on unpaid leave after being charged with assault and battery following an attack in Boston's North End, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said. Anthony Firicano, 53, is a court officer at the Charlestown Division of Boston Municipal Court. The Suffolk...
fallriverreporter.com
Tiverton woman arrested after allegedly taking advantage of 86-year-old elderly client
Police have charged a local woman after they say that they acquired evidence that she robbed an elderly client. According to Little Compton Police Chief Scott Raynes, an in-home caregiver service reported concern about two separate unauthorized credit card transactions that were discovered on an 86-year-old elderly client’s credit card statement. Investigators discovered that on June 27, 2022, two separate $200 payments were made from the elderly client’s credit card to a PayPal account. These transactions were not authorized by the client or her Power of Attorney/Health Care Proxy.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union call for changes after officer on life support after violent gym attack
The Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union Executive Board announced Wednesday that in the wake of the brutal assault on Correction Officer Matthew Tidman that several measures take place. According to the Board, on August 31, Correction Officer Matthew Tidman was violently assaulted with a 10-15-pound piece of lead gym equipment...
nbcboston.com
Ex-Mass. State Trooper Pleads Guilty to Assaulting Driver During 2019 Traffic Stop
A former Massachusetts State Police trooper has pleaded guilty to a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon for kicking a handcuffed man in the head during a traffic stop on Interstate 93 in Boston in 2019, court records show. Paul Conneely changed his plea from not guilty...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC6.com
Family calls for justice after man arrested after assaulting 11-year-old boy
JOHNSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A family in Johnston is demanding justice after they said their 11-year-old son was attacked by a man this past weekend. The 11-year-old’s mother told ABC 6 News that her son was playing basketball with a 12-year-old boy when the game became physical. The...
nbcboston.com
North End Attack That Left Victim With Broken Legs Started Over a Couch, Prosecutors Say
A man who works as a court officer at the Charlestown Division of Boston Municipal Court is accused of attacking a man in the North End over moving a couch, leaving the victim with multiple broken bones, according to the Suffolk District Attorney's office. The alleged attack happened on Aug....
WCVB
Arrest warrant issued for Kayla Montgomery after she failed to appear for court hearing
MANCHESTER, N.H. — An arrest warrant has been issued for the stepmother of Harmony Montgomery after she did not appear for a hearing scheduled Thursday morning. After Kayla Montgomery, 32, did not show up for the hearing, the judge issued a warrant for her arrest. The hearing was a...
ABC6.com
Massachusetts State Police arrest 3 after drugs, gun found in car
RANDOLPH, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police have arrested three people, including a Rhode Island woman, after drugs and a gun were found in a car on Route 24. Shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, troopers on Route 24 in Randolph stopped an SUV for speeding. The driver, Andrea,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Brockton Phone Store Robber Gets 16 Years in Prison
BROCKTON — A Boston man who committed an armed robbery at a Brockton cell phone store before firing at police during a high-speed chase in 2019 will spend 16 years in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. On Thursday, 31-year-old Stephan Rosser-Stewart was sentenced to serve 16 years...
liveboston617.org
Boston Police and Massachusetts State Police Gang Unit Arrest Suspect in Possession of a Firearm
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
PD: Man allegedly involved in indecent A&B with juvenile in Sturbridge
Sturbridge police are asking for help identifying a suspect in an alleged Indecent Assault and Battery involving a juvenile.
whdh.com
Transit Police: Woman with multiple warrants assaults couple at Ashmont Station
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman who allegedly assaulted a couple at Ashmont Station after she demanded they get out of a bathroom was arrested at the station, according to Transit Police. At about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Transit Police officers on patrol at Ashhmont responded to reports of an investigation....
fallriverreporter.com
12-year-old Massachusetts girl dies while in the care of the Department of Children and Families
A Massachusetts girl has died while in the care of the Department of Children and Families. According to a spokesperson, State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the unattended death of a 12-year-old in Fitchburg on Saturday. While the DA’s Office did not...
Man gets life in prison for deadly hammer attack
The 42-year-old Fall River man convicted of brutally beating his friend to death with a hammer in 2018 will spend the rest of his life behind bars, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office.
fallriverreporter.com
22-year-old Massachusetts man arrested while on pretrial release sentenced to prison on firearm, drug trafficking charges
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced yesterday in connection with his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy in which he possessed over 150 grams of cocaine base and other controlled substances and conspired to possess firearms. 22-year-old Phillips Charles, a/k/a “PHON C,” of Malden, was sentenced by U.S....
Massachusetts man sentenced to prison after seen in music video with machine gun
A Malden man was sentenced to prison for drug and firearms conspiracy involving a machine gun.
Comments / 0