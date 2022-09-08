ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, MA

Just One Station: Family of victim killed by wrong-way driver speaks out over possible jail time reduction for suspect

BOSTON (WHDH) - The family of a woman killed by a wrong-way driver in Boston is speaking out after learning the man behind the wheel could get a reduction in jail time. Lisa Ann Vadeboncoeur was 59-years-old when she was hit and killed by a vehicle driven by Kevin McCaffery. A grand jury later indicted McCaffery on vehicular homicide, operating under the influence of drugs and negligent driving charges. The Bellingham resident pleaded not guilty at the time.
Tiverton woman arrested after allegedly taking advantage of 86-year-old elderly client

Police have charged a local woman after they say that they acquired evidence that she robbed an elderly client. According to Little Compton Police Chief Scott Raynes, an in-home caregiver service reported concern about two separate unauthorized credit card transactions that were discovered on an 86-year-old elderly client’s credit card statement. Investigators discovered that on June 27, 2022, two separate $200 payments were made from the elderly client’s credit card to a PayPal account. These transactions were not authorized by the client or her Power of Attorney/Health Care Proxy.
Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union call for changes after officer on life support after violent gym attack

The Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union Executive Board announced Wednesday that in the wake of the brutal assault on Correction Officer Matthew Tidman that several measures take place. According to the Board, on August 31, Correction Officer Matthew Tidman was violently assaulted with a 10-15-pound piece of lead gym equipment...
Family calls for justice after man arrested after assaulting 11-year-old boy

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A family in Johnston is demanding justice after they said their 11-year-old son was attacked by a man this past weekend. The 11-year-old’s mother told ABC 6 News that her son was playing basketball with a 12-year-old boy when the game became physical. The...
Massachusetts State Police arrest 3 after drugs, gun found in car

RANDOLPH, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police have arrested three people, including a Rhode Island woman, after drugs and a gun were found in a car on Route 24. Shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, troopers on Route 24 in Randolph stopped an SUV for speeding. The driver, Andrea,...
Brockton Phone Store Robber Gets 16 Years in Prison

BROCKTON — A Boston man who committed an armed robbery at a Brockton cell phone store before firing at police during a high-speed chase in 2019 will spend 16 years in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. On Thursday, 31-year-old Stephan Rosser-Stewart was sentenced to serve 16 years...
liveboston617.org

Boston Police and Massachusetts State Police Gang Unit Arrest Suspect in Possession of a Firearm

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
