Mike Gould
2d ago
17 year old going to a middle school to get in a fight......middle schoolers are ages 10 to 13 years old....person was obviously not raised right. Charge him/her as an adult.
Suspect faces multiple charges following family dispute and house fire in Georgetown Twp.
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Police say one person was taken into custody after a domestic dispute in Ottawa County on Friday afternoon. The incident happened after 5:30 p.m. along Melody Lane in Georgetown Township. According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, a white Dodge pickup was spotted driving recklessly...
Arson suspect arrested after Ottawa County house fire
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, MI – The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect Friday, Sept. 9 after a fire damaged a house. Police responded at 5:37 p.m. to a report of a white Dodge pickup truck driving recklessly through a Georgetown Township neighborhood, a news release said. There were...
whtc.com
Police Chase Ends in Jenison with Crash, Arrest
GEORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 9, 2022) – A fugitive from justice has been captured in Jenison. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Michael Tamminga, the department was notified by an undisclosed “neighboring police agency” that the suspect “had a confrontation” with officers and was reportedly armed. Once the suspect fled that neighboring jurisdiction, a chase involving a number of area law enforcement entities ensued, with a vehicle reportedly stolen in Georgetown Township.
One hurt after shooting in Kentwood; Police take three people into custody following standoff
KENTWOOD, Mich. — One person was hurt after a shooting incident in Kentwood Thursday morning. Law enforcement was called out to a home near the intersection of 56th Street at Kelekent Ave to investigate a possible shooting. One person showed up at a hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot...
Attorney General Nessel meets with Muskegon Public Schools over safety concerns
MUSKEGON, Mich. — In a visit that’s a part of the Attorney General’s goal to learn the challenges public schools face when it comes to safety, Dana Nessel found herself Friday afternoon meeting with Muskegon Public Schools’ administrative staff. Nessel’s constant visiting came after Oxford High...
Investigators: 84-year-old beaten in Wednesday home invasion, suspect's home raided by police
MASON COUNTY, Mich. — Investigators revealed the elderly West Michigan man targeted in a recent Oceana County home invasion had been targeted once before, when he was then kidnapped and held for ransom. A police raid in neighboring Mason County Thursday sought a suspect wanted in connection to Wednesday’s...
WWMT
Police identify man shot and killed at Grand Rapids restaurant
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The victim from a Sunday shooting at La Petite Chateau in Grand Rapids has been identified as Jose Garcia Rivas, 31, according to Grand Rapids Police Department. The death of Rivas has been ruled a homicide after an autopsy was completed by the Kent County...
'I'm appalled.' | Mother of teen injured in Burger King assault reacts to customer not being charged
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — No charges were filed against a customer who Wyoming police say assaulted two teenage employees at Burger King. Kent County prosecutor, Chris Becker, announced the decision Friday morning during a news conference. The alleged assault happened Sunday, Sept. 4, at the Burger King on 28th...
Fox17
Kent County prosecutor: No charges filed in Wyoming BK assault incident
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — No charges will be filed in an assault incident that took place at a Wyoming Burger King over the weekend. It happened on Sunday, Sept. 4. Two teens were allegedly attacked by a man who was dissatisfied with their service at the drive-thru. The 17-year-old, Isabella, and another 15-year-old employee say the man then came into the store, where he attacked both of them before running away.
Fox17
1 injured in Kentwood shooting, 3 in custody
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Three people are in custody following a shooting in Kentwood Friday morning. The Kentwood Police Department says the shooting took place near the intersection of 56th Street and Kelekent Avenue at around 7:40 a.m. We’re told one person sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Those with knowledge related...
Man shot by officers amid chase involving stolen U-Haul
What started as an investigation into a stolen motorcycle turned into a chase that spanned two counties and included a stolen U-Haul truck and also involved officers from two departments firing shots before the suspect was finally caught, authorities say.
Wanted Oceana County Man Shot in Deputy Involved Shooting
UPDATE (5:35 p.m.): Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole has confirmed that the suspect shot at a home near Bass Lake is Herald LeBeau, 52, who was wanted in Oceana County. Deputies say LeBeau was wanted on a six-count felony for a home invasion and a kidnapping complaint from Michigan State Police, according to the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office.
9&10 News
Mason County Sheriff: Deputy Involved in Pentwater Shooting
A Mason County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a shooting at a home near Bass Lake, according to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to the Pentwater home around noon Friday. When they arrived, the suspect immediately ran away from deputies. Following a chase, the suspect...
Wyoming man accused of Kent Co. woman's slaying taken into custody in Mexico
WYOMING, Mich. — A Wyoming man police believe killed a Kent Co. woman in early September has been taken into custody, according to the Wyoming Police Department. Police say Yenly Garcia, 44, was arrested in central Mexico, just outside Mexico City earlier this week. The Wyoming Police Department in coordination with the United States Marshals Service, and Mexican authorities were able to find and arrest Garcia.
1 injured after t-bone crash on Leonard Street
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating after a crash injured one person on the city's northeast side. Police say that a vehicle was t-boned in front of the Family Fare on Leonard Street. One person was injured and taken to the hospital, however the extent of those injuries are still unknown at this time.
Suspect in Grand Rapids woman’s shooting death caught in Mexico
WYOMING, MI -- A 44-year-old Wyoming man accused in the shooting death of a Grand Rapids mother of five has been caught in Mexico, police said. Wyoming police said Yenly Garcia was arrested north of Mexico City. Police said U.S. Marshals and Mexican authorities worked cooperatively to take him into...
Ottawa Co. Sheriff: Suspect leads police on chase in stolen U-Haul, rams squad cars in neighborhood
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Law enforcement in Walker and Ottawa County say what started as a stolen motorcycle investigation lead to a multi-county crime spree that involved the suspect swimming in the Grand River and stealing a U-Haul truck to evade police. The incident began around 1:20 p.m. when...
Man sought in Grand Rapids woman’s death was at U.S.-Canada border crossing, records show
WYOMING, MI -- A man sought by police for a Grand Rapids woman’s shooting death was at a Detroit border crossing a day after she was last seen alive. Cell phone data showed that Yenly Garcia’s phone was in the area of the Ambassador Bridge on Aug. 21, court records show.
New details released in Oceana Co. home invasion
OCEANA COUNTY, Mich. — New details have been released following a home invasion in Oceana County early Wednesday morning. The home invasion happened in the 5000 block of West Fox Road at an elderly couple's home. Police say a suspect used a crowbar to break the homeowners' sliding glass door and enter the home. The suspect was also wearing a ski mask.
Prosecutor: No charges in Burger King fight
The Kent County prosecutor will not file charges against anyone involved in a fight at a Wyoming Burger King that left two teenage employees injured.
13 ON YOUR SIDE
