Muskegon, MI

Mike Gould
2d ago

17 year old going to a middle school to get in a fight......middle schoolers are ages 10 to 13 years old....person was obviously not raised right. Charge him/her as an adult.

Police Chase Ends in Jenison with Crash, Arrest

GEORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 9, 2022) – A fugitive from justice has been captured in Jenison. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Michael Tamminga, the department was notified by an undisclosed “neighboring police agency” that the suspect “had a confrontation” with officers and was reportedly armed. Once the suspect fled that neighboring jurisdiction, a chase involving a number of area law enforcement entities ensued, with a vehicle reportedly stolen in Georgetown Township.
JENISON, MI
Police identify man shot and killed at Grand Rapids restaurant

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The victim from a Sunday shooting at La Petite Chateau in Grand Rapids has been identified as Jose Garcia Rivas, 31, according to Grand Rapids Police Department. The death of Rivas has been ruled a homicide after an autopsy was completed by the Kent County...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Kent County prosecutor: No charges filed in Wyoming BK assault incident

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — No charges will be filed in an assault incident that took place at a Wyoming Burger King over the weekend. It happened on Sunday, Sept. 4. Two teens were allegedly attacked by a man who was dissatisfied with their service at the drive-thru. The 17-year-old, Isabella, and another 15-year-old employee say the man then came into the store, where he attacked both of them before running away.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
1 injured in Kentwood shooting, 3 in custody

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Three people are in custody following a shooting in Kentwood Friday morning. The Kentwood Police Department says the shooting took place near the intersection of 56th Street and Kelekent Avenue at around 7:40 a.m. We’re told one person sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Those with knowledge related...
KENTWOOD, MI
Wanted Oceana County Man Shot in Deputy Involved Shooting

UPDATE (5:35 p.m.): Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole has confirmed that the suspect shot at a home near Bass Lake is Herald LeBeau, 52, who was wanted in Oceana County. Deputies say LeBeau was wanted on a six-count felony for a home invasion and a kidnapping complaint from Michigan State Police, according to the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office.
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
Mason County Sheriff: Deputy Involved in Pentwater Shooting

A Mason County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a shooting at a home near Bass Lake, according to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to the Pentwater home around noon Friday. When they arrived, the suspect immediately ran away from deputies. Following a chase, the suspect...
MASON COUNTY, MI
Wyoming man accused of Kent Co. woman's slaying taken into custody in Mexico

WYOMING, Mich. — A Wyoming man police believe killed a Kent Co. woman in early September has been taken into custody, according to the Wyoming Police Department. Police say Yenly Garcia, 44, was arrested in central Mexico, just outside Mexico City earlier this week. The Wyoming Police Department in coordination with the United States Marshals Service, and Mexican authorities were able to find and arrest Garcia.
WYOMING, MI
1 injured after t-bone crash on Leonard Street

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating after a crash injured one person on the city's northeast side. Police say that a vehicle was t-boned in front of the Family Fare on Leonard Street. One person was injured and taken to the hospital, however the extent of those injuries are still unknown at this time.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
New details released in Oceana Co. home invasion

OCEANA COUNTY, Mich. — New details have been released following a home invasion in Oceana County early Wednesday morning. The home invasion happened in the 5000 block of West Fox Road at an elderly couple's home. Police say a suspect used a crowbar to break the homeowners' sliding glass door and enter the home. The suspect was also wearing a ski mask.
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids local news

