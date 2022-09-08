MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — An Ohio man was sentenced to more than a decade in prison after prosecutors said he shot his mother multiple times in an attempt to kill her. Davis Shuler, 20, of Chauncey, Ohio, is accused of shooting his mother four times, including three times as she tried to escape in 2021, according to the Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

MEIGS COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO