Read full article on original website
Related
Sheriff: Mother shot son, turned gun on herself in Boone County
UPDATE (10:06 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13): According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home on Prenter Rd. for a shooting. They found two adults deceased at the scene. The deceased are identified as 48-year-old Jonathan Runion and 64-year-old Tammy Runion, both residents of the Seth area. The sheriff’s office says […]
Metro News
Victims identified in Boone County murder-suicide
MADISON, W.Va. — Investigators believe a woman killed her son and turned the gun on herself at a home in the Prenter community on Monday night. Boone County Sheriff Chad Barker said his deputies were called to the home in the Prenter area and found a man and woman dead. They were identified as Jonathan Runion, 48, and Tammy Runion, 64, both of Prenter Road in the Seth area.
wchstv.com
Court records: Man accused of using nunchucks to damage truck, camper in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Fayette County man was charged over the weekend after residents said he damaged a vehicle, camper and other property with nunchucks, court records said. Ryan M. Hall, 29, of Ansted is charged with destruction of property, trespassing and assault, according to a criminal...
wchstv.com
Kanawha judge denies bail request for man accused of fatally shooting man in his garage
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Kanawha County judge denied a bail request during a motion for a bond hearing for a man who is accused of shooting and killing a man in the garage of his home in Kanawha City. Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Carrie Webster denied the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wchstv.com
South Charleston police trying to identify a man who made entry into a vehicle at garage
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — South Charleston police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who made entry into a vehicle in a parking garage. Photos accompanying the story are labeled and show the suspect on the second floor on the Division Street side of a garage.
wchstv.com
Man accused of firing shots outside ex-girlfriend's home, making harassing telephone calls
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man faces charges after Fayette County deputies said he was accused of firing gunshots outside of his former girlfriend’s home and then began making harassing telephone calls to her. John P. Ware, 25, of Richmond, Va., was arrested after an incident that...
WVNT-TV
VA man arrested in Fayette County after allegedly stealing car from father
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A Virginia man is facing felony charges after he walked into Fayette County Magistrate Court while under the influence to report he stole a car. According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, while deputies were performing daily duties within Fayette County Magistrate Court on Sunday September 11, 2022, a man, who was reportedly visibly impaired, walked into the building to say he stole a car. He also told deputies he was being chased.
wchstv.com
Police: 17-year-old arrested in deadly shooting that occurred on Charleston's West Side
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A juvenile has been arrested in a deadly shooting that occurred on the West Side of Charleston. Police said a 17-year-old was arrested Sunday night. A juvenile petition for first-degree murder had been issued after the shooting death James Hambrick, 42, of Charleston. Hambrick died...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wchstv.com
Man sentenced to prison for attempted murder of his mother in Meigs County, Ohio
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — An Ohio man was sentenced to more than a decade in prison after prosecutors said he shot his mother multiple times in an attempt to kill her. Davis Shuler, 20, of Chauncey, Ohio, is accused of shooting his mother four times, including three times as she tried to escape in 2021, according to the Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
One man sentenced in connection to arson fraud, two others plead guilty
WELCH, WV (WVNS) – A McDowell County man was sentenced to prison and two other men pleaded guilty today in connection with an arson fraud scheme. Douglas Vineyard, 36, of Welch, was sentenced to three years and one month in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for wire fraud. Scott Meadows, […]
wchstv.com
Six students taken to hospital after bus crash in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 11:03 a.m. 9/12/22. Six students were taken to the hospital by an ambulance or their parents after a school bus crash in Wayne County. A school system spokesperson said all of the students are expected to be OK. State Police and dispatchers said...
wchstv.com
Emergency crews respond after ATV flips in Kanawha
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County dispatchers said crews responded to a crash Tuesday after an ATV flipped. The incident was reported about 11:40 a.m. in the 1100 block of Branch Road in the Witcher Creek area. Dispatchers said medics were at the scene and there was one...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wchstv.com
Ky. State Police apprehend man wanted for 'large amount of thefts' in Carter County
CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Kentucky State Police arrested a man “wanted for numerous investigations” including a “large amount of thefts” in Carter County. Eric Justice has been charged with forgery, identity theft, fraudulent use of a credit card, possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, drug trafficking, theft by unlawful taking of a vehicle’s contents, parole violation and resisting arrest, according to a social media post from Trooper Shane Goodall.
wchstv.com
South Charleston house hit by car a familiar crash site for vehicles
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A car crashed into a house Friday in South Charleston containing two apartments. The wreck initially trapped one woman who was in bed under the car and injured another who was found in the kitchen. But this isn't the first time a vehicle crashed into this exact house.
WSAZ
Accident involving pedestrian sends one person to hospital
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was sent to the hospital Monday morning following an accident involving a pedestrian, according to 911 dispatchers. The accident happened along Washington Street West in Charleston just before 8 a.m. No further information has been released at this time. Keep checking the WSAZ app...
lootpress.com
Law enforcement respond to ‘suspicious visitor’ at elementary school
BAILEYSVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Law enforcement was called to Baileysville Elementary and Middle School Monday following reports of a suspicious individual on the premises. As indicated by a Monday evening statement from the Wyoming County Board of Education, a concerned citizen reached out to Wyoming County Schools regarding a “suspicious visitor” at Baileysville Elementary and Middle School.
Deputies concerned for missing Kanawha County woman’s safety
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A Kanawha County woman is still missing. The sheriff’s office says that 26-year-old Alyssa Smith was reported missing on Aug. 3, and since so much time has passed without contact, they are now concerned for her safety. They say that deputies and detectives have not been able to locate Alyssa, even after […]
1 taken to hospital following single-vehicle crash in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — One person was taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of 8th Avenue and 29th Street in Huntington. Cabell County dispatchers say the call came in just after 9:40 a.m. on Sunday. The extent of any injuries is unknown at this time. No roads are currently shut […]
UPDATE: Man charged in accidental Tornado shooting
UPDATE (7:38 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8): A man has been charged in connection to a shooting this morning in Tornado. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Tacoma Barker, 19, is charged with felony wanton endangerment in the shooting. Deputies say the victim is still in the hospital in stable condition. A criminal complaint […]
Man arrested after breaking into Cross Lanes home, ‘pilfering’ through mailboxes
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man was arrested after deputies say he broke into a home in Cross Lanes. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that they responded to a residence on Sun Valley Dr. in Cross Lanes where a homeowner told them he was alerted by his dog and saw a man break into his […]
Comments / 0