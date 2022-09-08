ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Sheriff: Mother shot son, turned gun on herself in Boone County

UPDATE (10:06 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13): According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home on Prenter Rd. for a shooting. They found two adults deceased at the scene. The deceased are identified as 48-year-old Jonathan Runion and 64-year-old Tammy Runion, both residents of the Seth area. The sheriff’s office says […]
BOONE COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Victims identified in Boone County murder-suicide

MADISON, W.Va. — Investigators believe a woman killed her son and turned the gun on herself at a home in the Prenter community on Monday night. Boone County Sheriff Chad Barker said his deputies were called to the home in the Prenter area and found a man and woman dead. They were identified as Jonathan Runion, 48, and Tammy Runion, 64, both of Prenter Road in the Seth area.
BOONE COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Kanawha County, WV
State
West Virginia State
City
Tornado, WV
Kanawha County, WV
Crime & Safety
WVNT-TV

VA man arrested in Fayette County after allegedly stealing car from father

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A Virginia man is facing felony charges after he walked into Fayette County Magistrate Court while under the influence to report he stole a car. According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, while deputies were performing daily duties within Fayette County Magistrate Court on Sunday September 11, 2022, a man, who was reportedly visibly impaired, walked into the building to say he stole a car. He also told deputies he was being chased.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
wchstv.com

Man sentenced to prison for attempted murder of his mother in Meigs County, Ohio

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — An Ohio man was sentenced to more than a decade in prison after prosecutors said he shot his mother multiple times in an attempt to kill her. Davis Shuler, 20, of Chauncey, Ohio, is accused of shooting his mother four times, including three times as she tried to escape in 2021, according to the Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WVNS

One man sentenced in connection to arson fraud, two others plead guilty

WELCH, WV (WVNS) – A McDowell County man was sentenced to prison and two other men pleaded guilty today in connection with an arson fraud scheme. Douglas Vineyard, 36, of Welch, was sentenced to three years and one month in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for wire fraud. Scott Meadows, […]
WELCH, WV
wchstv.com

Six students taken to hospital after bus crash in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 11:03 a.m. 9/12/22. Six students were taken to the hospital by an ambulance or their parents after a school bus crash in Wayne County. A school system spokesperson said all of the students are expected to be OK. State Police and dispatchers said...
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Emergency crews respond after ATV flips in Kanawha

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County dispatchers said crews responded to a crash Tuesday after an ATV flipped. The incident was reported about 11:40 a.m. in the 1100 block of Branch Road in the Witcher Creek area. Dispatchers said medics were at the scene and there was one...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wchstv.com

Ky. State Police apprehend man wanted for 'large amount of thefts' in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Kentucky State Police arrested a man “wanted for numerous investigations” including a “large amount of thefts” in Carter County. Eric Justice has been charged with forgery, identity theft, fraudulent use of a credit card, possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, drug trafficking, theft by unlawful taking of a vehicle’s contents, parole violation and resisting arrest, according to a social media post from Trooper Shane Goodall.
CARTER COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Accident involving pedestrian sends one person to hospital

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was sent to the hospital Monday morning following an accident involving a pedestrian, according to 911 dispatchers. The accident happened along Washington Street West in Charleston just before 8 a.m. No further information has been released at this time. Keep checking the WSAZ app...
CHARLESTON, WV
lootpress.com

Law enforcement respond to ‘suspicious visitor’ at elementary school

BAILEYSVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Law enforcement was called to Baileysville Elementary and Middle School Monday following reports of a suspicious individual on the premises. As indicated by a Monday evening statement from the Wyoming County Board of Education, a concerned citizen reached out to Wyoming County Schools regarding a “suspicious visitor” at Baileysville Elementary and Middle School.
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: Man charged in accidental Tornado shooting

UPDATE (7:38 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8): A man has been charged in connection to a shooting this morning in Tornado. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Tacoma Barker, 19, is charged with felony wanton endangerment in the shooting. Deputies say the victim is still in the hospital in stable condition. A criminal complaint […]
TORNADO, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy