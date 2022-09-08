ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BTC Crashes to Lowest Level Since July, David Gokhshtein Explains Who Buys LUNC, Whales Buy 475 Billion SHIB Ahead of ETH Merge: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. Bitcoin suddenly crashes to lowest level since early July. Yesterday, the biggest cryptocurrency on the market, Bitcoin, suddenly plunged to $19,020, its lowest level since July 13. This comes after BTC got stuck in its narrowest trading range in two years. Such periods of anemic trading are typically followed by extreme volatility. Meanwhile, the king crypto seems to be aiming to the price level predicted by T3 Trading Group's Scott Redler, who believes that BTC will plunge to $10,000 if bears manage to push it below the pivotal $17,600 support level. At the moment of publication, Bitcoin is trading at $18,860, down 4.6% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap.
Bitcoin Reclaims $19K, Terra’s LUNC Soars 50% (Market Watch)

LUNC continues to recover with another double-digit price surge, while BTC has jumped above $19,000. After yesterday’s nosedive, bitcoin bounced off, added a few hundred dollars, and currently sits above $19,000. Most altcoins reacted even more positively to the bloodbath, with ETH soaring past $1,600. Terra’s LUNC is among...
LUNC Becomes Major Gainer Among Top 100 Cryptos, SHIB Nears Price Breakout, ETH Bears Lose $300 Million in One Hour: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Terra Classic (LUNC) showing highest positive gains in top 100, what's happening?. Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. Terra Classic (LUNC) showing highest positive gains in top 100, what's happening?. Terra Classic (LUNC) surprised everyone by becoming a major gainer...
Ethereum Name Service developer identifies challenges in Vitalik’s fee proposal

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) lead developer Nick Johnson said the protocol would have to make some changes before implementing Vitalik Buterin’s new fee structure. The first point raised concerns about the types of names and how much difference this would make to the fee structure. Johnson highlighted that names could be human names, brand names, and generic terms.
Ethereum ready for The Merge as last shadow fork completes successfully

Ethereum ready for The Merge as last shadow fork completes successfully. Ethereum (ETH) developers confirmed the successful completion of the prerequisites — shadow forks — required for the highly anticipated blockchain upgrade, The Merge. Shadow forks help developers stress test synchronization assumptions to ensure network safety during permanent...
Ethereum Merge is 34k blocks away, expected to happen Sept. 14

The highly anticipated Ethereum (ETH) Merge is set to happen on Sept. 14 by 9 p.m. UTC, according to the Ultrasound Money tracker. The tracker estimated that the highly anticipated merge is 34,000 blocks away. The merge is set to happen at a terminal total difficulty level of 58,750,000,000T, while the latest block difficulty stands at 12,345T.
