Here's Why Terra Classic (LUNC) Pumped Over 400% This Month
A tale of two Terras? After a split in the blockchain, Terra Classic is pumping.
dailyhodl.com
Trading Bot Known for Beating Crypto Markets Allocates to Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), and One More ETH Rival
A trading robot that’s garnered a reputation for outperforming the markets is unveiling its newest portfolio allocations as most cryptocurrencies try to recover from a week-long slump. Every week the Real Vision Bot conducts surveys while compiling algorithmic portfolio assessments that generate a “hive mind” consensus. The...
u.today
BTC Crashes to Lowest Level Since July, David Gokhshtein Explains Who Buys LUNC, Whales Buy 475 Billion SHIB Ahead of ETH Merge: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. Bitcoin suddenly crashes to lowest level since early July. Yesterday, the biggest cryptocurrency on the market, Bitcoin, suddenly plunged to $19,020, its lowest level since July 13. This comes after BTC got stuck in its narrowest trading range in two years. Such periods of anemic trading are typically followed by extreme volatility. Meanwhile, the king crypto seems to be aiming to the price level predicted by T3 Trading Group's Scott Redler, who believes that BTC will plunge to $10,000 if bears manage to push it below the pivotal $17,600 support level. At the moment of publication, Bitcoin is trading at $18,860, down 4.6% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap.
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Reclaims $19K, Terra’s LUNC Soars 50% (Market Watch)
LUNC continues to recover with another double-digit price surge, while BTC has jumped above $19,000. After yesterday’s nosedive, bitcoin bounced off, added a few hundred dollars, and currently sits above $19,000. Most altcoins reacted even more positively to the bloodbath, with ETH soaring past $1,600. Terra’s LUNC is among...
investing.com
Cardano’s (ADA) Founder, Charles Hoskinson, Says He Cannot Change ADA Supply or Force Vasil Hard Fork
In response to the alleged centralization of Cardano, its founder Charles Hoskinson has explained that does not have the power to force the Vasil hard fork or change the supply of ADA. Hoskinson Can’t Force the Vasil Hard Fork. On September 9, a Bitcoin maximalist who goes by @btc_bryan_21...
u.today
LUNC Becomes Major Gainer Among Top 100 Cryptos, SHIB Nears Price Breakout, ETH Bears Lose $300 Million in One Hour: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Terra Classic (LUNC) showing highest positive gains in top 100, what's happening?. Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. Terra Classic (LUNC) showing highest positive gains in top 100, what's happening?. Terra Classic (LUNC) surprised everyone by becoming a major gainer...
cryptoslate.com
Ethereum Name Service developer identifies challenges in Vitalik’s fee proposal
Ethereum Name Service (ENS) lead developer Nick Johnson said the protocol would have to make some changes before implementing Vitalik Buterin’s new fee structure. The first point raised concerns about the types of names and how much difference this would make to the fee structure. Johnson highlighted that names could be human names, brand names, and generic terms.
NEWSBTC
Uniglo (GLO) Price Will Hit Astronomic Heights Once Solana (SOL) And Avalanche (AVAX) Holders Migrate
Uniglo is a cryptocurrency that is on the rise. Many people are predicting that the price of Uniglo will reach astronomical heights in the near future. And fans expect that this will happen once Solana and Avalanche holders migrate to the new “favorite” DeFi platform. This will give Uniglo holders a significant boost in value.
investing.com
Ethereum ready for The Merge as last shadow fork completes successfully
Ethereum ready for The Merge as last shadow fork completes successfully. Ethereum (ETH) developers confirmed the successful completion of the prerequisites — shadow forks — required for the highly anticipated blockchain upgrade, The Merge. Shadow forks help developers stress test synchronization assumptions to ensure network safety during permanent...
cryptoslate.com
Ethereum Merge is 34k blocks away, expected to happen Sept. 14
The highly anticipated Ethereum (ETH) Merge is set to happen on Sept. 14 by 9 p.m. UTC, according to the Ultrasound Money tracker. The tracker estimated that the highly anticipated merge is 34,000 blocks away. The merge is set to happen at a terminal total difficulty level of 58,750,000,000T, while the latest block difficulty stands at 12,345T.
