Ocean County, NJ

Prosecutor: Atlantic City Boardwalk Operation Leads To 10 Arrests

Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds has been very focused regarding Atlantic City crime. Reynolds has confirmed that the Atlantic City Police Department, Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, and Atlantic County HIDTA Task Force conducted a multi-jurisdictional investigation into the suspected distribution of narcotics on the Atlantic City Boardwalk. The investigation took...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
#Scams
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Crash Reported On Jersey Shore

A pedestrian crash occurred on the Jersey Shore, authorities said. The crash was reported before 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13 on Route 35 northbound north of Route 33 in Neptune Township, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said. All lanes were closed, the DOT said. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES.
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Wow! How to Survive a Bear Attack in New Jersey

The largest land mammal in New Jersey is the bear, in fact, the "black" bear is the most common bear in the Garden State. According to the New Herald, Black Bears have been reported in most of New Jersey except for some "coastal towns along the Delaware Bay, South Jersey and along the Hudson River."
ANIMALS
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: OC SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT … “WHERE WERE YOU …..”

The following post was put up by the Ocean County Sheriff’s Department. We thought it would be nice to share. We have attached some of the lyrics for a song sung by Allan Jackson which asks the following question to those who remember that tragic day in our country. Feel free to share your memories that day.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Still Waiting, Here’s What You Want in this Toms River, NJ Shopping Center

This location in the Toms River Shopping Center at Kohl's plaza has been empty for quite a while and we got so many responses on what you'd like to see there. The building and business is definitely shaped like a supermarket because that's what it was at one time. I remember that the supermarket was so busy all the time, it was sad when it closed. What type of business would be a good fit for the Toms River Shopping Center?
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Bridgewater-Raritan, NJ graduate dies in New York car crash

An Ithaca College sophomore from Bridgewater was killed in a single car crash Saturday morning in New York. Shea Colbert, 20, a member of the Bridgewater-Raritan High School Class of 2021, was killed when his car went off Coddington Road in Ithaca around 8 a.m. and into a wooded area hitting several trees, according to New York State Police. Colbert was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was in the vehicle.
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
Can you get fired for smoking weed in New Jersey?

Though weed is legal in New Jersey, companies can still fire their employees for being impaired on the clock. Earlier this month, the state Cannabis Regulatory Commission released guidelines to help businesses deal with employees suspected of impairment. Companies are allowed to screen employees for weed, but they aren’t allowed...
ECONOMY
N.J. weighs bringing back paper bags as unwanted reusable bags pile up

More than 50. No wait, definitely at least 100. Katiuska Tejada-Rivera can’t quite put her finger on how many reusable bags she’s accumulated in the more than four months since New Jersey’s single-use plastic bag ban began. It’s hard to tell based on how she organizes them — stacked and stuffed inside other reusable bags.
ENVIRONMENT
Gloucester county administrator lived with his employee, the county fire marshal, until two weeks before dog’s death

Gloucester County Administrator Chad M. Bruner was the roommate of the county fire marshal who was allegedly responsible for the death of a three-year-old Golden Retriever trained as an arson investigator, until just two weeks before the dog apparently suffocated inside a county-owned outside of the official’s Mantua home.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
NJ Educator Dies in Ocean Off Loveladies Saturday

A 57-year-old New Jersey educator died in the ocean off Loveladies on Long Beach Island Saturday, Sept. 10. Coast Guard Station Barnegat Light was notified of individuals in distress in the ocean off Loveladies at approximately 4:15 p.m., and although two younger swimmers – the source of the initial report – managed to escape a rip current and make it to shore, Michael Carlucci was recovered deceased after about a 45-minute search.
BARNEGAT LIGHT, NJ
Elizabeth, NJ man charged with murder of 30-year-old woman

ELIZABETH — Murder and weapons charges have been filed in connection with the death of a 30-year-old woman over the weekend. According to the Union County Prosecutor's Office, Elizabeth resident Victor Rodriguez Gomez, 33, is responsible for the death of Carmen Lopez Barahona, of Elizabeth. Elizabeth police officers responded...
ELIZABETH, NJ
ABOUT

105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

