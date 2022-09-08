ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Leipzig hires former Dortmund, Gladbach coach Marco Rose

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BJLgu_0hmmWmKi00
1 of 2

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Leipzig hired former Borussia Dortmund coach Marco Rose to take charge on Thursday, a day after firing Domenico Tedesco.

The Bundesliga club said the 45-year-old Rose has a two-year contract to June 2024. It is also appointing a new coaching team.

Tedesco was fired on Wednesday following a 4-1 home loss to Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League. It was just the latest disappointing result this season, including a 4-0 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

Expectations had been high after Tedesco led Leipzig to the German Cup title last season – the young club’s first major title since it was founded by energy drink company Red Bull in 2009.

Rose, who was born in Leipzig, is familiar with the company’s sporting model after enjoying success with Leipzig’s sister club, Red Bull Salzburg, in Austria. As a defender, he played for Hannover and Mainz.

Rose began his coaching career as an assistant coach in the youth setup at Mainz before taking over as coach of fourth-tier club Lokomotive Leipzig in 2012. He joined Salzburg in 2013 when he worked with youth teams. He took over as coach of the senior team in 2017 and won back-to-back Austrian league titles.

He helped Borussia Mönchengladbach qualify for the Champions League and after two seasons switched to league rival Dortmund in 2021. He failed to live up to expectations at Dortmund and was released at the end of last season.

Rose’s first game in charge of Leipzig will be against former club Dortmund on Saturday followed by a visit to defending champion Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Neymar keeps scoring, Donnarumma keeps saving for PSG

PARIS (AP) — The goals keep coming for Neymar at Paris Saint-Germain, and Gianluigi Donnarumma keeps stopping them at the other end. The Brazil forward netted his eighth goal in seven French league games and Donnarumma parried away a penalty to lead PSG back to the top with a 1-0 win over Brest on Saturday.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marco Rose
Person
Domenico Tedesco
Reuters

Soccer-Marco Rose replaces Tedesco as RB Leipzig coach

BERLIN, Sept 8 (Reuters) - RB Leipzig named Marco Rose as new head coach on Thursday a day after sacking Domenico Tedesco, with the Bundesliga club sitting 11th in the league having won just one of its first five league games of the season.
SOCCER
FOX Sports

Napoli overwhelms Liverpool in 4-1 Champions League win

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Liverpool has a long way to go to regain the form that took it to the final of last season’s Champions League. Napoli overwhelmed the English power with three first-half goals in a 4-1 win in the opening round of group play on Wednesday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Liverpool trounced by Napoli as Lewandowski hits Barcelona hat-trick

Last season's beaten finalists Liverpool got their Champions League campaign off to a disastrous start in a 4-1 defeat away to Napoli on Wednesday, while Robert Lewandowski hit a hat-trick in a big win for Barcelona. Lewandowski became the first player to score a Champions League hat-trick for three different clubs as the ex-Borussia Dortmund and Bayern star marked his first appearance in the competition with Barcelona in style.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Borussia Dortmund#Gladbach#Leipzig#The Champions League#Eintracht Frankfurt#Red Bull Salzburg#Austrian#Borussia M Nchengladbach
CBS Sports

Europa League scores: Man United's streak snapped at Old Trafford; Arsenal's Marquinhos delivers on debut

The first day of Europa League play brought quite a few goals and three red cards as tensions were high. The early games saw Arsenal win with ease over FC Zurich as Marquinhos scored and assisted a goal in his debut for the club. Jose Mourinho wasn't so lucky as Ludogorets broke an 18-game losing streak in Europa League play with a 2-1 victory over Roma. An 88th-minute winner from Nonato was what sent the Bulgarian club ahead as Roma have now lost two consecutive matches.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

Teenager Sylla earns Club Brugge winning start in Group B

Teenager Abakar Sylla scored the only goal just before half-time as hosts Club Brugge beat Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday. The 19-year-old scored in the 42nd minute when his flicked header from a corner to the near post was caught by Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky, but he fell back over the line with ball in hand to give the Belgian champions a winning start to their Group B campaign.
MLS
ESPN

LIVE Transfer Talk: Barcelona still want to sign Man City's Bernardo Silva

The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Barcelona to go back...
MLS
Yardbarker

Fagioli insists all he wanted was to remain at Juventus

Nicolo Fagioli has revealed all he wanted to do this summer was to remain at Juventus. The midfielder is one of the academy products on the Bianconeri first team now. He spent the last campaign on loan at Cremonese and he did well to help them gain promotion to Serie A.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Galtier Shares a Major Regret from PSG’s Champions League Home Win vs. Juventus

Paris Saint-Germain took home all three points from its UEFA Champions League home group stage fixture against Juventus, as it clinched a 2-1 victory on matchday one. PSG received a double from Kylian Mbappe on the day. From PSG manager Christophe Galtier’s standpoint, it was not a flawless performance from...
UEFA
Daily Mail

UEFA open probe into 'discriminatory behaviour' from Juventus fans after they appeared to direct Nazi salutes and monkey gestures towards PSG supporters... with 'four people detained by Paris police' following the Champions League clash

UEFA and French police have launched an investigation after Juventus fans appeared to direct Nazi salutes and monkey gestures at Paris Saint-Germain supporters. The two sides met on Tuesday night in the Champions League, with the Ligue 1 champions winning 2-1 thanks to Kylian Mbappe's double. But the Group H...
UEFA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
516K+
Post
515M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy