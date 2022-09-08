Read full article on original website
KATV
Arkansas governor voting NO on Issue 4 to legalize recreational marijuana
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced on Friday he intends to vote against legalizing recreational marijuana in the state this November. "The science is clear," Hutchinson wrote on social media. "Recreational marijuana leads to increased drug use among minors and more dangerous roadways." Hutchinson, a former...
Arkansas gubernatorial candidates hit the road in final stretch of governor’s race
Arkansas Gubernatorial candidates are touring the state as they head not the final stretch of the campaign season.
swark.today
Democratic Nominee Chris Jones to continue his Walk A Mile Tour in Hot Springs, Russellville
LITTLE ROCK, AR —Democratic nominee for Governor of Arkansas Chris Jones continues his Walk A Mile In Your Shoes tour this week in Russellville and Hot Springs. Jones has joined with neighbors walking with neighbors to walk a cumulative 2.5 million steps and counting since Jones started his second statewide 75-county tour in June. While Jones’ opponent Sarah Huckabee Sanders resumed her limited tour this month after a nearly four-month break, Jones has never stopped and continues to walk side-by-side with everyday Arkansans, listening to the issues most pressing in their lives, remaining faithful to finding pragmatic solutions.
Farmington becomes first municipality in Arkansas to use dumpster cleaning services
FARMINGTON, Ark. — The City of Farmington has partnered with Dumpster Detail to use dumpster cleaning services to promote a cleaner and more beautiful community. This makes Farmington the First Municipality in Arkansas to use dumpster cleaning services for its city dumpsters. Dumpster Detail is a Northwest Arkansas-based company...
KHBS
UAFS retracts request to add voting center at Fort Smith campus
FORT SMITH, Ark. — A special meeting to discuss a proposed new voting center on the campus of the University of Arkansas Fort Smith was canceled by the Sebastian County Election Commission on Thursday. A reason for the cancellation was not provided to 40/29 News. The county election coordinator...
Spearfisherman Lands Possible World-Record Paddlefish in Arkansas Lake
Berryville, Arkansas resident Chris Cantrell managed to spear a huge paddlefish while diving in Northwest Arkansas’ Beaver Lake over Labor Day weekend. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission claims the 90-pound specimen could be a potential world record holder. Cantrell, along with his friend Andy Jeffries and brother-in-law Kalvin...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Governor appoints Elizabeth Skinner as Arkansas County District Court Judge
LITTLE ROCK – Governor Asa Hutchinson yesterday announced his appointment of Elizabeth Skinner of Stuttgart as the District Judge for the Arkansas County District Court-Northern District. Skinner will replace the late Judge Jeremy Bueker. Skinner’s term will begin October 1, 2022, and will expire December 31, 2024. “It...
kuaf.com
Arkansas' ACTUAL First Black County Judge
We shared part of Washington County Judge Joseph Wood's story yesterday, crediting him as Arkansas' first black county judge. But it turns out that for two weeks in the early 1990s, Mable Henry in Clark County holds that title, as she was appointed the position by the quorum court for just a few weeks.
swark.today
Governor Hutchinson appoints Lisa Hunter, Jeff Wood To State Board of Education
LITTLE ROCK – Governor Asa Hutchinson has appointed Lisa Hunter of White Hall and Jeff Wood of Little Rock to the Arkansas State Board of Education, he announced today. “Lisa will provide excellent leadership experience to Arkansas schools and communities,” Governor Hutchinson said. “She is as experienced as she is passionate and I believe she will have a meaningful impact on education within the state.”
Why flags are being lowered in Kansas on Sunday
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The governor has ordered that flags be lowered to half-staff on Sunday in observance of the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s order is for all state buildings, grounds and facilities and lasts from sunup to sunset on Sunday, Sept. 11. “Today we honor our fellow […]
kuaf.com
Understanding Human Trafficking in Northwest Arkansas
After a high profile human trafficking bust by a joint taskforce with the FBI and Arkansas law enforcement, last month, we turned to University of Arkansas law professor Annie Smith, to better understand the facts and myths around human trafficking in the region. Smith runs the university's legal clinic on human trafficking.
swark.today
Arkansas Community LGBTQ Grant application guidelines announced
LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (Sept. 8, 2022) – Grants are available to nonprofit organizations seeking to provide mental health support to people who identify as LGBTQ+ the National Alliance on Mental Health – Arkansas announced on Thursday. Grants will range from $1000 to $10,000, and the application submission deadline...
KHBS
Viral 'corn kid' has a new corntastic title
A 7-year-old boy dubbed the internet's "corn kid" has a new official title from South Dakota's governor. Tariq, who exploded to internet fame after a viral interview about his favorite food, is now officially South Dakota's official "corn-bassador." South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem signed an official proclamation on Sept. 3.
purewow.com
18 Charming Small Towns in Arkansas That Should Be on Your Bucket List
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Arkansas is too often overlooked as a vacation destination, but before you book that tropical getaway, we suggest you take...
swark.today
Governor Asa Hutchinson Announces Intent to Grant Executive Clemency
LITTLE ROCK – Governor Asa Hutchinson today announced his intent to grant 13 pardons and one restoration of firearm rights only. An additional 44 clemency requests were denied and two had no action taken upon them. These include requests from both inmates and non-inmates. The applicants intended for pardons...
Anti-government group purported to have Arkansas politicians and law enforcement as members
A report of a militant ant-government group paints a troubling membership picture for Arkansas.
KHBS
FRIDAY FRENZY: Conway vs Springdale
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Wompus Cats from Conway traveled to Springdale to take on the Bulldogs.
Group tries to get Missouri recreational marijuana taken off November ballot
A judge heard arguments in a lawsuit from an anti-drug group seeking to take recreational marijuana legalization off Missouri’s ballot.
Kait 8
North Arkansas dispensary reports busy summer months
HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - At a medical marijuana dispensary in North Arkansas, business is booming. In August, Arkansans purchased a total of 4,245 pounds of medical marijuana in the state. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, 90,5770 medical marijuana ID cards are distributed. Spring River Dispensary opened in January...
The Oldest House and Public Structure in Arkansas, Have You Toured it?
Did you know that the oldest public structure in the entire state of Arkansas was also a house?. The oldest public structure is located between Norfolk and Mountain Home, Arkansas and was built back in the early 1820s by Jacob Wolf. He came to the Arkansas Territory in 1820 after his first wife died and bought 76 acres of government land. Jacob then built a large log house for him his five kids and started a new life with a new wife. They even had furniture brought in from the East down the White River by canoe.
