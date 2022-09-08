One dead after shooting outside Donericks Pub House

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has died after a shooting outside of Donerick’s Pub House on East Broad Street.

The shooting, which happened in front of 6935 East Broad Street according to Columbus Division of Police dispatchers, left Allen S. Wright II, 25, in critical condition.

Medics took him to Mt. Carmel East hospital where Wright was declared dead at 1:17 a.m.

According to a media release from CPD, Wright had been shot several times. However, police said no witnesses remained to speak with detectives.

This is the 92nd homicide of 2022.

If you have information about this crime, please call 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614- 461-TIPS (8477).

