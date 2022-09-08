ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Comments / 0

Related
bitcoinist.com

How Big Eyes Coin Aims to Give 100x More Profit Than Decentraland and Solana

Major cryptocurrencies like Decentraland (MANA) and Solana (SOL) have been making waves in the cryptocurrency industry since their inception. However, a new cryptocurrency known as Big Eyes Coin (BIG) aims to do more by providing new features to users and ultimately increasing the adoption of cryptocurrencies worldwide. Introducing Big Eyes...
MARKETS
investing.com

Number of Solana (SOL) Transactions Approaches 100 Billion Despite The Rough 2022

On the 8th of September, the number of Solana (SOL) transactions are approaching 100 billion. Once named the Ethereum killer, the Solana blockchain had a rough patch this year related to its blockchain efficiency. According to Solana’s blockchain explorer, the network has processed 96 billion transactions. It is currently processing...
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardano
TheStreet

Billionaire Mark Cuban Is No Longer Excited About Crypto

In November 2021, the cryptocurrency space was in full madness mode. Call it cryptomania. Retail investors, especially millennials and Gen Z, were investing heavily in cryptocurrencies and other crypto projects driven by FOMO, Fear of Missing Out. Institutional investors were investing in crypto projects like those related to decentralized finance,...
STOCKS
ambcrypto.com

Crypto enthusiasts bid goodbye to ‘tourist builders’ amid 26% drop in dev activity

As per recent data, a lengthy market downturn has led to more than 26% reduction in the number of weekly active developers over the last three months. According to Blockchain data aggregator Artemis, the four top smart contract platforms witnessed even much bigger decreases in developer activity. These include Ethereum [ETH], Polkadot [DOT], Solana [SOL], and Cosmos [ATOM]. These networks witnessed declines of 30.5% [ETH], 43.6% [DOT], 48.4% [SOL], and 48.9% [ATOM], respectively.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Contract#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Technology#Visa
CoinDesk

7 Trends That Could Reignite Crypto Growth

Wall Street investment firm Bernstein last week listed seven predictions that could reignite growth in crypto. Even though the switch to a proof-of-stake method of maintaining its network from a proof-of-work one is just days away, there remains a healthy bit of skepticism, Bernstein analysts Gautam Chhugani and Manas Agrawal wrote in a note last week. They believe it will happen between Sept. 10 and Sept. 20, and it will be a positive catalyst for crypto.
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Ethereum Merge May Not Be Immediately Deflationary, Crypto Trading Firm QCP Says

Ethereum's long-awaited technological overhaul, the Merge, is just a week away and holders of the blockchain's native token ether (ETH) may be feeling giddy because the upgrade is widely projected to establish ETH as a deflationary cryptocurrency – one with a depreciating supply – and bring more buyers to the market.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Qualcomm
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Ethereum
Motley Fool

Here's Why Terra Classic (LUNC) Pumped Over 400% This Month

A tale of two Terras? After a split in the blockchain, Terra Classic is pumping. Terra Classic -- the original Terra -- has reached the top 30 cryptos by market cap. Following the collapse of the Terra ecosystem, the blockchain split in two, forming Terra 2.0 and Terra Classic. Terra...
STOCKS
crowdfundinsider.com

Prime Protocol is Entering the Avalanche Ecosystem

Prime Protocol is pleased to introduce support for Fuji, which is Avalanche’s testnet chain, in their upcoming testnet beta. Avalanche has reportedly “averaged over a million processed transactions per day in the last month.”. Users will be able “to deposit funds from Fuji as well as funds from...
COMPUTERS
NEWSBTC

Next Cryptocurrency to Explode in 2022: Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), and Chronoly.io (CRNO)

With the recent dip, the phrase “buy when there’s blood on the streets” comes to mind when looking at many crypto prices. While the crypto market remains fearful, now could be an excellent opportunity to pick up leading tokens at discount prices. There’s no telling which tokens will provide the best returns in 2022, but there are three that have a good chance of returning serious profit to investors that get in now: Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), and Chronoly.io (CRNO).
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Is Now the Time to Buy This Crypto?

Solana was one of last year’s biggest cryptocurrency success stories. The general market environment and network outages have weighed on Solana this year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
decrypt.co

This Week in Coins: Bitcoin and Ethereum Rebound, LUNA Moons

The new British government sounds bullish on crypto, while discussions in Washington about regulation are intensifying. For the first time in many weeks amid a chilly crypto winter, Bitcoin and Ethereum had a great week. After dipping below $19,000 at the start of the week, Bitcoin then enjoyed a steady...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Low-Cap Ethereum Altcoin Pops As Coinbase Announces Full Crypto Rollout

US crypto exchange giant Coinbase is announcing the full rollout of Aurora (AURORA) across all retail trading platforms. According to the project’s website, Aurora “is an Ethereum (ETH) Virtual Machine created by the team at the NEAR Protocol, delivering a turn-key solution for developers to operate their apps on an Ethereum-compatible, high-throughput, scalable and future-safe platform, with low transaction costs for their users.”
MARKETS
blockchain.news

Binance Labs to Establish a Web3 Developer Community

Binance Labs is planning to build a Web3 developer community, but the specific information has not been disclosed yet, Binance announced on Thursday. The newly established Web3 developer community will be open to existing and future Web3 developers, including Web3 project technical leaders or computer science students exploring careers in Web3.
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy