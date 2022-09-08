Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Trading Bot Known for Beating Crypto Markets Allocates to Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), and One More ETH Rival
A trading robot that’s garnered a reputation for outperforming the markets is unveiling its newest portfolio allocations as most cryptocurrencies try to recover from a week-long slump. Every week the Real Vision Bot conducts surveys while compiling algorithmic portfolio assessments that generate a “hive mind” consensus. The...
bitcoinist.com
How Big Eyes Coin Aims to Give 100x More Profit Than Decentraland and Solana
Major cryptocurrencies like Decentraland (MANA) and Solana (SOL) have been making waves in the cryptocurrency industry since their inception. However, a new cryptocurrency known as Big Eyes Coin (BIG) aims to do more by providing new features to users and ultimately increasing the adoption of cryptocurrencies worldwide. Introducing Big Eyes...
Can Solana Reach $500?
Solana may be down nearly 90% from its all-time high, but there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about the future.
investing.com
Number of Solana (SOL) Transactions Approaches 100 Billion Despite The Rough 2022
On the 8th of September, the number of Solana (SOL) transactions are approaching 100 billion. Once named the Ethereum killer, the Solana blockchain had a rough patch this year related to its blockchain efficiency. According to Solana’s blockchain explorer, the network has processed 96 billion transactions. It is currently processing...
Billionaire Mark Cuban Is No Longer Excited About Crypto
In November 2021, the cryptocurrency space was in full madness mode. Call it cryptomania. Retail investors, especially millennials and Gen Z, were investing heavily in cryptocurrencies and other crypto projects driven by FOMO, Fear of Missing Out. Institutional investors were investing in crypto projects like those related to decentralized finance,...
ambcrypto.com
Crypto enthusiasts bid goodbye to ‘tourist builders’ amid 26% drop in dev activity
As per recent data, a lengthy market downturn has led to more than 26% reduction in the number of weekly active developers over the last three months. According to Blockchain data aggregator Artemis, the four top smart contract platforms witnessed even much bigger decreases in developer activity. These include Ethereum [ETH], Polkadot [DOT], Solana [SOL], and Cosmos [ATOM]. These networks witnessed declines of 30.5% [ETH], 43.6% [DOT], 48.4% [SOL], and 48.9% [ATOM], respectively.
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin back above US$20,000, Ether rallies, Solana leads gains in Top 10
Bitcoin and Ether rallied in late Friday afternoon trading in Asia, helping drive up the global cryptocurrency market capitalization more than 5% to back above the US$1 trillion mark. Solana led the gains among tokens in CoinMarketCap’s top 10 by market capitalization. Fast facts. Bitcoin rose over 7.5% in...
Better Buy: Shiba Inu vs. Solana
Which of these beaten-down cryptocurrencies should investors put their money behind?
cryptoglobe.com
Mysterious Shiba Inu ($SHIB) Whale Moves 3.37 Trillion Token Stash
A mysterious Shiba Inu ($SHIB) whale has moved its 3.37 trillion token stash in a large transaction that has caught the attention of the SHIBArmy for its size. It isn’t known what entity is behind the transaction. Analysis from the Ethereum blockchain’s data shows that the 3.37 trillion $SHIB...
CoinDesk
7 Trends That Could Reignite Crypto Growth
Wall Street investment firm Bernstein last week listed seven predictions that could reignite growth in crypto. Even though the switch to a proof-of-stake method of maintaining its network from a proof-of-work one is just days away, there remains a healthy bit of skepticism, Bernstein analysts Gautam Chhugani and Manas Agrawal wrote in a note last week. They believe it will happen between Sept. 10 and Sept. 20, and it will be a positive catalyst for crypto.
cryptoglobe.com
Cardano ($ADA) Becomes a Top Holding for $BNB Whales as Vasil Hard Fork Approaches
Cardano ($ADA) has regained its position as one of the top 10 holdings of whales on the BNB Chain (which was formerly known as the Binance Smart Chain) as investors are betting on the cryptocurrency ahead of its highly anticipated Vasil hard fork. According to a tweet shared by whale...
CoinDesk
Ethereum Merge May Not Be Immediately Deflationary, Crypto Trading Firm QCP Says
Ethereum's long-awaited technological overhaul, the Merge, is just a week away and holders of the blockchain's native token ether (ETH) may be feeling giddy because the upgrade is widely projected to establish ETH as a deflationary cryptocurrency – one with a depreciating supply – and bring more buyers to the market.
Motley Fool
Here's Why Terra Classic (LUNC) Pumped Over 400% This Month
A tale of two Terras? After a split in the blockchain, Terra Classic is pumping. Terra Classic -- the original Terra -- has reached the top 30 cryptos by market cap. Following the collapse of the Terra ecosystem, the blockchain split in two, forming Terra 2.0 and Terra Classic. Terra...
crowdfundinsider.com
Prime Protocol is Entering the Avalanche Ecosystem
Prime Protocol is pleased to introduce support for Fuji, which is Avalanche’s testnet chain, in their upcoming testnet beta. Avalanche has reportedly “averaged over a million processed transactions per day in the last month.”. Users will be able “to deposit funds from Fuji as well as funds from...
NEWSBTC
Next Cryptocurrency to Explode in 2022: Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), and Chronoly.io (CRNO)
With the recent dip, the phrase “buy when there’s blood on the streets” comes to mind when looking at many crypto prices. While the crypto market remains fearful, now could be an excellent opportunity to pick up leading tokens at discount prices. There’s no telling which tokens will provide the best returns in 2022, but there are three that have a good chance of returning serious profit to investors that get in now: Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), and Chronoly.io (CRNO).
Motley Fool
Is Now the Time to Buy This Crypto?
Solana was one of last year’s biggest cryptocurrency success stories. The general market environment and network outages have weighed on Solana this year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Will SHIB see a >2800% hike by 2030?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Everyone loves dogs. Everyone loves memes too. Now, put them together and what do you get? Well, memecoins, of course. Now, Dogecoin...
decrypt.co
This Week in Coins: Bitcoin and Ethereum Rebound, LUNA Moons
The new British government sounds bullish on crypto, while discussions in Washington about regulation are intensifying. For the first time in many weeks amid a chilly crypto winter, Bitcoin and Ethereum had a great week. After dipping below $19,000 at the start of the week, Bitcoin then enjoyed a steady...
dailyhodl.com
Low-Cap Ethereum Altcoin Pops As Coinbase Announces Full Crypto Rollout
US crypto exchange giant Coinbase is announcing the full rollout of Aurora (AURORA) across all retail trading platforms. According to the project’s website, Aurora “is an Ethereum (ETH) Virtual Machine created by the team at the NEAR Protocol, delivering a turn-key solution for developers to operate their apps on an Ethereum-compatible, high-throughput, scalable and future-safe platform, with low transaction costs for their users.”
blockchain.news
Binance Labs to Establish a Web3 Developer Community
Binance Labs is planning to build a Web3 developer community, but the specific information has not been disclosed yet, Binance announced on Thursday. The newly established Web3 developer community will be open to existing and future Web3 developers, including Web3 project technical leaders or computer science students exploring careers in Web3.
