Pike County – Wednesday afternoon, September 7, at approximately 2:18 p.m., Trooper Angermeier was patrolling the school zone at Pike Central High-Middle School when he observed the driver of a 1992 Chevrolet pickup truck disregard the stop sign on SR 61 at SR 56. The driver was stopped and identified as Anna Watson, 37, of Winslow. Watson displayed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests. Watson was transported to Daviess Community Hospital in Washington where further investigation revealed she was under the influence of alcohol, benzodiazepine, and methamphetamine. Watson was arrested and taken to the Pike County Jail where she is currently being held on bond.

PIKE COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO