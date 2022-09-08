Read full article on original website
Henderson man arrested on fentanyl trafficking charges
The Henderson Police Department arrested Elijah Lovell, 19, of Henderson, on Friday at 11:13 a.m. after getting called to a motel on US North Highway 41 for an individual refusing to leave a room.
wamwamfm.com
Impaired Driver Arrested in Pike County School Zone
Pike County – Wednesday afternoon, September 7, at approximately 2:18 p.m., Trooper Angermeier was patrolling the school zone at Pike Central High-Middle School when he observed the driver of a 1992 Chevrolet pickup truck disregard the stop sign on SR 61 at SR 56. The driver was stopped and identified as Anna Watson, 37, of Winslow. Watson displayed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests. Watson was transported to Daviess Community Hospital in Washington where further investigation revealed she was under the influence of alcohol, benzodiazepine, and methamphetamine. Watson was arrested and taken to the Pike County Jail where she is currently being held on bond.
wevv.com
Stabbing suspect assaults jail staff in Daviess County, police say
A man is facing charges in Daviess County, Indiana after being taken into custody as a suspect in a stabbing and then assaulting jail staff, according to police. The Washington Police Department says first responders were called to the area of NW 16th Street and and Jackson Street for a stabbing.
14news.com
wzdm.com
Vincennes Man Arrested on Domestic Battery-Related Charges
Vincennes Police arrested a Vincennes man last night following a call to a residence in the 1200 block of Upper 11th. Authorities arrested 52 year-old Rene Salazar-Garza at the home. Jail records show Garza arrested for criminal confinement resulting in serious bodily injury, along with domestic battery. Garza was booked into the Knox County Jail on $25,000 bond.
wamwamfm.com
Washington Man Arrested After Trying to Flee
Washington police arrested a man yesterday on drug charges and for resisting law enforcement. Captain Greg Dietsch responded to a call at 306 SE 7th Street for a welfare check. Dietsch observed Joshua Jackson attempting to throw out items from his shorts. When asked to empty out his shorts, Jackson...
wzdm.com
Traffic Stop Leads to OWI Arrest
Knox County Sheriff’s Officials arrested a man early Tuesday following a traffic stop. At 9:08 AM, deputies booked 40-year-old Robert Catt on a single count of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. He was booked into the Knox County Jail.
WTHI
Washington man hospitalized after being stabbed, one arrested
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - First responders answered reports of a stabbing around 6:45 in the evening on September 8. When police arrived to the intersection of NW 16th Street and Jackson Street in Washington, they found a man suffering from stab wounds. Officers identified the victim as a 45-year-old local,...
wzdm.com
KC Sheriff’s Department Arrests Man on Child Molesting Warrant
Knox County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Sandborn man yesterday on one count of molesting a child under 14 years old. 33 year-old James Harroll is accused of allegedly using a drug to molest the child without the child’s knowledge. Harroll was arrested on a Knox Circuit Court warrant issued last month.
vincennespbs.org
Sandborn resident arrested for Child Molesting
A Knox County man is charged with Child Molesting. 33-year-old James Harroll of Sandborn was arrested by the Knox County Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday. He was booked into the jail at 2:05-pm. Bond was set at $15,000. No other information about the alleged crime was released.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess Co. Arrest Report
Robert Peters, 50, of Linton, was arrested by the Daviess Co. Sheriffs Department on counts of OVWI Controlled Substance, OVWI Endangerment, Possession of a Schedule II Substance, and Possession of a Schedule III Substance. Bond was set at $2,500. Current Jail Population: 155.
wevv.com
AUDIO: Woman calls 911, says man armed with gun tried to kidnap her in Evansville
Police are investigating an attempted kidnapping incident that happened in Evansville on Thursday. A police report says Evansville Police Department officers responded to the area of West Louisiana Street and North 7th Avenue around 9 p.m. on Thursday after a woman told 911 dispatchers that someone tried to kidnap her.
wevv.com
Evansville church suffers vandalism Thursday
The Evansville Police Department continues to investigate a case of vandalism that happened at a local church late Thursday night. According to EPD, officers arrived to the Christian Tabernacle Church on Washington Avenue after 9 p.m. Thursday. The pastor at the church told officers that 17 windows were broken around the church.
wevv.com
Attempted murder charge against Evansville man dismissed, court records show
An attempted murder charge that was filed against an Evansville man after a shooting incident along Fulton Avenue has been dropped, court records show. Court records say the attempted murder charge against 32-year-old Randall Hood was dismissed on Thursday. The Indiana courts website doesn't list many details on the case,...
JPD ask for help identifying man
The Jasper Police Department (JPD) is attempting to identify an individual and his vehicle so it asked the public for their help.
wamwamfm.com
Investigation of Adult Male Found Deceased in Paoli
Orange County-On September 6, 2022, Detectives with the Indiana State Police-Jasper Post began conducting a death investigation after an adult male was found deceased in Paoli, Indiana. At approximately 7:30 am yesterday, the Paoli Police Department responded to a call of an unresponsive male near the address of 889 North...
14news.com
KSP names possible shooter in Smith Mills investigation
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities are still investigating the deadly shooting that happened Saturday night in Smith Mills. It happened at a home in the 6200 block of KY 136 West. Troopers tell us that when they arrived, they found Arianna Ziebell and Joshua Mallory outside with gunshot wounds.
Lawrence County woman killed in I-69 crash
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. — A Lawrence County woman was killed in a crash near Interstate 69 in Greene County Tuesday. According to the Greene County Sheriff's Office, a 64-year-old man from Tennessee was driving a Honda Pilot south on I-69 just before 3:30 p.m. when he exited at U.S. 231, then crossed the road to get back onto the interstate.
14news.com
Gibson Co. woman checks off another thrill from bucket list
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Shirley Martin is at it again!. The 84-year-old Gibson County woman wasted no time checking off the next thing on her bucket list. Last week, we showed you her ziplining at Camp Carson during an outing with her church. This week, she took a hot...
