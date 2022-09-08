Read full article on original website
Related
Doorbell Camera Capturing Man's Final Selfie With Beloved Dog Breaks Hearts
"This video will be cherished forever," said the dog's owner of the precious footage.
deseret.com
Bear gives man high-five in viral video
In a viral video with 5.5 million views, a group of three bears are gathered together on the side of the road. One of the bears tentatively walks up to a car where a man is holding out his hand for a high-five. The bear keeps coming closer and closer until he gives him a high-five! The bear then walks away calmly and rejoins his group.
Ring Camera Captures Hilarious Moment "Clumsy" Dog Falls off Table
The TikTok video, watched by more than 2 million people, has the caption "too relaxed," though German shepherd puppies are known for being clumsy.
Horror pic shows boy just moments before he drowns in swimming pool as adults don’t notice him for over a minute
A HORROR pic shows a boy jumping into a swimming pool just moments before he drowned - without anyone noticing. The tragic youngster was submerged underwater for over a minute at the facility in the city of Lianyuan, China, on August 14. Despite diving into the water that was already...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Canadian news anchor shares viral video of her swallowing fly during live broadcast
A Canadian news anchor swallowed a fly during a recent TV broadcast, but still continued with her reporting. Global News anchor Farah Nasser revealed Monday on her Twitter page that the insect had flown into her mouth, and included a now-viral clip of the incident. "Sharing because we all need...
Florida homeowners catch bears 'dancing' in driveway in viral video
Two black bears were caught on camera "dancing" paw-in-paw in a Florida driveway. The Naples, Florida homeowners, Lou and Nancy Vinciguerra, told Fox 35 that they often see wildlife on their security cameras on the front of the homes. The two black bears are seen to be playfully wrestling and...
pethelpful.com
Video of Tiny Baby Goats Jumping Around the Barn Is Going Viral
Every once in a while, we get random bursts of energy that we need to let out. Some people have a consistent outlet for these moments, such as going on a run, but others, especially children, will just let the energy out in whatever way is easiest in that moment. As it turns out, the same happens to animals! Just like when a dog gets the zoomies, two baby goats happened to have a random burst of energy and the result is fantastic to watch.
TikTok video emerges 'showing LadBaby touching a woman’s bottom on a night out' as social media star and wife Roxanne put on a united front amid 'cheating' rumours
This is the moment social media star LadBaby was allegedly filmed caressing another woman's bottom while on a night out seemingly without his wife. An 18-second clip is believed to have been first shared to TikTok in March and filmed in a Nottingham bar near the home he shares with vlogger wife Roxanne and their two children.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WATCH: Giant Alligator Violently Slams Another Gator in Wild Footage
According to the Miami Herald, a huge alligator attacked another gator at Florida’s Silver Springs State Park on Thursday, August 4th around 3:30 p.m. Two videos of the incident emerged on social media. The first video posted to YouTube by an account called Florida Swamp Barbie shows the giant...
msn.com
Deaf Dog's Excitement After Being Woken Up by Owner During Nap Melts Hearts
A deaf dog named Boo has melted hearts on social media after a video of her reacting with excitement to being woken up by her owner went viral. In the clip shared on TikTok on Thursday, the dog's owner, who goes by the username Boothedeafboxer, can be seen gently waking up the boxer with a pat on the shoulder before waving at her, and the dog reacted with excitement, waving its tail.
Wedding Guest Who Ruined Big Surprise for Bride Slammed as Clip Goes Viral
A man wanted to surprise his new bride on their wedding day, only to have it "ruined" by a guest.
msn.com
Cat "dances" to '90s EDM hit and becomes a viral TikTok sensation
It's so easy to inspire people on the Internet! A TikTok video of a dancing cat is currently garnering millions of likes, but the song that has the little kitty swinging her paws is particularly crucial to the clip's success. Funny cat videos have often gone viral, and that's exactly...
msn.com
Dalmatian Puppy's Reaction to His Toys Being Washed Has Us Cracking Up
Our hearts are really breaking for a Dalmatian on TikTok, whose patience was really tested recently. That's because his owners decided to wash all of his favorite toys on the same day — and poor Oreo wasn't a fan. Now video of the pup looking longingly at his favorite plushies has gone viral on the internet and people everywhere really feel for him.
msn.com
Sheep Patiently Waits for Livestock Guardian Puppy to Give Her Kisses in Sweet Video
TikTok user @blueheronfarms has a 5-month-old Livestock Guard Dog who is in training. Based on a recent clip, we'd say the dog seems comfortable enough being in the barn with the sheep and lambs but she still seems a little distracted. We wouldn't say she's fully embraced all the animals yet. It takes time! On the plus side, some of the animals are already loving on her!
intheknow.com
Mom shares adorable video of her daughter being the best big sister ever
Kayla Petering (@this.little.wandering) shared a video of her older daughter holding and singing to her newborn, and it’s cuteness overload!. Petering is a parent and content creator who documents her family’s wanderlust lifestyle and adventures on the road and outdoors. Recently, the mom of four shared the most precious video of her daughter Ophelia holding and singing to her sleeping baby sister, Cecilia, and viewers can’t get enough of the wholesome content.
msn.com
Golden Retriever Puppies' Cute Reactions to Watching Their First Movie Are Beyond Sweet
Movie magic is totally a real thing--especially for children! You know exactly what we mean if you remember watching your favorite films as a child and feeling entirely drawn into the story. Sometimes, the movies almost seemed real!. That's an experience some of the @caligoldenretrievers pups can relate to now,...
msn.com
Video of Little Bird Claiming Kitten As Her Own Gives Us All the Feels
Nothing is more delightful than duos of unlikely friends. When two animals are usually at odds with each other, but, in an unusual occurrence, turn out to be pals, it is so heartwarming! One duo that would usually resemble the relationship Tweety and Sylvester Pussycat in Looney Tunes are choosing friendship instead, which we get a glimpse of in one recent TikTok.
US Open Fan Goes Viral Again by Chugging Beer for the Cameras: VIDEO
The US Open Tennis Championships started on Monday, August 29th and ends Sunday, September 11th. However, about a week ago, the official US Open Tennis Twitter account posted a viral video of a fan chugging her beer for the cameras. Apparently, this is the second year in a row this same fan has pulled the same stunt, and it seems like the US Open is here for it.
msn.com
Dog's Reaction to Dealing With the Grandkids for 4 Days Straight Is So Spot-On
No matter how energetic your dog is, spending time with a group of kids can totally tucker them out. No one knows this better than Jango, a dog on TikTok who was caught absolutely wiped after spending a day with his owner's grandkids. No judgement here, Jango! We've all been there.
Footage of Mass Breakout at Doggy Daycare Has Internet in Stitches
In the CCTV footage, a group of dogs make a crafty escape leaving just one "certified good boy" behind.
Comments / 0