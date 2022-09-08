ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Comments / 0

Related
deseret.com

Bear gives man high-five in viral video

In a viral video with 5.5 million views, a group of three bears are gathered together on the side of the road. One of the bears tentatively walks up to a car where a man is holding out his hand for a high-five. The bear keeps coming closer and closer until he gives him a high-five! The bear then walks away calmly and rejoins his group.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Candle#Viral Video#Baobab Collection
pethelpful.com

Video of Tiny Baby Goats Jumping Around the Barn Is Going Viral

Every once in a while, we get random bursts of energy that we need to let out. Some people have a consistent outlet for these moments, such as going on a run, but others, especially children, will just let the energy out in whatever way is easiest in that moment. As it turns out, the same happens to animals! Just like when a dog gets the zoomies, two baby goats happened to have a random burst of energy and the result is fantastic to watch.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

TikTok video emerges 'showing LadBaby touching a woman’s bottom on a night out' as social media star and wife Roxanne put on a united front amid 'cheating' rumours

This is the moment social media star LadBaby was allegedly filmed caressing another woman's bottom while on a night out seemingly without his wife. An 18-second clip is believed to have been first shared to TikTok in March and filmed in a Nottingham bar near the home he shares with vlogger wife Roxanne and their two children.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
msn.com

Deaf Dog's Excitement After Being Woken Up by Owner During Nap Melts Hearts

A deaf dog named Boo has melted hearts on social media after a video of her reacting with excitement to being woken up by her owner went viral. In the clip shared on TikTok on Thursday, the dog's owner, who goes by the username Boothedeafboxer, can be seen gently waking up the boxer with a pat on the shoulder before waving at her, and the dog reacted with excitement, waving its tail.
PETS
msn.com

Dalmatian Puppy's Reaction to His Toys Being Washed Has Us Cracking Up

Our hearts are really breaking for a Dalmatian on TikTok, whose patience was really tested recently. That's because his owners decided to wash all of his favorite toys on the same day — and poor Oreo wasn't a fan. Now video of the pup looking longingly at his favorite plushies has gone viral on the internet and people everywhere really feel for him.
PETS
msn.com

Sheep Patiently Waits for Livestock Guardian Puppy to Give Her Kisses in Sweet Video

TikTok user @blueheronfarms has a 5-month-old Livestock Guard Dog who is in training. Based on a recent clip, we'd say the dog seems comfortable enough being in the barn with the sheep and lambs but she still seems a little distracted. We wouldn't say she's fully embraced all the animals yet. It takes time! On the plus side, some of the animals are already loving on her!
ANIMALS
intheknow.com

Mom shares adorable video of her daughter being the best big sister ever

Kayla Petering (@this.little.wandering) shared a video of her older daughter holding and singing to her newborn, and it’s cuteness overload!. Petering is a parent and content creator who documents her family’s wanderlust lifestyle and adventures on the road and outdoors. Recently, the mom of four shared the most precious video of her daughter Ophelia holding and singing to her sleeping baby sister, Cecilia, and viewers can’t get enough of the wholesome content.
PETS
msn.com

Video of Little Bird Claiming Kitten As Her Own Gives Us All the Feels

Nothing is more delightful than duos of unlikely friends. When two animals are usually at odds with each other, but, in an unusual occurrence, turn out to be pals, it is so heartwarming! One duo that would usually resemble the relationship Tweety and Sylvester Pussycat in Looney Tunes are choosing friendship instead, which we get a glimpse of in one recent TikTok.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

US Open Fan Goes Viral Again by Chugging Beer for the Cameras: VIDEO

The US Open Tennis Championships started on Monday, August 29th and ends Sunday, September 11th. However, about a week ago, the official US Open Tennis Twitter account posted a viral video of a fan chugging her beer for the cameras. Apparently, this is the second year in a row this same fan has pulled the same stunt, and it seems like the US Open is here for it.
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy