ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheridan, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWMT

Three taken into custody in Kentwood shooting investigation

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Three individuals were taken into custody Friday for an investigation into a shooting in Kentwood. The shooting happened in the area of Kelekent Avenue and 56th Street around 7:40 a.m., according to Kentwood police. Before school: 2 Battle Creek students hit by cars Friday morning. One...
KENTWOOD, MI
WWMT

Bicyclist injured after being hit by a vehicle in Hudsonville

HUDSONVILLE, TWP. — A 61-year-old man from Hudsonville was hit by a vehicle while riding his bike on Saturday on 32nd Avenue near Corporate Grove, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. The man was riding his bicycle eastbound across 32nd Avenue in Hudsonville when he was hit...
HUDSONVILLE, MI
WWMT

Man accused of Wyoming murder arrested in Mexico

WYOMING, Mich. — Yenly Garcia, 44, was taken into custody in central Mexico, north of Mexico City, earlier this week, according to Wyoming police. An open murder warrant for Garcia was issued on Sept. 2 by the Kent County Prosecutor's Office in relation to the homicide of 33-year-old Mollie Schmidt.
WYOMING, MI
WWMT

Major Barry County highway opens after closure caused by disabled trailer

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — It's not unusual for crashes to force West Michigan roads and highways to close for extended periods of time. It is unusual for a crash to keep a road closed for more than 24 hours, but the Michigan Department of Transportation confirmed Wednesday that is what's happening at M-66 and M-79 south of Nashville.
BARRY COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sheridan, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WWMT

Rescue efforts continue for dog stranded on island

CLARE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- New updates are available in the continued efforts to rescue a dog that has been stranded on an island in Clare County for 21 days. Clare County Animal Control shared new pictures on Wednesday, showing a dog named Zaria getting closer to a trap set up to capture her.
CLARE COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Michigan, Michigan State announce Big Ten schedules

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Thursday moved both Michigan and Michigan State one day closer to the start of their new season. After announcing their Big Ten conference schedules, it feels a little more real, too. Season kickoff: WMU kicks off season against No. 15-ranked Michigan State. Both the Wolverines and...
EAST LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy