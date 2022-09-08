Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WWMT
Three taken into custody in Kentwood shooting investigation
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Three individuals were taken into custody Friday for an investigation into a shooting in Kentwood. The shooting happened in the area of Kelekent Avenue and 56th Street around 7:40 a.m., according to Kentwood police. Before school: 2 Battle Creek students hit by cars Friday morning. One...
WWMT
Bicyclist injured after being hit by a vehicle in Hudsonville
HUDSONVILLE, TWP. — A 61-year-old man from Hudsonville was hit by a vehicle while riding his bike on Saturday on 32nd Avenue near Corporate Grove, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. The man was riding his bicycle eastbound across 32nd Avenue in Hudsonville when he was hit...
WWMT
Man accused of Wyoming murder arrested in Mexico
WYOMING, Mich. — Yenly Garcia, 44, was taken into custody in central Mexico, north of Mexico City, earlier this week, according to Wyoming police. An open murder warrant for Garcia was issued on Sept. 2 by the Kent County Prosecutor's Office in relation to the homicide of 33-year-old Mollie Schmidt.
WWMT
Major Barry County highway opens after closure caused by disabled trailer
BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — It's not unusual for crashes to force West Michigan roads and highways to close for extended periods of time. It is unusual for a crash to keep a road closed for more than 24 hours, but the Michigan Department of Transportation confirmed Wednesday that is what's happening at M-66 and M-79 south of Nashville.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WWMT
Rescue efforts continue for dog stranded on island
CLARE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- New updates are available in the continued efforts to rescue a dog that has been stranded on an island in Clare County for 21 days. Clare County Animal Control shared new pictures on Wednesday, showing a dog named Zaria getting closer to a trap set up to capture her.
WWMT
Michigan, Michigan State announce Big Ten schedules
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Thursday moved both Michigan and Michigan State one day closer to the start of their new season. After announcing their Big Ten conference schedules, it feels a little more real, too. Season kickoff: WMU kicks off season against No. 15-ranked Michigan State. Both the Wolverines and...
Comments / 0