ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Miami working to flip FSU commit out of IMG

By Izubee Charles
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HkoYU_0hmmU97K00
(photo via Jordan Pride)

The Miami Hurricanes are faring well in the 2023 class out of top program IMG Academy, and UM has its sights on another 2024 prospect committed to FSU.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tomahawk Nation

Noles News: FSU has a 94% chance of making a bowl

Assuming FSU’s hits the mark it would be FSU’s first bowl game since 2019 where they faced Jayden Daniels and the Sun Devils. Kalen Deloach and Omarion Cooper spoke with the media after yesterday’s practice. New fan favorite because he coaches the defensive ends and the special...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
CBS Sports

LOOK: Florida State unveils 'icy white' uniforms for Louisville game

When Florida State visits Louisville later in September, it will do so in some new threads. On Friday, the Seminoles unveiled their "icy white" uniforms that include white helmets. Known for its popular garnet and gold color scheme, Florida State is taking a more minimalist approach for its game against...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
Local
Florida College Sports
Tallahassee, FL
College Sports
Tallahassee, FL
Football
City
Tallahassee, FL
nypressnews.com

Local QB from Chino Hills Stars at Florida A&M

After a record-setting prep career at Eleanor Roosevelt in Eastvale, QB Jeremy Moussa has had many stops and starts before finding a home at Florida A&M. Chris Hayre catches up with the Chino Hills native.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
seminoles.com

No. 19 Men’s Golf Returns to Maui Jim Intercollegiate

The Seminoles traveled eight student-athletes for the tournament. Juniors Brett Roberts, Cole Anderson and Frederik Kjettrup along with sophomore Michael Mays and freshman Luke Clanton will compete in the team portion of the Maui Jim Intercollegiate. The Seminoles will tee off on Friday at 12:40 p.m. ET/9:40 a.m. MT. Junior...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Img Academy#American Football#College Football
Tomahawk Nation

Florida State’s win over LSU draws huge ratings for ESPN

Florida State football’s 24-23 upset win over the LSU Tigers at the Caesars Superdome Sunday evening was ESPN’s second most-watched game during Week 1:. The Seminoles and Tigers drew 7.6 million viewers on ABC, making it the network’s third most-viewed Sunday night opener on record. That figure is even more impressive when you consider neither team was ranked at kickoff.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
greenepublishing.com

Cowboys Gameday: A clash of champions

It could be the toughest test of the season when the Madison County High School (MCHS) Cowboys go north of the border to Brunswick, Ga., to face the Purple Hurricane of Fitzgerald High School, from Fitzgerald, Ga. This game is part of the annual "Border Wars" football classic, held each year. This year, seven games will pit some of the top football programs from North Florida with top programs from South Georgia. The games began on Thursday, Sept. 8 and will continue through Saturday, Sept. 10.
BRUNSWICK, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Americanfootball
Miami Hurricanes
NewsBreak
FSU
thefamuanonline.com

FAMU mired in negative headlines

Florida A&M University faced unwanted media attention in the first few weeks of the academic. school year. FAMU, as students are aware, is an institution that is often in the news for some. purpose. However, FAMU’s image appears to be depicted negatively in recent occurrences. Many students are concerned...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Local high schools choosing to move their Friday night football games due to forecasted inclement weather

Florida High Vs. Taylor CountyThursday, Sept. 8, 2022. Wakulla County Vs. Robert F. MunroeThursday, Sept. 8, 2022Crawfordville7:00 p.m. If your school has moved or is planning to move its scheduled Friday night football game, please reach out to WCTV to let us know. Call 850-893-6666 or send us an email at news@wctv.tv, sports@wctv.tv, ryan.kelly@wctv.tv.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
howafrica.com

Meet The First Ordained Black Minister In Florida, Reverend James Page

Reverend James Page is recognized as the first ordained black minister in Florida. He served as the pastor of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. Page arrived to Leon County as the slave of John Parkhill from Richmond, Va. Very little is known about his early childhood. He worked as a gardener, carriage driver, and body servant to his owner. After Page was ordained, Parkhill gave him land for the Bel Air Church and a horse and buggy were maintained at the Parkhill stables for his use.
LEON COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Former Florida data analyst Rebekah Jones to stand trial in January

TALLAHASSEE - Former Florida Department of Health data analyst Rebekah Jones, who drew national attention when she said Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration manipulated COVID-19 data, is scheduled to stand trial in January on allegations that she improperly accessed a department computer system. Jones' trial is scheduled to start Jan. 23 in Leon County circuit court, according to a notice posted this week in an online docket. Jones, who is running for a Northwest Florida congressional seat in the November election, was fired from her Department of Health job in May 2020. She was charged in January 2021 with illegally accessing the computer system in November 2020. Authorities accused her of sending a message on an internal Department of Health multi-user messaging account. "It's time to speak up before another 17,000 people are dead. You know this is wrong. You don't have to be part of this. Be a hero. Speak out before it's too late," the message said. Jones denied sending the message. In unsuccessfully seeking a dismissal of the case, her attorneys said the system was used by multiple people who shared a username and password.
FLORIDA STATE
WCTV

First Female Chief of Police sworn in for the City of Midway

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - History was made Thursday night as the City of Midway honored their new police chief with a pinning, making her the first ever female chief for the city. The milestone also made Kristie Cobb the first female Chief in the Big Bend area and she say,...
MIDWAY, FL
floridapolitics.com

No cap: Nikki Fried blasts Ron DeSantis’ latest medical marijuana restrictions

'You wanted to come out here and hurt the patients of the state.'. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is speaking out against new caps on medical marijuana allotments imposed by Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ administration. In Tallahassee Thursday with cannabis advocates, Commissioner Fried voiced objections to new rolling limits in concentrates.
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
68K+
Followers
69K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy