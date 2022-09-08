I was driving up to the market to get some soft food after a dental procedure when I passed a local middle school. There were three kids standing on the corner, one girl and two young men. The girl made a comment to one of the young men, who then proceeded to lunge at her, kick her and shove her, nearly knocking her glasses off her face and onto the ground. An elder woman saw this as she walked by. She yelled something to the trio. The young man who had kicked the girl promptly told the elder woman to shut the [expletive] up and mind her own business.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO