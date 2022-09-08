ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The Staten Island Advance

NYC Schools Chancellor visits new Young Women's Leadership School of Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- One of the borough’s newest, most exciting schools played host to the city’s top education official on the second day of the 2022-2023 school year. On Friday, city Schools Chancellor David Banks visited the Young Women’s Leadership School of Staten Island in Stapleton, a school dedicated to molding the minds of the world’s future female leaders.
'Going to be a big problem': Back-to-school traffic rocks Petrides as new school opens on campus

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- School traffic surrounding the Michael J. Petrides Education Complex has been a major issue for years, but it might be getting even worse. As New York City public school students returned to classrooms for the first day of the 2022-2023 school year on Thursday, traffic on the oft-congested streets surrounding the 43-acre Sunnyside campus was worse than usual.
Staten Island 'old' school photos l Then and now

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. --- It has been said that “Staten Island is the cradle of education” since it’s home to the country’s oldest schoolhouse. The Voorlezer’s House is the earliest known schoolhouse in America and is a National Historic Landmark. Built in 1696 by New York’s original Dutch settlers, it still stands on the grounds of Staten Island’s Historic Richmond Town, at the intersection of Richmond, Richmond Hill, and Arthur Kill roads.
The Old Guy: Staten Island scenes -- a fight, a cop, a ticket -- and what they say about teaching our children well

I was driving up to the market to get some soft food after a dental procedure when I passed a local middle school. There were three kids standing on the corner, one girl and two young men. The girl made a comment to one of the young men, who then proceeded to lunge at her, kick her and shove her, nearly knocking her glasses off her face and onto the ground. An elder woman saw this as she walked by. She yelled something to the trio. The young man who had kicked the girl promptly told the elder woman to shut the [expletive] up and mind her own business.
'No regrets': Remembering a Staten Island hero, 287th FDNY member to die of 9/11 illness

It was sheer luck, and maybe a little divine intervention, that saved Firefighter Vinny Mandala’s life on Sept. 11, 2001. Off-duty at home in Sunnyside when news of the attacks flashed across the television screen, he picked up his sons from Blessed Sacrament School and dropped them off at Maimonides Hospital in Brooklyn, where his wife was at work as a registered nurse.
SIUH unveils new operating room to provide vascular and neuro-endovascular surgical care

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - Staten Island University Hospital (SIUH) unveiled its new state-of-the-art operating with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday. “This is huge. There are very few major medical centers that do vascular surgery and can track the caliber of vascular surgeons and the complexity of cases without this type of equipment,” Prashant Sinha, chair of surgery for SIUH, said. “Hybrid room means that we have the latest in the state-of-art, and that’s really what all vascular surgeons should be using now.”
