Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Recent Earthquakes on New Jersey's Ramapo Fault LineBridget MulroyMorris County, NJ
Where To Find The Most Delicious Doughnuts in Westchester, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
Overturned Dump Truck Spills Contaminated Soil On Route 18 South, New BrunswickBridget MulroyNew Brunswick, NJ
Yaniza Discusses Her New Song, Upcoming Shows, and Much MoreMeikhelNew York City, NY
Related
NYC Schools Chancellor visits new Young Women’s Leadership School of Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- One of the borough’s newest, most exciting schools played host to the city’s top education official on the second day of the 2022-2023 school year. On Friday, city Schools Chancellor David Banks visited the Young Women’s Leadership School of Staten Island in Stapleton, a school dedicated to molding the minds of the world’s future female leaders.
‘Going to be a big problem’: Back-to-school traffic rocks Petrides as new school opens on campus
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- School traffic surrounding the Michael J. Petrides Education Complex has been a major issue for years, but it might be getting even worse. As New York City public school students returned to classrooms for the first day of the 2022-2023 school year on Thursday, traffic on the oft-congested streets surrounding the 43-acre Sunnyside campus was worse than usual.
2 bats, cat, raccoon found with rabies on Staten Island, as NYC Health Dept. sets vaccine drop
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The city’s Health Department and the United States Department of Agriculture will drop rabies vaccine baits in Staten Island’s wooded and marshy areas by helicopter next month. This is in response to a rise of raccoons with rabies in New York City. On...
Staten Island ‘old’ school photos l Then and now
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. --- It has been said that “Staten Island is the cradle of education” since it’s home to the country’s oldest schoolhouse. The Voorlezer’s House is the earliest known schoolhouse in America and is a National Historic Landmark. Built in 1696 by New York’s original Dutch settlers, it still stands on the grounds of Staten Island’s Historic Richmond Town, at the intersection of Richmond, Richmond Hill, and Arthur Kill roads.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Perseverance, courage and tenacity. That was Egon Salmon. The community leader and Holocaust survivor dies at 98.
When he was 9 years old, Egon Salmon’s world turned upside down. Adolph Hitler’s rise to power in 1933 made the young Jewish boy and his family antiSemitic targets, and no longer welcome in their homeland of Germany. They were shunned in restaurants, segregated in schools and ostracized by neighbors.
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in September
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its September application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, have...
Staten Island on the Run: A decade old, the Correcaminos Running Club continues to make an impact
Over the last decade, a new and dynamic local running club has “taken the lead” in quite a few races. Formed in 2012, the Correcaminos Running Club has consistently been a part of the local and NYC running landscape, both in numbers and quality performances.
DOT turning this North Shore neighborhood into a Vision Zero hellscape (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Let’s just put stop signs, speed bumps and speed cameras everywhere. The city Department of Transportation is reviewing requests from the Van Duzer Civic Association to install “traffic calming measures” to slow down speeders on Occident Avenue in Stapleton. This hilly street...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Polio state of emergency declared in New York
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency on Friday, following increased detections of the polio virus in New York. The virus has been found in wastewater samples in New York City and Nassau, Orange, Rockland and Sullivan Counties. Most recently, a sequence analysis of a...
Get a peek at Lemon Creek Park playground plans during Community Board 3 public hearing this week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Details about the new playground planned for Lemon Creek Park will be presented to the public during a public hearing of Community Board 3 on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Representatives from the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation will discuss the schematic design for...
The Old Guy: Staten Island scenes -- a fight, a cop, a ticket -- and what they say about teaching our children well
I was driving up to the market to get some soft food after a dental procedure when I passed a local middle school. There were three kids standing on the corner, one girl and two young men. The girl made a comment to one of the young men, who then proceeded to lunge at her, kick her and shove her, nearly knocking her glasses off her face and onto the ground. An elder woman saw this as she walked by. She yelled something to the trio. The young man who had kicked the girl promptly told the elder woman to shut the [expletive] up and mind her own business.
Compelling 9/11 photographs tell the story of our darkest day
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As Sept. 11 approaches, we remember the day our blue sky turned black, the day our skyline changed forever, the day we lost so many. Our very first image of the attacks 21 years ago was taken from the roof of the Staten Island Advance building in Grasmere, the moment United Airlines Flight 175 struck the World Trade Center’s South Tower.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Here’s how to make an appointment for the updated COVID booster
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With doses having arrived this week of the new bivalent coronavirus (COVID-19) boosters by Pfizer and Moderna, city officials say you can now sign up to get the updated shot. The boosters will be available via NYC Health + Hospitals facilities, community-based health care providers, pharmacies...
‘No regrets’: Remembering a Staten Island hero, 287th FDNY member to die of 9/11 illness
It was sheer luck, and maybe a little divine intervention, that saved Firefighter Vinny Mandala’s life on Sept. 11, 2001. Off-duty at home in Sunnyside when news of the attacks flashed across the television screen, he picked up his sons from Blessed Sacrament School and dropped them off at Maimonides Hospital in Brooklyn, where his wife was at work as a registered nurse.
Staten Island’s Best Dressed: Check out these adorable first day of school photos
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — This week’s Best Dressed is a back-to-school photo slideshow! A brand new school year is upon us, to the delight of parents from all shores on Staten Island, excited to get the kiddos back on a routine. What’s more, students returned to school maskless, without coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions.
Queen Elizabeth II: Revisiting when late monarch came to Staten Island in 1957
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — On a fall day in 1957, then 31-year-old Queen Elizabeth II was making her first visit to the United States as queen of England. One of her stops: Staten Island. Queen Elizabeth, who died on Thursday at the age of 96, made the trip across...
Staten Island Ferry: Excessive overtime leaves workers sleeping in cars, report says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Ongoing staffing shortages at the Staten Island Ferry have grown so severe that some workers have been asked to sleep in their cars just so that they can get the required rest to cover the next shift, according to an NBC report. Over the past two...
52 years after they made ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam, ballfields at Gen. MacArthur Park are renamed in honor of two Island soldiers
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Over a half-century after making the ultimate sacrifice in the Vietnam War, two “Berries Boys” were immortalized just a stone’s throw away where they grew up -- at the Berry Houses. Staff Sgt. James Cooney and Pfc. John Tamburri, Jr, casualties of...
American Association of University Women, S.I. Chapter, to host a 60th anniversary luncheon on Sept. 10
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Staten Island branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW/SI) is hosting a 60th Anniversary Celebration Luncheon on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at 1 p.m., at Lorenzo’s at the Hilton Garden Inn, Bloomfield. “I have been a member of AAUW for over...
SIUH unveils new operating room to provide vascular and neuro-endovascular surgical care
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - Staten Island University Hospital (SIUH) unveiled its new state-of-the-art operating with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday. “This is huge. There are very few major medical centers that do vascular surgery and can track the caliber of vascular surgeons and the complexity of cases without this type of equipment,” Prashant Sinha, chair of surgery for SIUH, said. “Hybrid room means that we have the latest in the state-of-art, and that’s really what all vascular surgeons should be using now.”
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
58K+
Followers
39K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0