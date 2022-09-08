Read full article on original website
BHS Recognizes Brandstetter as August Teacher of the Month
Brownwood High School (BHS) recently recognized their August 2022 Teacher of the Month. Mr. Gene Brandstetter was selected to receive the honor which includes a check from Creative Image Laser Solutions and gift cards from Chick-fil-A. BHS Assistant Principal Ginger Ketcher was joined by community sponsor representatives and BHS Lionettes...
Ella Louise “Cookie” (Meyer) Cooper, 82, of Brownwood
Ella Louise “Cookie” Cooper, age 82, passed away in her sleep on Sunday, September 4, 2022, in Brownwood. Private Family Services for Ella will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood. Cookie was born to Eugene A. Meyer...
Brown County Fair Association Announces New Ambassador Program
Brown County Fair Association has announced a new program for girls, grades 6 through 12, for the 2022-23 school year. “The BCFA Ambassador program is an opportunity to learn valuable skills and enhance college applications while serving the community and supporting the fair association” says BCFA President, Bryan Senkirik.
2022 National Night Out Slated for October 11th
The 2022 National Night Out for Brown County is scheduled for Tuesday, October 11th. National Night Out is designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness; generate support for, and participation in, local anti-crime efforts; strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships; and send a message to criminals letting them know neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.
7th Annual Corks and Caps Saturday, October 1st in Brownwood
Make plans to attend the 7th Annual Corks and Caps presented by Ask for the Girls at Stanley Brownwood. The event is set for Saturday, October 1st from 6 pm–11 pm in the Depot Plaza in Brownwood. Corks and Caps will feature tastings of beer and wine from breweries...
Billy Joe Carpenter, 95, of Brownwood
Billy Joe Carpenter, age 95, of Brownwood passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood. Private Family Services for Billy will be held at a later date per his wishes. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Jackie Wayne Roberts, 72, of Brownwood
Jackie Wayne Roberts, age 72, of Brownwood returned to be with his Lord, Jesus Christ, and loved ones in his Heavenly home on Sunday, September 4, 2022. Private Family Services for Jackie will be held at a later date per his request. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Ray Von Bledsoe, 79
Stephenville – Services for Ray Von Bledsoe, 79, retired Santa Fe (BNSF) brakeman, will be held at 10:00 A.M. Friday, September 9, 2022, at Lacy Funeral Home with Pastor Ed Dittfurth officiating. Burial will follow at Green Leaf Cemetery in Brownwood, Texas. Visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M.-...
Pablo Guillermo Adame, 51, of Brownwood
Pablo Guillermo Adame, 51 of Brownwood passed from this life at Abilene, Texas on September 2, 2022. He was born January 28, 1971 in Laredo, Texas to Maria Adame. He resided in Brownwood since 1974. He is survived by his mother, Maria Escobedo Adame, brother, Francisco Escobedo Jr., daughter Paige...
Artist Demonstration Series starts Sept. 13 at Art Center
Don’t miss a rare opportunity to watch and learn from a talented artist at work. Jimmie Hudson will demonstrate painting with watercolors on canvas on Tues. Sept. 13, 6 pm, at the Art Center, 215 Fisk Ave. in Brownwood. This event is free and open to the public. Hudson...
Tulissia Sturges, 31, of Coleman
Tulissia Sturges, age 31, of Coleman, passed from this life on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene with her family by her side. The family will host a time of visitation and reflection from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel.
Semi loaded with wooden pallets overturns
No injuries were reported Friday after a semi carrying wooden pallets overturned near the intersection of FMs 2126 and 2524 (the Access Road and Austin Avenue). The incident occurred at approximately 10 a.m. and members of the Brownwood Fire Department, Brown County Sheriff’s Office and DPS troopers were on site conducting an investigation.
Movie In the Park in City of Early October 8
The City of Early will be holding their annual Movie in the Park on Saturday, October 8th at McDonald Park 101 Park Drive Early, Texas. The event starts at 6:00 PM with games, crafts, popcorn, s’mores and drinks provided by local businesses and non-profits. There will be a costume...
Fundraiser for Sturges Family
UPDATE September 7, 2022 - Tulissia Sturges has passed away, so the donations will help with funeral expenses and medical bills incurred. Our prayers are with her family. There has been an account set up at Santa Anna National Bank for Tressia Slate Sturges and Tulissia Sturges. Tulissia's mom, Tressia is off work . If you would like to donate to their needs, all donations will go to them to help with medical cost, travel, or whatever needs that have accrue or will accrue. If you would like to make a donation you may take it by or mail it to the Santa Anna National Bank, PO Box 668, Santa Anna, Texas 76878, or you may mail it to me at 317 Trinity St, Coleman, Texas 76834 and I will see that it is deposited into the account. When you send your donation to the Bank please make sure you mark you donation for Tressia Sturges and deposit only. We will be sure to keep up with all donations so that Tressia will know who all donated.
Weekly COVID Report – Cases Drop in Brown County
In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 109 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 109 positives this week, 4 were PCR, and 105 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 42 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases.
Lions, Dragons, Bluecats on KOXE/KBWD Friday Night
Football Friday means Brownwood Lion, Bangs Dragon and Coleman Bluecat football on our various broadcast platforms. The Lions are in Burnet to take on the Bulldogs at 7:30. The game can be heard on KOXE 101.3 FM, KOXE.com or the KOXE App. The Pigskin Pick’em Show starts at 6:00 pm,...
Ramon Jose ‘BeBe’ Vasquez, 54, of Santa Anna
Ramon Jose ‘BeBe’ Vasquez, age 54 of Santa Anna, Texas passed to the arms of Jesus on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at his residence in Coleman. Services will be Friday at 11:00 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Laurent Mvondo officiating with services under the direction and care of Henderson Funeral Home Staff. Interment will follow at the Santa Anna Cemetery.
Linda M Spence, 76, of Colbert, OK
Linda M Spence, 76, of Colbert, OK, passed away in the morning hours on September 7, 2022, at Texoma Medical Center, Sherman, TX. Family and Friends are invited to a graveside service at 2:00 pm, September 10, at Eastlawn Memorial Park in Early. There will be no formal visitation prior to the service.
Linda Sue Davenport, 79, of Brady
Linda Sue Davenport, 79 of Brady, passed away September 5, 2022 in Eden, Texas. Visitation will be Thursday, September 8, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Heritage Funeral Home in Brady. A Graveside Service will be Friday, September 9, at 10:00 am at Bethel Cemetery. Survivors include:. Daughter –...
Seal Coat Maintenance Project Continues in Brown, McCulloch, Mills Counties
The Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) contractor will continue seal coat maintenance operations in McCulloch County beginning on Saturday, Sept. 10, weather and other unforeseen delays permitting. Work will begin Saturday on FM 2996 (from US 377 to FM 1121), and US 190 (from US 377 to the San...
