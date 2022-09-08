Divorce Care for Kids (DC4K) is a 13-week program that uses games, crafts, videos, music, puppets, exercise, stories, and activities to help children learn to process the changes in family dynamics. DC4K is designed to give children the tools to develop healthier relationships within their own families and is designed for children ages 5 – 12 with nondenominational biblical teaching. The family structure change doesn’t have to be a recent event. The fall session in Pella begins on Sunday at 6 p.m. at Third Church in Pella and kids are welcome to join any week during a session as well as come back to repeat.

PELLA, IA ・ 9 HOURS AGO