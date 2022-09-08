Read full article on original website
Welcome to Medicare Seminar Returns September 27th in Pella
Crossroads of Pella is bringing back its Welcome to Medicare Seminar this month. Director of Crossroads Jim Hibma says the event will take place on Tuesday, September 27th at 5:30pm in the Pella Community Center Auditorium (2nd floor). All presenters are trained by the State of Iowa Insurance Division and work as Senior Health Insurance Information Program Counselors. The seminar will cover Medicare Parts A&B, Prescription Drug Benefits, Medicare Advantage Plans, Medicare Supplement Insurance, and how to identify fraud, errors, and abuse in the system. Anyone who could benefit from this information should call Crossroads at 628-1212 to sign up by Tuesday, September 20th.
Pella City Council Discusses Repairs to Bos Landen Clubhouse
The Pella City Council discussed repairs to the Bos Landen Conference Center at policy and planning this week. Assistant City Administrator Corey Goodenow says the facility sustained water damage after a frozen pipe burst in early 2020 and has been working with Klingner and Associates to find a solution over the past few years that would fit with insurance beyond emergency repairs already made.
Stanley Ribbon Cutting Set
The Knoxville Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors will hold a ribbon cutting for Stanley’s Service Friday, September 23 at 4 p.m. The business is located at 615 East Main Street in Knoxville. Stanley’s Service, formerly known as Thompson’s Service, is a full-service gas station. Stanley’s Service recently came under new...
Divorce Care for Kids Sessions Start Sunday
Divorce Care for Kids (DC4K) is a 13-week program that uses games, crafts, videos, music, puppets, exercise, stories, and activities to help children learn to process the changes in family dynamics. DC4K is designed to give children the tools to develop healthier relationships within their own families and is designed for children ages 5 – 12 with nondenominational biblical teaching. The family structure change doesn’t have to be a recent event. The fall session in Pella begins on Sunday at 6 p.m. at Third Church in Pella and kids are welcome to join any week during a session as well as come back to repeat.
Indianola YMCA Hosting 9/11 Remembrance Day
The Indianola YMCA is hosting their annual 9/11 Remembrance Day tomorrow, in partnership with the Indianola Fire Department and other Warren County Firefighters. The event will include a presentation of the colors, the singing of the national anthem, and a moment of silence, and various activities throughout the day. The event is a way to honor first responders and their sacrifices made not only on 9/11 but every day. The 9/11 Remembrance Day is on September 11th from 12-2pm at the Indianola YMCA.
Cancer Relay Event Set for Next Week
The Knoxville Cancer Relay team is eager to launch its Sept. 15-16 event to raise money to fight cancer. The ninth annual event begins at 7 p.m. Sept. 15 at Ken Locke Stadium and culminates 24 hours later as the team delivers the ball for Knoxville High’s home football game vs. Fairfield.
Marion County Public Health to Lose Some Services
Several programs provided by Marion County Public Health will soon be administered by another agency. Kim Dorn, Director of Marion County Public Health, tells KNIA/KRLS News, “Changes will be taking place with WIC and Maternal Health. It also includes Child Health and Oral Health. All of these programs will be going to American Home Findings.”
RVTV Hosts Event on Downtown Indianola Square
RVTV was escorted into Indianola Friday morning by the Pride of Indianola Marching Band and other local businesses and organizations, kicking off a party on the square that included a concert, food trucks, games, all leading up to the Indianola vs Pella football game in the evening. The KNIA Big...
New Treatments Available for Diabetes
New treatments for diabetes are being administered locally. Lauryn Verry with the Knoxville Hospital and Clinics shares some information. “We actually just met with some reps last week to learn the latest. To learn about the latest and greatest in a classic medication called GLP1. It’s a non-insulin injectable medication. It’s the new top dog coming out here.”
Knoxville Hires for Police Department and City Hall
The Knoxville City Council approved the hiring of a full-time Records Clerk for the Police Department and a Deputy Clerk for City Hall. Knoxville City Manager Heather Ussery tells KNIA/KRLS News about the hire, “Staff presented to council the need for additional staff in City Hall as well as the Police Department. Seeking from other communities, information the same population as Knoxville, as far as administrative coverage, we have discovered Knoxville is lacking in that.”
Marion County Humane Society Vendor Show is Saturday
The Marion County Humane Society will have its semi – annual vendor show and BBQ tomorrow. The event will run from 10 a.m. -2 p.m., on the Humane Society grounds, 1701 E Pleasant in Knoxville. There will be no admission. Rhonda Douglas one of the board members for the...
Historic Pella Trust to Become Pella Preservation Trust
A local organization dedicated to historic preservation of buildings is undergoing a name change soon. Historic Pella Trust will soon be known as Pella Preservation Trust, according to Board President Ann Summitt and Treasurer Bruce Boertje, with the goal of maintaining the organization’s mission while also avoiding confusion with Pella Historical Society, who have similar, but different goals and functions.
Marion County Public Safety Night
Marion County Public Safety Night will be held Sunday, September 11, from 4pm-6pm. First responders from all over the county as well as the public are invited to attend the memorial for those who fell on September 11, 2001. The event will be located on the Knoxville square. The Marion...
Let’s Talk Pella – Many Hands for Haiti Fundraiser
Many Hands for Haiti Executive Leader Tim Brand previews the Pignon in Pella fundraiser this Saturday. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
Central College’s Engineering Program Earns ABET Accreditation
Central College’s engineering program has received accreditation by the Engineering Accreditation Commission of ABET. “Achieving ABET accreditation of our engineering program is a historic milestone for Central,” says Mary E.M. Strey, vice president for academic affairs and dean of the faculty. “Our talented faculty have worked diligently to...
Indianola HyVee Opens Wahlburgers Tuesday
The Indianola HyVee is opening their new restaurant Wahlburgers on Tuesday, inviting the public to view the new space and try the new menu. The former HyVee Market Grille Express was converted and transitioned to become a casual, counter-service Wahlburgers at HyVee, open seven days a week from 11am to 8pm. The traditional Market Grille breakfast will still be served each morning until 11:00am.
Karon R. (Durham) Dykstra
Memorial Services for Karon R. (Durham) Dykstra, 79, of Pella, formerly of Knoxville, will be held on Monday, September 12th at 10:00am at the Liberty Evangelical Free Church in Pella. Visitation with the family present will be held on Sunday from 4:00-8:00pm at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Pella Community Bible Study or Liberty Evangelical Free Church. Van Dyk-Duven Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Melinda (Mindy) Rae Franklin Wood Bottorff
Memorial Service for Melinda (Mindy) Rae Franklin Wood Bottorff, age 62 of Clinton, MO, formerly of Knoxville Iowa will take place at the Coal Ridge Church on Sept. 18, 2022 at 1 PM. Private family burial will take place at the Coal Ridge Cemetery after the service. Memorial donations in Mindy’s name may be made to the Coal Ridge Church or to a charity of your choice is appreciated.
Traffic Study in Indianola Did Not Warrant Stop Sign
The Indianola City Council received a report on a traffic study conducted regarding the corner of E Iowa Ave and N 9th St at their meeting Tuesday, which determined a 4-way stop sign did not meet the standards required to put the stop in place. City Manager Ben Reeves tells KNIA News the study determined that following federal standards, the stop sign could potentially cause more harm than safety.
Gas Leak Forces Evacuations in Downtown Knoxville
Road construction crews working near Wells Fargo on the square in Knoxville hit a three inch gas line yesterday, leading to the surrounding buildings being evacuated by emergency services. Knoxville Fire and Rescue, the Knoxville Police Department, Marion County Emergency Management, and Alliant Energy were all on scene.
