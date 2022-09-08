Read full article on original website
Voice of America
Mozambique Struggling to Contain Violence in Troubled Northern Regions
Maputo, Mozambique — Mozambique’s president said Islamist militants in the country’s northern Nampula province have killed six people, all by beheading, and abducted three others. The Islamist militant movement in northern Mozambique is spreading to new territory despite efforts by government and regional forces to contain it.
BBC
Deadly attack targets Somalia food convoy
At least 20 people, including women and children, have been killed and food aid destroyed after militants attacked several vehicles in Somalia's central Hiiraan region. "They put a bomb while people were in the car and blew it up," the region's governor told the BBC Somali service. Islamist militant group...
CARS・
At least six Mozambicans beheaded, Italian nun shot dead by insurgents
MAPUTO (Reuters) -At least six people were beheaded and an Italian nun killed on Tuesday by Islamic State-linked insurgents in Mozambique’s Nampula province, authorities said on Wednesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pakistan floods: before-and-after images show extent of devastation
New satellite images show the extent of the devastation caused by catastrophic flooding and rains in Pakistan. The images, from Planet Labs and Maxar, show swaths of green fields, villages and buildings before monsoonal rains and flooding began lashing the country in June. Satellite images reveal the same areas months...
Urgent aid appeal launched as satellite images show a third of Pakistan underwater
Humanitarian workers expect conditions to worsen as monsoon rains continue and say millions face a terrible winter
Horror Pic From Space Shows How Pakistan Lake Drowned Hundreds of Villages
Breaching of Lake Manchar, Pakistan's biggest lake, has affected around 135,000 people as officials desperately tackle catastrophic flooding.
Shamima Begum ‘smuggled into Syria for Islamic State by Canadian spy’
Canada and UK accused of covering up involvement of double agent in British teenager’s recruitment for IS
Israel admits there is 'a high possibility' that one of their soldiers shot dead US-Palestinian Al Jazeera reporter
The Israeli army conceded for the first time Monday that it was likely Palestinian-American reporter Shireen Abu Akleh was shot dead by an Israeli soldier who mistook her for a militant. 'There is a high possibility that Ms Abu Akleh was accidentally hit by IDF (Israel Defense Forces) gunfire that...
Police chief quit after abuse by British colonial troops in Kenya covered up
A former police commissioner resigned after attempts to expose rape and torture by British colonial forces in Kenya during the Mau Mau uprising were covered up, a documentary shows. During the 1950s, Britain fought a war in Kenya against the Mau Mau, a movement that fought for independence from colonial...
South Africa sends cheetahs to India, Mozambique to grow dwindling population
South Africa is flying cheetahs to Mozambique and India in an effort to reintroduce the spotted cats in regions where their population has dwindled. Indian officials say the move will aid global cheetah conservation efforts since their range across parts of Africa is limited.Sept. 8, 2022.
Kenya's Odinga still says he won election, but will respect court ruling
NAIROBI, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga, who is contesting his loss in this month's presidential election in the Supreme Court, said he will respect the court's ruling - but still believes he won.
Israeli army says a soldier likely killed a Palestinian-American journalist
The Israeli army said there was a "high possibility" that a soldier killed Shireen Abu Akleh in May, as it announced the results of its internal investigation. But it said the shooting was accidental.
americanmilitarynews.com
Afghanistan floods, quakes kill over 1,500 people in 2 months
At least 1,570 people have been killed and almost 6,000 injured in floods and earthquakes that have struck Afghanistan in the last two months, according to a Taliban official. The natural disasters have caused damage estimated at $2 billion to infrastructure and property, Suhail Shaheen, a senior Taliban official, said Saturday on WhatsApp.
Pakistan floods: U.N. chief Antonio Guterres asks countries for billions in aid
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday said the international community owes it to Pakistan to contribute billions of dollars to help the Middle Eastern nation recover from this summer's deadly monsoon floods. Guterres made the remarks during a trip to Islamabad, where he met with...
Kenyan pastoralists helpless as cows die in unending drought
TAKABA, Kenya, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Kenyan pastoralists are losing their herds as the Horn of Africa's worst drought in 40 years leaves pasture desiccated and cows with nothing to eat.
Famine at Somalia's door
The United Nations put out a dire warning earlier this week: famine is "at the door in Somalia." Driving the news: Famine is expected in parts of southern Somalia between October and December unless urgent assistance gets to those most in need, the UN said. Humanitarian groups are urging the international community to act now, saying waiting for a formal famine declaration will be too late.
Famine is coming to East Africa
More than 7 million people in Somalia are in dire need of food assistance. And the UN has warned that famine there is “at the door." East Africa has had four straight failed rainy seasons, for the first time in more than half a century. That, combined with rising food prices exacerbated by the war in Ukraine, are endangering an estimated 20 million people in the Horn of Africa region.
UN chief appeals to world to help badly flood-hit Pakistan
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed to the world to help Pakistan after arriving in the country Friday to see damage from the record floods that have killed hundreds and left more than half a million people homeless and living in tents under the open sky.His trip comes less than two weeks after Guterres appealed for $160 million in emergency funding to help those affected by the monsoon rains and floods that have caused at least $10 billion in damages and 1,391 deaths. “I have arrived in Pakistan to express my deep solidarity with the Pakistani people after the devastating...
Aid halted to Ethiopia's Tigray, UN says, as fighting escalates
Renewed clashes in northern Ethiopia have forced desperately needed aid deliveries to a halt in war-torn Tigray, the United Nations said, as fighting escalated Thursday between Tigrayan rebels and pro-government forces. A diplomatic source and a foreign source, who spoke to AFP on condition of anonymity, said fighting had intensified along Tigray's northern border, with pro-government forces and troops from neighbouring Eritrea -- which backed Ethiopia's army in the early stages of the war -- targeting rebel positions.
