Africa

Voice of America

Mozambique Struggling to Contain Violence in Troubled Northern Regions

Maputo, Mozambique — Mozambique’s president said Islamist militants in the country’s northern Nampula province have killed six people, all by beheading, and abducted three others. The Islamist militant movement in northern Mozambique is spreading to new territory despite efforts by government and regional forces to contain it.
BBC

Deadly attack targets Somalia food convoy

At least 20 people, including women and children, have been killed and food aid destroyed after militants attacked several vehicles in Somalia's central Hiiraan region. "They put a bomb while people were in the car and blew it up," the region's governor told the BBC Somali service. Islamist militant group...
americanmilitarynews.com

Afghanistan floods, quakes kill over 1,500 people in 2 months

At least 1,570 people have been killed and almost 6,000 injured in floods and earthquakes that have struck Afghanistan in the last two months, according to a Taliban official. The natural disasters have caused damage estimated at $2 billion to infrastructure and property, Suhail Shaheen, a senior Taliban official, said Saturday on WhatsApp.
Axios

Famine at Somalia's door

The United Nations put out a dire warning earlier this week: famine is "at the door in Somalia." Driving the news: Famine is expected in parts of southern Somalia between October and December unless urgent assistance gets to those most in need, the UN said. Humanitarian groups are urging the international community to act now, saying waiting for a formal famine declaration will be too late.
Axios

Famine is coming to East Africa

More than 7 million people in Somalia are in dire need of food assistance. And the UN has warned that famine there is “at the door." East Africa has had four straight failed rainy seasons, for the first time in more than half a century. That, combined with rising food prices exacerbated by the war in Ukraine, are endangering an estimated 20 million people in the Horn of Africa region.
The Independent

UN chief appeals to world to help badly flood-hit Pakistan

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed to the world to help Pakistan after arriving in the country Friday to see damage from the record floods that have killed hundreds and left more than half a million people homeless and living in tents under the open sky.His trip comes less than two weeks after Guterres appealed for $160 million in emergency funding to help those affected by the monsoon rains and floods that have caused at least $10 billion in damages and 1,391 deaths. “I have arrived in Pakistan to express my deep solidarity with the Pakistani people after the devastating...
AFP

Aid halted to Ethiopia's Tigray, UN says, as fighting escalates

Renewed clashes in northern Ethiopia have forced desperately needed aid deliveries to a halt in war-torn Tigray, the United Nations said, as fighting escalated Thursday between Tigrayan rebels and pro-government forces. A diplomatic source and a foreign source, who spoke to AFP on condition of anonymity, said fighting had intensified along Tigray's northern border, with pro-government forces and troops from neighbouring Eritrea -- which backed Ethiopia's army in the early stages of the war -- targeting rebel positions.
TheGrio.com

TheGrio.com

