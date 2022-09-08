U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed to the world to help Pakistan after arriving in the country Friday to see damage from the record floods that have killed hundreds and left more than half a million people homeless and living in tents under the open sky.His trip comes less than two weeks after Guterres appealed for $160 million in emergency funding to help those affected by the monsoon rains and floods that have caused at least $10 billion in damages and 1,391 deaths. “I have arrived in Pakistan to express my deep solidarity with the Pakistani people after the devastating...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO