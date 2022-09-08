ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Verge

Apple drops the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 11 from its lineup

While Apple’s September 7th “Far Out” event brought us the new iPhone 14, it also spelled the end for some earlier models. From now on, Apple will only sell 5G-capable phones: the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 12, and the second-generation iPhone SE (2022).
CELL PHONES
CNET

Now Isn't the Time to Buy a New iPhone: Wait Until Apple's September Event

Unless you absolutely need a new iPhone right now, you should wait a few weeks, as Apple is likely to reveal its rumored iPhone 14 lineup at its upcoming Sept. 7 event. Even if you have no interest in the newest iPhone, that reveal will also bring price cuts across Apple's phone lineup, meaning a little patience could save you some cash.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Apple introduces iPhone 14 & iPhone 14 Plus — with satellite connectivity

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple used its Wednesday special event to unveil the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, updates to its flagship smartphone that cuts out the mini model in favor of something bigger.
CELL PHONES
CNET

New Apple iPhone Release: When Will the iPhone 14 Go on Sale?

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. We're likely only a few days away from learning all the details of the official release of the next iPhone. The iPhone 14, including Pro, Max and Pro Max versions, is expected to launch at Apple's "Far Out" event on Sept. 7. If you're thinking about buying a new iPhone, you'll likely want to wait to get the official new details on the iPhone 14 -- but when exactly will it be released?
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNET

iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: Everything Apple May Change in 2022

Apple's annual iPhone event is likely right around the corner, which means the iPhone 14 could be released in less than a month. Recent reports put the announcement date as early as Sept. 7, and Sept. 16 is the date CNET expects the new iPhone to go on sale. But of course, nothing is official just yet.
CELL PHONES
CNBC

Apple raises the price of the iPhone 14 in international markets

Apple maintained the price of its iPhone 14 versus the iPhone 13 in the U.S., but in overseas markets including the U.K. and Japan, the tech giant hiked the price of its flagship smartphone. Interestingly, Apple kept the price the same in China, CNBC's Arjun Kharpal reports.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Apple iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: How Will the 2022 iPhone Stack up on Price, Design and Features?

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple will likely reveal all the details of its new iPhone 14 product line at the company's "Far Out" event this week, and signs point to a Sept. 16 release date for iPhone 14. In the absence of official news, however, industry rumors about iPhone 14 have provided insight into the design, features and price for the imminent new iPhone from Apple and how it might compare with its current flagship model, iPhone 13.
CELL PHONES
CNET

iOS 16 Launches Soon: Is Your iPhone Compatible With Apple's New OS?

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple has officially launched the iPhone 14 today at its "Far Out" event -- and here's everything the tech giant announced at its annual fall media wingding. The new phone will undoubtedly come with Apple's fresh iOS 16 software upgrade already installed. Following Apple's yearly cycle, iOS 16 for compatible iPhones will be released on Sept. 12.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Apple iPhone 14: Best pre-order deals on the pro, max and plus handsets in the UK

It’s smartphone season, and Apple has just unveiled the new iPhone 14, iPhone 14 plus, iPhone 14 pro and iPhone 14 pro max to its lineup at the company’s Far Out Apple event, and pre-orders for all four iPhones have just gone live.The handsets will officially ship on 16 September for the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 pro and iPhone 14 pro max, and 7 October for the iPhone 14 plus, but you can pre-order them now. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 plus look to be fairly iterative updates, with the main upgrades in design, specs and camera being reserved for the iPhone 14 pro series. The...
CELL PHONES
CNBC

Apple's biggest iPhone surprise: No U.S. price hikes

Apple held its annual iPhone launch event on Wednesday. The biggest surprise in the new models this year is that the company didn't raise U.S. prices despite inflation and supply chain challenges. During Apple's annual iPhone launch event on Wednesday, the company revealed devices with better displays, cameras, a satellite...
BUSINESS
protocol.com

Sony's PS5 price increase marks the end of an era

Hello and welcome to Protocol Entertainment, your guide to the business of the gaming and media industries. This Friday, we’re discussing Sony’s bombshell news yesterday that it’s raising the price of its PlayStation 5 in most markets to combat inflation and other economic pressures. Also: what to read, watch and play this weekend.
VIDEO GAMES
Apple Insider

Apple will increase feature gap in the iPhone 15, says Kuo

As Apple prepares to take preorders for the iPhone 14 range, Kuo has figures from the industry about what proportion of the different models Apple is ordering from its manufacturers. Based partly on that, he's also extrapolated what he believes is a trend to differentiate models that will become clearer with the iPhone 15.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Verizon's New One Unlimited For iPhone Plan Swaps Apple One For The Disney Bundle

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple fans on Verizon who would prefer an Apple One subscription as a perk now have a new option: the One Unlimited for iPhone plan. On Wednesday, ahead of Apple's "Far Out" event, the wireless carrier's website revealed that Verizon is adding a new plan to its lineup to cater to people with iPhones.
CELL PHONES
PC Magazine

Qualcomm Introduces Snapdragon 6 and 4 Gen 1 Mobile Platforms

Qualcomm today introduced its latest entries in the Snapdragon 6 and Snapdragon 4 series of mobile system-on-a-chip (SoC). They are called Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 4 Gen 1, respectively, and both new SoCs hold the promise of more performance and features for entry-level and midrange devices. We also won't be kept waiting too long to see them used in devices.
CELL PHONES

