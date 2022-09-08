Read full article on original website
The Verge
Apple drops the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 11 from its lineup
While Apple’s September 7th “Far Out” event brought us the new iPhone 14, it also spelled the end for some earlier models. From now on, Apple will only sell 5G-capable phones: the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 12, and the second-generation iPhone SE (2022).
CNET
Now Isn't the Time to Buy a New iPhone: Wait Until Apple's September Event
Unless you absolutely need a new iPhone right now, you should wait a few weeks, as Apple is likely to reveal its rumored iPhone 14 lineup at its upcoming Sept. 7 event. Even if you have no interest in the newest iPhone, that reveal will also bring price cuts across Apple's phone lineup, meaning a little patience could save you some cash.
Apple Insider
Apple introduces iPhone 14 & iPhone 14 Plus — with satellite connectivity
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple used its Wednesday special event to unveil the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, updates to its flagship smartphone that cuts out the mini model in favor of something bigger.
CNET
New Apple iPhone Release: When Will the iPhone 14 Go on Sale?
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. We're likely only a few days away from learning all the details of the official release of the next iPhone. The iPhone 14, including Pro, Max and Pro Max versions, is expected to launch at Apple's "Far Out" event on Sept. 7. If you're thinking about buying a new iPhone, you'll likely want to wait to get the official new details on the iPhone 14 -- but when exactly will it be released?
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNET
iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: Everything Apple May Change in 2022
Apple's annual iPhone event is likely right around the corner, which means the iPhone 14 could be released in less than a month. Recent reports put the announcement date as early as Sept. 7, and Sept. 16 is the date CNET expects the new iPhone to go on sale. But of course, nothing is official just yet.
Phone Arena
The iPhone 14 Pro Max price increase explained by ultrawide camera specs leak
Apart from the main iPhone 14 Pro camera sensor, Apple is expected to upgrade the ultrawide camera of the Pro models, advises reputed analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, and this time around he gives the exact specifications. We've heard from other sources that the ultrawide cameras of the iPhone 14 Pro and...
Elon Musk Hints At Potential Apple-SpaceX Partnership For iPhone 14 Satellite Feature
Tesla Inc TSLA and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said he’s had some “promising conversations” with Apple Inc AAPL over Starlink connectivity. What Happened: The billionaire entrepreneur said on Twitter Thursday that the iPhone team is obviously “super smart.”. “For sure, closing link from space to phone...
CNBC
Apple raises the price of the iPhone 14 in international markets
Apple maintained the price of its iPhone 14 versus the iPhone 13 in the U.S., but in overseas markets including the U.K. and Japan, the tech giant hiked the price of its flagship smartphone. Interestingly, Apple kept the price the same in China, CNBC's Arjun Kharpal reports.
CNET
Apple iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: How Will the 2022 iPhone Stack up on Price, Design and Features?
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple will likely reveal all the details of its new iPhone 14 product line at the company's "Far Out" event this week, and signs point to a Sept. 16 release date for iPhone 14. In the absence of official news, however, industry rumors about iPhone 14 have provided insight into the design, features and price for the imminent new iPhone from Apple and how it might compare with its current flagship model, iPhone 13.
CNET
iOS 16 Launches Soon: Is Your iPhone Compatible With Apple's New OS?
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple has officially launched the iPhone 14 today at its "Far Out" event -- and here's everything the tech giant announced at its annual fall media wingding. The new phone will undoubtedly come with Apple's fresh iOS 16 software upgrade already installed. Following Apple's yearly cycle, iOS 16 for compatible iPhones will be released on Sept. 12.
T-Mobile tempts Apple iPhone owners to switch using an app
You may think switching your phone to a new carrier is a huge hassle. Do you need to visit a store to change your account? Will you need to deal with tiny SIM cards? How will your old carrier react?. T-Mobile has come up with a devilish plot (opens in...
Apple iPhone 14: Best pre-order deals on the pro, max and plus handsets in the UK
It’s smartphone season, and Apple has just unveiled the new iPhone 14, iPhone 14 plus, iPhone 14 pro and iPhone 14 pro max to its lineup at the company’s Far Out Apple event, and pre-orders for all four iPhones have just gone live.The handsets will officially ship on 16 September for the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 pro and iPhone 14 pro max, and 7 October for the iPhone 14 plus, but you can pre-order them now. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 plus look to be fairly iterative updates, with the main upgrades in design, specs and camera being reserved for the iPhone 14 pro series. The...
Apple kills SIM card with eSIM-only iPhone 14 in the US
During its “Far Out” event, Apple announced its killing the SIM tray for eSIM-only iPhone 14 models. It’s been rumored for a while that Apple would eventually do that, and now this becomes a reality – at least in the United States. During the keynote, Apple...
CNBC
Apple's biggest iPhone surprise: No U.S. price hikes
Apple held its annual iPhone launch event on Wednesday. The biggest surprise in the new models this year is that the company didn't raise U.S. prices despite inflation and supply chain challenges. During Apple's annual iPhone launch event on Wednesday, the company revealed devices with better displays, cameras, a satellite...
protocol.com
Apple Insider
Apple will increase feature gap in the iPhone 15, says Kuo
As Apple prepares to take preorders for the iPhone 14 range, Kuo has figures from the industry about what proportion of the different models Apple is ordering from its manufacturers. Based partly on that, he's also extrapolated what he believes is a trend to differentiate models that will become clearer with the iPhone 15.
CNET
Verizon's New One Unlimited For iPhone Plan Swaps Apple One For The Disney Bundle
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple fans on Verizon who would prefer an Apple One subscription as a perk now have a new option: the One Unlimited for iPhone plan. On Wednesday, ahead of Apple's "Far Out" event, the wireless carrier's website revealed that Verizon is adding a new plan to its lineup to cater to people with iPhones.
PC Magazine
Qualcomm Introduces Snapdragon 6 and 4 Gen 1 Mobile Platforms
Qualcomm today introduced its latest entries in the Snapdragon 6 and Snapdragon 4 series of mobile system-on-a-chip (SoC). They are called Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 4 Gen 1, respectively, and both new SoCs hold the promise of more performance and features for entry-level and midrange devices. We also won't be kept waiting too long to see them used in devices.
Phone Arena
Besides a free iPhone 14 offer, Verizon rolls out exclusive One Unlimited for iPhone data plan
While AT&T and T-Mobile announced free iPhone 14 Pro deal with trade-ins and plan subscriptions, Verizon offers it only for switchers and kept its usual $800 trade-in offer than only nets you free iPhone 14. It, however, celebrated the iPhone 14 announcement in unorthodox manner by unveiling a dedicated iPhone data plan.
9to5Mac
AT&T will require iPhone 14 for its best 5G service despite prior pledge
AT&T is about to make several 5G smartphone owners angry as the company says “older devices” won’t support its newer 3.45Ghz midband 5G. With that, only iPhone 14 owners and some other 5G phone customers will be able to take advantage of this new band. As reported...
