Fact or Fiction: Multiple touchdowns for Adrian Martinez versus Missouri

Kansas State running back Christopher “Deuce” Vaughn II is used to being overlooked. Vaughn’s 5-foot-6 frame scared college recruiters who questioned his top-end speed and ability to handle the physicality of college football. He was a small fish in a talent-rich pond. Despite growing up within a half-hour drive of the University of Texas, Vaughn never received an offer from the Longhorns, let alone much of a look.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO