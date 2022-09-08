Employee shoots co-worker in fight at 'Real Housewives' star Kandi Burruss' restaurant, police say

Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Arrest made in deadly South Fulton convenience store robbery
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - South Fulton police have announced an arrest in the murder of a popular store clerk as the search continues for a second suspect. Investigators are looking for Antwan Warthen in connection with the case. SFPD Lt. Ebony Bullock told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes police arrested Warthen's...
fox5atlanta.com
South Fulton police search for armed home invasion suspects: ‘It's the sign of the times’
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - A camera provided investigators with a clue after a home invasion in the 200 block of Woodmill Way in South Fulton. Police released a grainy picture that they say shows the getaway car. "In the 3.5 years that I have been here, I've never heard of...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Fentanyl pills, heroin seized during search of South Fulton Home
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - South Fulton police say they've seized thousands of pills, and hundreds of grams of methamphetamine, heroin, and cocaine during a search of a home. Officials say on Sept. 2, South Fulton Narcotics and Gang Units, South Metro SWAT, and Homeland Security agents executed a search warrant at a home off of Stonewall Tell Road.
wpsdlocal6.com
Motion to amend bond denied for man accused of intentionally causing deadly I-24 crash
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A motion to amend the bond amount for a Missouri man charged with murder in a crash that claimed his wife's life in McCracken County, Kentucky, was denied Tuesday. The man, Jared King of Salem, Missouri, was charged with murder in May after investigators say...
thunderboltradio.com
South Fulton man facing drug charge
A South Fulton man is in the Obion County Jail on a drug charge. Forty-five-year-old Mason T. Arnold was arrested Saturday following an undercover drug investigation in which Arnold delivered six ounces of methamphetamine to a predetermined location. Arnold is charged with Possession of Schedule II Drug with Intent to...
westkentuckystar.com
Hickman juvenile charged after threat posted on social media
A Hickman County juvenile was charged on Tuesday in connection to a school threat posted on social media. Hickman County school administrators contacted state police after learning of a social media post allegedly written by a student, that included disturbing statements directed toward the school and staff. Authorities said a...
kbsi23.com
Traffic stop in Paducah turns into drug, handgun bust for convicted felon
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A man faces several charges after a traffic stop for excessive window tint led to a drug bust. Gary Dean Lynn, 27, of Fountain Avenue, was arrested on charges of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (second offense), trafficking in marijuana (less than five pounds, second or greater offense), and possession of drug paraphernalia.
radionwtn.com
Driver In Critical Condition After One-Car Wreck
Henry, Tenn.–A driver is in critical condition after a one-vehicle wreck this afternoon near Henry. The man, who hasn’t been identified, was airlifted to the Vanderbilt Medical Center trauma center and Henry Volunteer Fire Department officials said he is in critical condition. Henry firefighters, along with the Henry...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 09/06/22 – 09/07/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/06/22 and 7 a.m. on 09/07/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
kbsi23.com
Preschool bus involved in crash in Murray
MURRAY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Murray preschool bus was in a crash Thursday morning. Two employees and one student were on the bus, according to Coy D. Samons, Superintendent for the Murray Independent School District. It happened about 7:25 a.m. at Kirkwood and 16th Street. There are no serious...
KFVS12
Paducah police investigating recent thefts from vehicles
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are investigating recent thefts from vehicles in the city. According to Paducah police, they have responded to numerous reports of thefts from vehicles over the past two days. The thefts have been scattered in the northern and western parts of the city. They say the...
wpsdlocal6.com
Woman sentenced to 15 years for manslaughter of Almo, Kentucky, man
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — A woman accused of killing a man in Calloway County, Kentucky, last year was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter. Cheryl Fogle pleaded guilty to the manslaughter charge in July. The 47-year-old woman was originally charged with murder...
radionwtn.com
Victim Of Sunday Collision In Paris Identified
Paris, Tenn.–The victim of Sunday’s fatal crash in Paris has been identified. Al Billings, age 85, of Puryear, apparently suffered a medical emergency before the collision around 2:25 a.m. Sunday morning. According to the Paris Police report, Billings was northbound on Tyson Ave. when he collided with the...
wpsdlocal6.com
60th annual banana festival kicking off in Fulton and South Fulton
FULTON, KY — A banana eating contests, a bake-off, a parade, a doggy pageant, and even a 1-ton banana pudding — find all of this and more at the 60th annual banana festival in Fulton, KY. The week-long festival runs from September 9 - 17 in Fulton, KY...
clarksvillenow.com
Mom carries on son’s ‘Captain Spectrum’ anti-bullying legacy after his death at school
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Crystal Miller had her son for just a few short years. But in that time, Christopher Ryan Miller made an impact not only on his mother, but on everyone he met. Crystal said her son, who was diagnosed with autism at about age 7,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky Cancer Program hosting free skin-cancer screening at Mercy Health
PADUCAH — According to the Skin Care Foundation, one in five Americans will develop skin cancer in the course of their lifetime. Skin cancer is highly treatable when detected early, according to the American Academy of Dermatology, and that's why it's important to get screened. Thanks to a partnership...
Press Release: Obion County Schools’ Director of Schools and Board Members Take Stand Against State’s New Retention Law
Obion County, TN- At the monthly Board Meeting on 9/6/2022, the Obion County Board of Education took a stand in opposition to the 3rd Grade Retention Law that went into effect this school year. The Board strongly feels that retention decisions are best made locally by the teachers, administrators, and parents who know their students.
