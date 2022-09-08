Read full article on original website
Hilarious little girl gives too much information when postman asks where mum is
It's no secret that kids have no filter, as this mum discovered when her daughter gave the postman too much information about where she was. Lauren Chloe Edney, 24, saw the hilarious incident unfold thanks to her door cam, which captured the moment her three-year-old daughter Emily answered the postman.
KIDS・
Our noisy neighbours make our life a living hell – cops have told us to just buy earplugs but the stress could kill us
AN elderly couple were told to move house or buy ear plugs when they reported their noisy neighbour to the police. John Taylor, 74, and wife Hilary, 80, say their lives have been made a "living hell" and fear the stress could kill them both. Mr Taylor, who has suffered...
Horror as baby is snatched from supermarket trolley after mum turns her back for ten seconds
A horrified mum has shared the CCTV footage of the moment her baby girl was lifted from her supermarket trolley after turning her back for a second to pick up some groceries. Danielle Wolff had been food shopping with her eight-month-old daughter at a Spar store in Alberton, South Africa, when an employee took her child from the trolley and walked off.
What IS that? Drivers are baffled by hi-tech device popping up on the roads of an Australian state
A new hi-tech device hanging over roads across Australia has left many drivers confused - but for anyone that's received a fine for using their phone while driving, the camera is all-too familiar. The mobile phone detection cameras, found across NSW, are used to target drivers illegally using their devices...
IN THIS ARTICLE
msn.com
Dog's Reaction to Dealing With the Grandkids for 4 Days Straight Is So Spot-On
No matter how energetic your dog is, spending time with a group of kids can totally tucker them out. No one knows this better than Jango, a dog on TikTok who was caught absolutely wiped after spending a day with his owner's grandkids. No judgement here, Jango! We've all been there.
PETS・
Doorbell Camera Captures Shocking Moment Lightning Strikes New Home
More than 36,000 lightning strikes were reported across the U.K. within a 12-hour period on Sunday, The Guardian reported.
Unusual markings scrawled on homes in Australia uncover a 'secret code used by burglars'
A homeowner has uncovered a 'secret code used by burglars' after mysterious black markings were found scrawled on homes in an Australian neighbourhood. An Adelaide resident raised the alarm after they noticed two types of markings, which 'appeared overnight' in three different areas of their property - the fence, gutter pipe and rear entrance of their home.
