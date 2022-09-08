ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianola, IA

KCRG.com

Former Iowa police officer charged with theft and fraud

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is reaching out to anyone who has had financial dealings with an Indianola man in an attempt to identify additional victims. 42-year-old Chad Koch was previously a certified police officer who worked in multiple jurisdictions around the Central Iowa...
POLK COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Former police officer arrested in Polk County fraud investigation

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Safety released a statement on Friday saying an arrest has been made in an ongoing fraud investigation. Chad Koch, 42, of Indianola, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with two counts of first-degree theft and two counts of fraudulent practices.
POLK COUNTY, IA
theperrynews.com

Adel Police Report August 29-September 5

An officer responded to an attempted burglary report in the 800 block of Main Street. An officer responded to a counterfeit report in the 300 block of Nile Kinnick Drive S. Lloyd Carl Smith, 42, of 118 S. 13th St., Adel, was arrested for assault, harassment and criminal mischief. August...
ADEL, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police Report

(Creston) Creston Police arrested 24-year-old Aristides Esau Perdomo, of Des Moines, for violating a No Contact Protective Order. Perdomo was taken to Union County Jail, where he posted the $300.00 bond.
CRESTON, IA
ottumwaradio.com

SE Iowa Man Seriously Injured after Pair of Accidents in Appanoose County

The Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office says a man was in a two-car accident, left the scene, and was involved in a rollover accident minutes later. According to officials, a 911 call was received Thursday at 3:01 PM concerning a hit-and-run accident on Highway 5. The caller said a vehicle continued traveling southbound on the highway after the wreck.
APPANOOSE COUNTY, IA
iheart.com

Polk County Sheriff's Office Investigating Theft From Porch

(Polk County, IA) -- The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating a porch pirate case. A woman was seen taking a package from the porch of a home in the 7100 block of NE 56th Street, near Bondurant around 9 a.m. September 8th. The woman was seen driving a light colored, two toned Chevy Blazer with a luggage rack.
POLK COUNTY, IA
kniakrls.com

Lehman is Charged in Stabbing Incident

James Alan Lehman, 45, of Knoxville was charged with Willful Injury Causing Bodily Injury for an incident occurring September 5, 2022 in the area of the BP Car Wash. Officers discovered a 21-year-old male had suffered a hand wound from an attacker who used a knife. Witnesses told police the victim was unarmed.
KNOXVILLE, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Marshalltown man alleges police shot him with a Taser after traffic violations

A Marshalltown man is suing the city, alleging a police officer zapped him with a stun gun without cause. Elder Soto Tejada is suing the city, Police Officer Ryan Dehl and Police Chief Michael W. Tupper in U.S. District Court. According to Soto Tejada’s lawsuit, he was driving home on March 21, 2022, when Dehl, […] The post Marshalltown man alleges police shot him with a Taser after traffic violations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
ktvo.com

Southeast Iowa man in critical condition following rollover crash

APPANOOSE COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was airlifted to a hospital in Des Moines, after police received a call regarding a hit and run accident, near Cincinnati Thursday. According to a press release from the Appanoose County Sherriff’s office, around 3 p.m. Thursday, the Appanoose County Law...
APPANOOSE COUNTY, IA
iheart.com

Ankeny Police Working to Identify Theft Suspects

(Ankeny, IA) -- Ankeny Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a two theft suspects. Police say the two are suspected of robbing a local retailer and were caught on surveillance video. Anyone with information is asked to contact Ankeny Police at 515-289-5265 or by email at cwebster@ankenyiowa.gov. Ankeny Police ask anyone with information to reference case number 22-001741.
ANKENY, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines teen who stabbed alleged rapist awaits sentencing

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Pieper Lewis, a 17-year-old who pled guilty to killing a man she alleges raped her, was supposed to receive her sentencing on Wednesday. But after a long day in the courtroom, the judge decided to continue the hearing on Sept. 13. Lewis pled guilty to...
DES MOINES, IA
kwbg.com

Ames Couple Injured in Wednesday Accident

BOONE, Iowa—Boone County Authorities have provided updated information on the Wednesday accident that occurred east of Boone at “T” Avenue and 190th Street. The call to the Communications Center was received at 12:06 p.m. of a collision involving a semi and an SUV. The driver of the SUV has been identified as 78-year-old Richard Webb of Ames, Iowa. The report indicates that Webb was traveling west, disobeyed the stop sign and began crossing Highway 17. The semi and trailer were operated by 27-year-old Coyce Carlson of Stratford, Iowa and was headed north on Highway 17. The collision occurred in the intersection and came to a rest in the west ditch with the semi rolling onto it’s side. The report says the semi was loaded with silage. Webb and his passenger, 77-year-old Phyllis Webb were transported hospitals, one by air ambulance the second by ground ambulance. Information on where they were hospitalized or condition are not available. Carlson was apparently uninjured in the accident. Highway 17 was closed down for several hours while the site was cleaned up.
AMES, IA

