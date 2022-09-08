ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Good Morning CaneSport 9.8.22

By CaneSport.com Staff
On3.com
 2 days ago
Good Morning CaneSport! (Photo by Gary Ferman)

WHAT’S UP TODAY

First up this morning in your Miami Hurricanes news?

We have your Tyrique Stevenson blog, with the CB reflecting on the game last weekend and what he thinks the defense needs to do this weekend to take the next step forward.

We also have U Bet CaneSport, with Lee Sterling joining Gary Ferman to break down the Miami-Southern Miss betting odds and other top games this weekend.

And we have a recruiting update on four-star IMG safety Jordan Pride and where he stands with his Miami recruitment.

From yesterday? Well, there were updates with Mario Cristobal and QB Jake Garcia you don’t want to miss as well as our weekly tracking the commits update with stats and highlights from the Miami commitments’ games.

Plus we had the Lamar Thomas Show, and you can still tune in and watch that. There also was a feature on Frank Gore, Jr., in which we talked with legendary Hurricanes RB Frank Gore as well as Gore, Jr. as dad will be in the stands watching his son play against Miami. That’s a very interesting dynamic heading into Saturday.

And, as always, stay tuned today for any news that may come up.

TODAY’S MIAMI HURRICANES TOP HEADLINES

MESSAGE BOARD POST OF THE DAY

Is Thaddius Franklin Jr. The Hidden Gem For This Offense? … Posted by advarkas

I know – it was Bethune.

I know – he had good games against a lot of garbage last year.

But man I love his battering ram body being physical against defenses, I love that he is healthier than some of these other guys and performs well even against poorer defenses when given his opportunity, and I love his career 7.7 yards per rushing attempt and 4 TDs in limited action.

Rooster is going to need someone to help do some serious heavy lifting in the run game with Clemson, A&M, Pitt, and a few good defenses on the schedule.

And I expect Parrish to get some reps too. We can’t just dismiss the performance as it was against Bethune – we expect guys to play well against poor competition, and that’s what

Franklin and Parrish did.

But I like having a battering ram running back on this roster who can get yards. More of Franklin in the Southern Miss game, so we can really see whether he will be a feature back heading into A&M.

Thoughts…?

MIAMI HURRICANES QUOTE OF THE DAY

“I want Miami to win but I want my son have a good game, but oh man. I’ll be good either way. I just want him to go out there and have a good game. I don’t care which way it goes, I want him to have fun.”

Cane great Frank Gore, looking ahead to watching his son play against Miami this weekend

