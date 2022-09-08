ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Troopers search for 2 hit-and-run drivers after pedestrian run over by 3 vehicles

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DQLjo_0hmmSAqO00

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers in Orange County said they are looking for two hit-and-run drivers after a pedestrian was hit and killed early Thursday.

The deadly incident happened at around 2:27 a.m. near the intersection of South Orange Blossom Trail near Premier Row.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The crash had southbound lanes shut down as troopers investigate.

Troopers said three different drivers hit a pedestrian who was crossing the street, but not in a marked crosswalk.

Troopers said the driver, in an unknown vehicle, hit the pedestrian and fled the scene.

A second driver hit the victim while they were lying in the road but came back to see what they had struck.

The second driver told troopers a third driver also hit the victim in the roadway and drove off, like the first driver.

Drivers in the area are urged to seek an alternative route.

Channel 9 has a crew at the scene and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

See a map of the scene below:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
County
Orange County, FL
Orange County, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Cars
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Orange County, FL
Crime & Safety
villages-news.com

FHP looking for hit-and-run driver who killed woman on Rolling Acres Road

A 40-year-old Leesburg woman died Sunday night at the scene of a hit-and-run on Rolling Acres Road in Lady Lake. Her 31-year-old male companion was airlifted from the scene. The couple had been walking at 9:47 p.m. Sunday on Rolling Acres Road south of West Lakeview Street when the driver of a Jeep Cherokee ran off the road and hit pair who had been walking northbound on the grassy shoulder of Rolling Acres Road, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The driver fled the scene.
LADY LAKE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Highway Patrol#Channel 9#Eyewitness News#Cox Media Group
WESH

FHP: 1 killed, 2 injured in wrong-way Volusia County crash

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed one person Sunday morning in Volusia County. The crash happened just after 6:30 a.m. on State Road 472 at East Minnesota Avenue southeast of DeLand, according to FHP. Troopers say a 2014 Kia Rio was traveling...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
fox35orlando.com

Police seek witnesses of deadly crash in South Daytona

SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. - Officers in South Daytona are asking for any witnesses of a deadly crash that happened Saturday night at the intersection of S. Ridgewood Avenue and Venture Boulevard to come forward. The South Daytona Police Department said the major crash involving a single SUV happened at 10...
SOUTH DAYTONA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Man arrested for attacking woman in Polk County park

WINTER HAVEN, Fla — A composite sketch helped detectives identify a man accused of attacking a woman last month in a Winter Haven park, the Winter Haven Police Department said. The connection to this case started on Sunday when police arrested Frederick Duchin, 58, on an unrelated drug charge....
WINTER HAVEN, FL
villages-news.com

Woman arrested after search of purse prompted by running of stop sign

A Summerfield woman was arrested after a search of her purse was prompted by her running of a stop sign in The Villages. Kathleen Rae Smith, 55, was driving a green Chevrolet S-10 pickup when she ran a stop sign at Rio Grande Avenue and Avendia Central, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at Avenida Central and Oak Meadows Lane. Her license plate was expired and a seize tag order had been issued.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Lady Lake driver with multiple suspensions arrested at RaceTrac

A Lady Lake driver with multiple suspensions of her driver’s license was arrested at RaceTrac on U.S. Hwy. 27/441. Krista Rae Morris, 35, who lives at the Cove Apartments, was driving a black Hyundai Sonata at 9:25 p.m. Friday when an officer noticed her vehicle had an inoperable taillight, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A check of the vehicle’s license plate revealed a seize tag order had been issued due to multiple suspensions of the owner’s driver’s license.
LADY LAKE, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
109K+
Followers
124K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy