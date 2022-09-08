Troopers search for 2 hit-and-run drivers after pedestrian run over by 3 vehicles

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers in Orange County said they are looking for two hit-and-run drivers after a pedestrian was hit and killed early Thursday.

The deadly incident happened at around 2:27 a.m. near the intersection of South Orange Blossom Trail near Premier Row.

The crash had southbound lanes shut down as troopers investigate.

Troopers said three different drivers hit a pedestrian who was crossing the street, but not in a marked crosswalk.

Troopers said the driver, in an unknown vehicle, hit the pedestrian and fled the scene.

A second driver hit the victim while they were lying in the road but came back to see what they had struck.

The second driver told troopers a third driver also hit the victim in the roadway and drove off, like the first driver.

Drivers in the area are urged to seek an alternative route.

