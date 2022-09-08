Viewing Guide: How to watch Ohio State host Arkansas State in first-ever meeting

Miyan Williams had a productive game one and will look to do more this Saturday against Arkansas State. (Matt Parker/Lettermen Row)

COLUMBUS — No. 3 Ohio State opened up the season with an impressive and uncharacteristic win over No. 8 Notre Dame.

The Buckeyes 21-10 victory over the then-No. 5 Fighting Irish showcased the defense and proved that the scarlet and gray can win games by running the ball. Ohio State sacked Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner three times and held the Irish scoreless in the second half.

Buckeyes running backs Miyan Williams and TreVeyon Henderson combined for 175 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud lost his top weapon in wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, but even then the second-year starter had a complete evening through the air with a 24-34, 223 yards and two touchdown stat line.

Ohio State (1-0) now faces its next challenge on Saturday when it plays host to Arkansas State.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day was both relieved and proud of how the Buckeyes took care of business last Saturday in their season opener.

“We just beat the No. 5 team in the country by 11 points,” Day said. “And I couldn’t be any prouder of our team.”

Lettermen Row has the viewing and listening information in one piece ahead of kickoff.

Arkansas State at Ohio State: Game time, details

Saturday’s game between Ohio State and Arkansas State will be the first meeting between the two programs. The Red Wolves (1-0) come into Columbus with a 58-3 over Grambling State in their back pocket.

Arkansas State posted a 2-10 last season and is in year three in the Butch Jones era. Jones was previously an assistant at Alabama, and his last head coaching gig was at Tennessee from 2013-17.

Arkansas State is 0-9 all-time against Big Ten opponents. Ohio State is 3-0 against teams from the Sun Belt Conference.

Time: 12 p.m. EST

12 p.m. EST Kickoff: 12:01 p.m. EST

12:01 p.m. EST Date: Saturday, Sept. 10

Saturday, Sept. 10 Location: Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio Weather: High of 80º, scattered showers, winds 9 mph

High of 80º, scattered showers, winds 9 mph The line: Ohio State is a 44.5-point favorite, per VegasInsider

Ohio State is a 44.5-point favorite, per VegasInsider Over/under: 68.5 points

How to watch Ohio State

The Ohio State v. Arkansas State game will be televised on the Big Ten Network with Mark Followill (play-by-play), Joshua Perry (color analyst) and Elise Menaker (sideline).

How to stream Ohio State

The Buckeyes game against the Red Wolves can be streamed through the FoxSports App.

How to listen to Ohio State

Paul Keels, Jim Lachey and Matt Andrews will have the call on the Ohio State Sports Radio Network 97.1 FM (WBNS).

Series fun fact

This is the first contest between the two programs, but Lettermen Row still has a few fun facts about the Red Wolves.

Arkansas State has over 20 FBS transfers on its roster ranging from schools like Tennessee to Purdue. The last time the Red Wolves defeated a Power 5 team was Sept. 12, 2020, when they beat Kansas State 35-31.

Arkansas State defensive coordinator Rob Harley is a great nephew of former three-time All-American Buckeyes star Chic Harley.

