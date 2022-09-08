ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Viewing Guide: How to watch Ohio State host Arkansas State in first-ever meeting

By Matt Parker
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qK13z_0hmmS06N00
Miyan Williams had a productive game one and will look to do more this Saturday against Arkansas State. (Matt Parker/Lettermen Row)

COLUMBUS — No. 3 Ohio State opened up the season with an impressive and uncharacteristic win over No. 8 Notre Dame.

The Buckeyes 21-10 victory over the then-No. 5 Fighting Irish showcased the defense and proved that the scarlet and gray can win games by running the ball. Ohio State sacked Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner three times and held the Irish scoreless in the second half.

Buckeyes running backs Miyan Williams and TreVeyon Henderson combined for 175 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud lost his top weapon in wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, but even then the second-year starter had a complete evening through the air with a 24-34, 223 yards and two touchdown stat line.

Ohio State (1-0) now faces its next challenge on Saturday when it plays host to Arkansas State.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day was both relieved and proud of how the Buckeyes took care of business last Saturday in their season opener.

“We just beat the No. 5 team in the country by 11 points,” Day said. “And I couldn’t be any prouder of our team.”

Lettermen Row has the viewing and listening information in one piece ahead of kickoff.

Arkansas State at Ohio State: Game time, details

Saturday’s game between Ohio State and Arkansas State will be the first meeting between the two programs. The Red Wolves (1-0) come into Columbus with a 58-3 over Grambling State in their back pocket.

Arkansas State posted a 2-10 last season and is in year three in the Butch Jones era. Jones was previously an assistant at Alabama, and his last head coaching gig was at Tennessee from 2013-17.

Arkansas State is 0-9 all-time against Big Ten opponents. Ohio State is 3-0 against teams from the Sun Belt Conference.

  • Time: 12 p.m. EST
  • Kickoff: 12:01 p.m. EST
  • Date: Saturday, Sept. 10
  • Location: Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio
  • Weather: High of 80º, scattered showers, winds 9 mph
  • The line: Ohio State is a 44.5-point favorite, per VegasInsider
  • Over/under: 68.5 points

How to watch Ohio State

The Ohio State v. Arkansas State game will be televised on the Big Ten Network with Mark Followill (play-by-play), Joshua Perry (color analyst) and Elise Menaker (sideline).

How to stream Ohio State

The Buckeyes game against the Red Wolves can be streamed through the FoxSports App.

How to listen to Ohio State

Paul Keels, Jim Lachey and Matt Andrews will have the call on the Ohio State Sports Radio Network 97.1 FM (WBNS).

Series fun fact

This is the first contest between the two programs, but Lettermen Row still has a few fun facts about the Red Wolves.

Arkansas State has over 20 FBS transfers on its roster ranging from schools like Tennessee to Purdue. The last time the Red Wolves defeated a Power 5 team was Sept. 12, 2020, when they beat Kansas State 35-31.

Arkansas State defensive coordinator Rob Harley is a great nephew of former three-time All-American Buckeyes star Chic Harley.

ICYMI: Lettermen Row Coverage

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jonesboro, AR
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
State
Tennessee State
Columbus, OH
Sports
Jonesboro, AR
Sports
City
Columbus, AR
State
Alabama State
Local
Indiana College Sports
Notre Dame, IN
College Sports
Local
Arkansas Football
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Arkansas College Sports
Local
Indiana Football
Jonesboro, AR
College Sports
City
Columbus, IN
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
Columbus, OH
City
Notre Dame, IN
Notre Dame, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
Jonesboro, AR
Football
Notre Dame, IN
Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Lachey
Person
Joshua Perry
Person
Butch Jones
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
68K+
Followers
69K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy