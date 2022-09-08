Read full article on original website
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Remnants of Tropical Storm Kay Are Expected to Impact Southern Colorado Today
Rain is back in the forecast. Remnants of tropical storm Kay will reach southern Colorado this afternoon. A better chance of rain is anticipated for Wednesday. Locally heavy rain is possible leading to the possibility of flash flooding. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 79. Look for...
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Monday, September 12th Weather
Hazy skies will be possible today due to smoke blowing in from wildfires burning in western states. Otherwise, look for mostly sunny skies. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 83. Look for an overnight low of 47. The San Luis Valley will see a high of 81,...
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Wildfire Near Cripple Creek Forces Brief Evacuations
A fire between Cripple Creek and Florissant prompted a brief evacuation in Teller County yesterday afternoon. It’s one of the first fires in the area since the county combined all its emergency notifications under one system, Peak Alerts. Firefighters from the Four-Mile Fire Department responded to the fire. The...
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Dog Returned Home Thanks to Drone Tech
A dog has been reunited with her family thanks to drone technology and the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, they took part in a training mission over the weekend when on Sunday they deployed a drone in the area a Golden Retriever named Farrah was last seen months ago.
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Travel Notes for Highways 24, 50, and 285
East Main Street in Buena Vista will be closed today from Highway 24 to South Main for chip sealing. Traffic control measures will assist in rerouting traffic. Commercial truckers are urged to use extreme caution on Highway 50 over Monarch Pass as the only existing eastbound truck ramp will be closed through October.
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Sunday, September 11th Weather
Mostly sunny skies today with a chance of isolated thunderstorms developing this afternoon. We have a chance of thunderstorms overnight and again Monday afternoon. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 66. Look for a low of 44. The San Luis Valley will reach a high of 67....
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Help Wanted: Cross Country Freight in Salida
Cross Country Freight in Salida is hiring Class A drivers! Pays $27 an hour and it’s Local, so your home daily and you’ll never be sleeping on the road. Also offering Medical, Dental, Vision, and Life Insurance after 30 days; as well as paid time off, Paid Holidays, 401k Retirement Plan.
