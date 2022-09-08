ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salida, CO

Comments / 1

Related
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Monday, September 12th Weather

Hazy skies will be possible today due to smoke blowing in from wildfires burning in western states. Otherwise, look for mostly sunny skies. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 83. Look for an overnight low of 47. The San Luis Valley will see a high of 81,...
SALIDA, CO
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Wildfire Near Cripple Creek Forces Brief Evacuations

A fire between Cripple Creek and Florissant prompted a brief evacuation in Teller County yesterday afternoon. It’s one of the first fires in the area since the county combined all its emergency notifications under one system, Peak Alerts. Firefighters from the Four-Mile Fire Department responded to the fire. The...
TELLER COUNTY, CO
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Dog Returned Home Thanks to Drone Tech

A dog has been reunited with her family thanks to drone technology and the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, they took part in a training mission over the weekend when on Sunday they deployed a drone in the area a Golden Retriever named Farrah was last seen months ago.
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Leadville, CO
City
Fairplay, CO
City
Buena Vista, CO
City
Salida, CO
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Travel Notes for Highways 24, 50, and 285

East Main Street in Buena Vista will be closed today from Highway 24 to South Main for chip sealing. Traffic control measures will assist in rerouting traffic. Commercial truckers are urged to use extreme caution on Highway 50 over Monarch Pass as the only existing eastbound truck ramp will be closed through October.
BUENA VISTA, CO
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Sunday, September 11th Weather

Mostly sunny skies today with a chance of isolated thunderstorms developing this afternoon. We have a chance of thunderstorms overnight and again Monday afternoon. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 66. Look for a low of 44. The San Luis Valley will reach a high of 67....
BUENA VISTA, CO
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Help Wanted: Cross Country Freight in Salida

Cross Country Freight in Salida is hiring Class A drivers! Pays $27 an hour and it’s Local, so your home daily and you’ll never be sleeping on the road. Also offering Medical, Dental, Vision, and Life Insurance after 30 days; as well as paid time off, Paid Holidays, 401k Retirement Plan.
SALIDA, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy