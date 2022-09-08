ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

How the economy works: A beginner’s guide with Michael Jacobs

By
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lvuEt_0hmmRe5r00
    Michael Jacobs Photograph: Michael Jacobs

    Book now

Economics can be complex – just listening to the news will tell you that – but that doesn’t mean understanding it requires a degree in the subject. In fact, anyone can understand the basic ideas of how the economy works and how economic policy seeks to influence it. Once you know these, watching the news, reading about economic policy and having conversations with your friends and family will suddenly seem a whole lot easier.

In this masterclass, the leading political economist Professor Michael Jacobs will take you through the core ideas of economics and economic policy. You will learn about the key issues and policy questions in the news, such as what causes inflation and why we are now heading into recession, what is happening to wages and employment and why, what ‘economic growth’ actually means, and how we might be able to deal with the climate crisis.

This class will use simple, non-technical language to help you understand, not just what’s happening, but how economists think about it - and why they often disagree with one another.

Course content

  • Understanding the economy as a whole: consumers, businesses, government and trade

  • What is economic growth? Productivity, innovation, banking and colonialism

  • Why do we have booms and recessions? The business cycle

  • Public borrowing and debt: Keynesianism versus austerity

  • What causes inflation and how can it be reduced? The Bank of England and interest rates

  • Wages, work and unemployment: why have earnings stagnated?

  • The climate crisis: growth, sustainability and environmental policy

This course is for …

  • Anyone who is interested in the news and current affairs but who hasn’t formally studied economics

  • Those wishing to become more confident in discussing what’s happening in the economy and economic policy

Tutor profile

Michael Jacobs is a professor of political economy at the University of Sheffield. He is a former member of the Council of Economic Advisers at the Treasury and a special adviser to prime minister Gordon Brown. His research focuses on economic theory, macroeconomic policy and environmental and climate policy. He is a regular contributor to the Guardian and a commentator on television and radio. Michael was the director of the IPPR Commission on Economic Justice, a two-year enquiry into the UK economy, and was principal author of its final report Prosperity and Justice: A Plan for the New Economy (2018). His other books include Rethinking Capitalism: Economics and Policy for Sustainable and Inclusive Growth (2016), Paying for Progress: A New Politics of Tax for Public Spending (2000), and The Green Economy: Environment, Sustainable Development and the Politics of the Future (1991).

Details

Date: Monday 28 November 2022
Time: 6.30pm-8.30pm (GMT)
Price: £49 (plus £2.83 booking fee)

This masterclass is available globally. See this time zone converter to check your local live streaming time.

6.30pm GMT | 7.30pm CET | 10.30am PDT | 1.30pm EDT

You will be sent a link to the webinar 24 hours and 30 minutes before the course start time. Please email masterclasses@theguardian.com if you do not receive the access link 24 hours before the scheduled start time.

About Guardian Masterclasses

Purchasing tickets to our online classes is a powerful way to fund the Guardian; thank you for your support. Sign up to our newsletter and you’ll be among the first to find out about our latest courses and special offers. You can also follow us on Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn .

We aim to make all Guardian Masterclasses fully accessible. If you require any adjustments to enable your participation in this course, please get in touch with us at masterclasses@theguardian.com .

By proceeding, you agree to the Guardian Masterclasses Terms and Conditions . To find out what personal data we collect and how we use it, please visit our Privacy Policy .

Returns policy

Once a purchase is complete we will not be able to refund you where you do not attend or if you cancel your event booking. Please see our terms and conditions for more information on our refund policy.

Comments / 0

Related
Black Enterprise

Meet the Black Entrepreneur Teaching Children How to Invest and Manage Money

Diligence: From Poverty to Prosperity is the latest publication by author, Derek White, that teaches good financial habits to children through an engaging story. The book chronicles the story of a 13-year-old African American boy named Lamont who initially wanted to take his extra cash and splurge on worthless liabilities, such as expensive sneakers. Instead, his father implores him to invest one hundred dollars a month. As a result of this consistent investment, by the time he is 35, Lamont becomes a multi-millionaire.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Political Economy#Green Economy#New Economy#The Bank Of England
The Associated Press

Charles is proclaimed king; sons unite to thank the public

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III was formally proclaimed sovereign of the United Kingdom on Saturday, as officials unveiled details of the meticulously choreographed ceremonies that will culminate in the state funeral of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Sept. 19. In this time of sorrow for the House of Windsor, there were hints of a possible family reconciliation. Prince William and his brother Harry, together with Catherine, now Princess of Wales and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, delighted mourners near Windsor Castle with a surprise joint appearance to thank the public for their floral tributes and condolences. It was the first time that quarrelling younger royal generation had worked together publicly since the Sussexes stepped aside from royal duties in 2020 and moved to California. The thousands who flocked to Windsor on a sunny day were in their thrall, as the couples gratefully accepted flowers, talked to parents and children at length, shook hands and accepted heartfelt condolences. Meghan approached a teenager in the crowd, who put her hand over her mouth in shock. The pair spoke briefly then the girl said: “Can I have a hug?” Meghan leaned in to give her a big hug.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Guardian

My daughter is trans. She was nearly taken away from me because I let her transition

One autumn day in 2011, an investigator from our state’s department of children and families knocked on our door. At the time we lived in a conservative state in the American south. Someone had made an anonymous complaint accusing us of child abuse for allowing our child to have a girlhood. A lawyer told us that, in this state with decades of Republican-appointed judges, we were at risk of losing custody of our transgender daughter.
TEXAS STATE
The Guardian

Jimmy Kimmel on Mar-a-Lago search: ‘Trump really is the worst ex ever’

Jimmy Kimmel recapped a dire update from federal investigators on highly classified documents seized at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort last month, which contained information about foreign nuclear defenses. Such material is considered top secret, as in “the only people who are allowed to see them are the president of the United States and a few highly cleared members of his council … and anyone who goes into Trump’s closet looking for a broom, I guess,” Kimmel explained.
POTUS
The Guardian

Ukraine’s southern offensive ‘was designed to trick Russia’

The much-publicised Ukrainian southern offensive was a disinformation campaign to distract Russia from the real one being prepared in the Kharkiv region, Ukraine’s special forces have said. Ukrainian forces are continuing to make unexpected, rapid advances in the north-east of the country, retaking more than a third of the...
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

436K+
Followers
99K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy