A Federal Judge Ruled Religious Employers Shouldn't Have To Provide HIV Prevention Medicine
The Texas judge, who has a history of conservative rulings that are later overturned on appeal, ruled that mandating employers to provide PrEP violated their federal religious protections.
Hepatitis C and opioid use: What is the connection?
Hepatitis C is a liver disease that develops in response to the hepatitis C virus (HCV). This virus spreads through blood-to-blood contact. People may contract the virus by sharing unsterilized needles, such as during recreational drug use. a public health concern as the incidence of the infection continues to climb....
How to Manage an Endless Workload and Deliver More with Less
As a GC, you must wear many hats, from a legal advisor to a business strategist to a risk management expert—not to mention managing your department and outside counsel relationships. With so many responsibilities covering a vast range of expertise, the role of GC has expanded, and so have their workloads. This is especially true as they become more ingrained with their business and look to shift more work internally to reduce spend on outside counsel. As workloads increase, GCs are left with little time to act as strategic business partners and a valued member of the leadership team.
Juul's woes come full circle: E-cigarette maker must pay $438.5 million
E-cigarette manufacturer Juul suffered a major financial blow on Tuesday after they tentatively agreed to pay $438.5 million as a way of settling an investigation into its controversial marketing practices — a significant sum for a company whose 2021 net earnings were $2.475 billion, according to their financial filings. In the process, Juul has potentially put an end to an investigation that involved almost three dozen states. It has been a long and winding journey for the embattled company, which has raised eyebrows in recent years for doing things like buying an entire issue of a scientific journal and allegedly targeting young people with its advertisements.
White & Case Lawyer Conflict Screen Cleared by Appeals Court
White & Case LLP properly screened a newly hired attorney from a conflict that would have otherwise spread to the entire firm and disqualified it from participating in a bankruptcy case, the Third Circuit ruled on Friday. Jessica Lauria, formerly called Jessica Boelter, worked at Sidley Austin LLP, which represented...
