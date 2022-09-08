Read full article on original website
Philippine, Indonesia talks on pandemic recovery challenges
BOGOR, Indonesia (AP) — Philippine leader Ferdinand Marcos Jr. affirmed deepening economic and security ties with Indonesia on Monday during the first overseas trip of his presidency, while expressing concern about the persistent difficulties Southeast Asian nations have faced after pandemic. Indonesia is the region’s largest economy and a...
US News and World Report
Protests Across Indonesia as Anger Mounts Over Fuel Price Increase
JAKARTA (Reuters) -Thousands of people rallied in Indonesia's biggest cities on Tuesday, demanding the government reverse its first subsidised fuel price increase in eight years amid soaring inflation. Under pressure to control a ballooning energy subsidy budget, President Joko Widodo on Saturday said he had little choice but to cut...
6.1-magnitude earthquake strikes off the coast of Indonesia’s Sumatra
A powerful and shallow 6.1 magnitude undersea earthquake struck off the coast of Indonesia's Sumatra island, the third tremor to jolt the region since Monday morning.The South Asian country's meteorology and geophysics agency (BMKG) recorded the shallow quake off the coastal town of Mentawai island, off Sumatra's west coast just before 10.30am local time.The earthquake posed no danger of triggering a tsunami, Indonesia's meteorology agency said. So far no casualties or major destruction have been reported, except for some minor damages on Siberut island.The agency had earlier recorded a magnitude of 6.4 but revised that to 6.1, a BMKG...
Six Indonesian soldiers arrested on suspicion of killing and mutilating four indigenous Papuans
Indonesia’s officials have arrested six army officers in the Papua region over accusations of the killing and mutilation of four indigeous Papuan civilians last week.Indonesian military officials have also initiated an investigation into the six officer’s involvement in the killing, lieutenant general Chandra W Sukotjo said on Monday.Senior military official Teguh Muji Angkasa said the country’s military and police will carry out a joint investigation into the killings.The soldiers have been accused of luring the victims into meeting them with a promise of selling them weapons but later killed them, according to police.The Indonesian soldiers also dismembered the civilians...
Phys.org
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake shakes part of eastern Indonesia
An undersea earthquake shook part of eastern Indonesia on Sunday, but there were no immediate reports of deaths or major damage. The U.S. Geological Survey said the 5.7-magnitude quake struck about 158 kilometers (98 miles) off Laikit village in North Sulawesi province. It said the quake was centered about 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) beneath the sea.
Philippines ending compulsory mask wearing outdoors
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has approved a recommendation to end the mandatory wearing of face masks outdoors across the country more than two years after it was imposed at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, top officials said Wednesday. The Philippines and Myanmar are the last countries in Southeast Asia still requiring the compulsory wearing of masks outdoors, Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos said, adding the change in the country’s masking policy will take effect after Marcos Jr. issues an executive order. A study showed the lifting of the mandatory requirement in other countries has not led to an alarming upsurge in infections when people continue to take precautions, he said. Abalos appealed to people to keep maintaining distance and washing hands and urged the elderly and those afflicted with other illnesses to continue wearing mask outdoors.
Oregon woman, 21, gang-raped in Pakistan
Oregon vlogger, 21, was 'gang-raped in Pakistan' by 'her guide and his associate' who 'recorded her videos to blackmail': Police detained two men. According to the local and international news reports:
Aid continues to arrive in Pakistan as deaths from floods pass 1,200
Planes carrying fresh supplies are forming a humanitarian air bridge to flood-ravaged Pakistan as the death toll passed 1,200, officials have said, with families and children especially at risk of disease and homelessness. The ninth flight from the United Arab Emirates and the first from Uzbekistan were the latest to...
PHOTOS: A third of Pakistan is under water in catastrophic floods
Some 33 million people are affected by this summer's floods — the result of what U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres calls a "monsoon on steroids." He calls the flooding a "climate catastrophe."
A ‘monsoon on steroids’ has submerged a third of Pakistan
Monsoons flooded the streets of Karachi in July. Photo by ASIF HASSAN/AFP via Getty ImagesMore than 1,000 people have died in devastating flooding.
A ‘climate disaster of biblical proportions’ is hitting Pakistan, official says
People gather in front of a road damaged by flood waters following heavy monsoon rains in in Pakistan's northern Swat Valley. This summer, many countries have endured record heat waves and droughts that have wrecked harvests and dried out rivers. Pakistan, however, is dealing with a different type of catastrophe....
China's Zero-COVID Rules Stop Citizens From Evacuating During Earthquake
At least 65 were killed when the magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck China's southwestern Sichuan province on Monday, state media said.
Flooding has devastated Pakistan – and Britain’s imperial legacy has made it worse
Devastating flooding in Pakistan has killed more than 1,100 people this summer, injuring and displacing thousands more. Among Pakistan’s political elite, some have claimed that the floods are simply a natural disaster, while others blame climate breakdown. But both groups have failed to address another crucial factor: empire. Pakistan...
Business Insider
India, the world's top rice exporter, just slapped a 20% tax on some rice exports. It could further fuel food inflation.
India, the world's top rice exporter, has imposed a 20% tax on shipments of some rice grades. It has also banned the exports of 100% broken rice, which is mostly used for animal feed. India accounts for about 40% of global rice exports, so its moves are expected to push...
On This Day: Partition divides India, Pakistan after British independence
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1914, a U.S. ship sailed from the Atlantic to the Pacific Ocean, officially opening the Panama Canal. In 1935, humorist Will Rogers and pilot Wiley Post were killed when their plane crashed in Alaska. In 1947, India gains independence from...
Chile Rejects Constitution That Would Have Banned 'Job Insecurity' and Disbanded the Senate
On Sunday, Chilean voters rejected a proposed constitution that an elected assembly had been drafting since 2021. The 54,000-word document would have replaced the free market–friendly 1980 constitution, banned "job insecurity," abolished the Senate, and massively expanded welfare programs. Voting in the referendum was mandatory. Surveys conducted by Pulso...
US News and World Report
Sri Lanka Bill to Trim President's Powers Likely to Become Law Within Weeks-Minister
COLOMBO (Reuters) -Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister Ali Sabry said on Monday a constitutional amendment bill trimming presidential powers is expected to become law in a couple of weeks. "The new amendment will reduce presidential powers and bring back participatory governance," Sabry told reporters at the foreign ministry. The bill, which...
24 more Malaysians rescued from Cambodia human traffickers
Malaysia's foreign minister on Friday brought 24 Malaysians back from Cambodia who were rescued from human traffickers, out of a total of 148 citizens he said have been reported missing in the country.Saifuddin Abdullah said 65 of the 148 missing Malaysians were rescued and brought home earlier, and 29 others are still at immigration centers in Phnom Penh and Sihanoukville and will be sent home when their paperwork and investigations are completed. Another 30 remain missing, officials said..The Malaysians, mostly young people, were lured by fake offers of high-paid work in Cambodia and ended up in the hands of...
UN chief appeals to world to help badly flood-hit Pakistan
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed to the world to help Pakistan after arriving in the country Friday to see damage from the record floods that have killed hundreds and left more than half a million people homeless and living in tents under the open sky.His trip comes less than two weeks after Guterres appealed for $160 million in emergency funding to help those affected by the monsoon rains and floods that have caused at least $10 billion in damages and 1,391 deaths. “I have arrived in Pakistan to express my deep solidarity with the Pakistani people after the devastating...
‘There is nothing for us’: Pakistan’s flood homeless start to despair
Hundreds of thousands of homes are under water in Sindh province. Locals have no food and say the state has abandoned them
