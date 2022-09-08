ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chrissy Teigen is very confused about Liz Truss

By Kate Plummer
 2 days ago

Chrissy Teigen is confused about Britain's new PM, and who can blame her?

The US model and TV personality took to Twitter, after Liz Truss was appointed leader of Britain thanks to a few votes from Tories choosing their leader, and looked for answers.

She wrote: "Can someone explain Liz Truss to me, like I’m 5? I don’t know a thing and am looking to learn thank you."

Fortunately for Teigen, some very generous people gave her some informative information in her replies.









For the benefit of Chrissy, Truss is a regenerated Margaret Thatcher who is in favour of low tax and attracting investment into the UK as a means of hopefully creating growth. She has served in numerous cabinet positions in the past, most recently as foreign secretary, and is a big fan of Instagram.

She's also become a bit of a meme, not least because of the strange way she delivers speeches and her obsession with cheese and pork markets.

And if that isn't a helpful enough run-down for you, Chrissy, we've got a profile of her here.

But as they say, ignorance is bliss.

